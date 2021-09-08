Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Reviewing All Positions Before Season Openers

0 of 6

Nick Wass/Associated Press

For weeks (maybe even months), you've probably been researching fantasy football draft rankings. Who should you take in the first round? What will be the best plan of attack? Any late-round sleepers who are must-have players late in the draft?

Now, your team is most likely set (unless you're squeezing in a draft before Thursday night's kickoff). And that means it's time to look at some different lists: Week 1 rankings.

Rather than thinking about the long term, you need to set the best lineup that gives you a chance to win your opening matchup. It's always nice to start 1-0, and in order to do that, you need to optimize your lineup and make the right start/sit decisions, which can be tough if you have a lot of depth.

Here are some positional rankings heading into the opening week of the season.