Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Reviewing All Positions Before Season Openers

Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Reviewing All Positions Before Season OpenersSeptember 8, 2021
For weeks (maybe even months), you've probably been researching fantasy football draft rankings. Who should you take in the first round? What will be the best plan of attack? Any late-round sleepers who are must-have players late in the draft?
Now, your team is most likely set (unless you're squeezing in a draft before Thursday night's kickoff). And that means it's time to look at some different lists: Week 1 rankings.
Rather than thinking about the long term, you need to set the best lineup that gives you a chance to win your opening matchup. It's always nice to start 1-0, and in order to do that, you need to optimize your lineup and make the right start/sit decisions, which can be tough if you have a lot of depth.
Here are some positional rankings heading into the opening week of the season.
Quarterbacks
1. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. CLE
2. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray at TEN
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady vs. DAL
4. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson at LV
5. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen vs. PIT
6. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at NO
7. Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill vs. ARI
8. Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson at IND
9. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts at ATL
10. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at TB
Ryan Tannehill has been a bit of a sleeper heading into 2021, even though he's coming off a terrific season and the Titans' offense has only gotten better since. He'll have two top wide receivers to throw to (A.J. Brown and Julio Jones) and one of the best running backs in the league (Derrick Henry) behind him.
In Week 1, the 33-year-old is likely to get off to a big start. The Cardinals-Titans matchup should produce plenty of offense on both sides, so he has the potential to put up some impressive numbers right away.
With Tannehill getting drafted later than some quarterbacks ranked below him, he's going to end up being a great high-value play throughout 2021. And don't be surprised when he picks up right where he left off last season.
Running Backs
1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey vs. NYJ
2. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook at CIN
3. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry vs. ARI
4. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara vs. GB
5. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. SEA
6. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones at NO
7. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon vs. MIN
8. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb at KC
9. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris at BUF
10. Washington Football Team RB Antonio Gibson vs. LAC
Najee Harris was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Steelers to be a Week 1 starter, and that's exactly what he'll be. He should see plenty of touches right away, meaning he could put up a strong fantasy output during his NFL debut.
Defenses around the league haven't faced the 23-year-old yet, so they don't know what to expect. If Pittsburgh relies on him heavily to establish a running game against Buffalo's defense, it's possible he's going to break off some big runs early.
The Bills have a strong secondary, so it may be difficult for the Steelers to have success in the passing game. Expect them to rely on Harris, who may even get into the end zone for his first career touchdown right off the bat.
Wide Receivers
1. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. CLE
2. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams at NO
3. Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley vs. PHI
4. Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins at TEN
5. Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown vs. ARI
6. Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs vs. PIT
7. Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson at CIN
8. Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf at IND
9. Washington Football Team WR Terry McLaurin vs. LAC
10. Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods vs. CHI
Can Justin Jefferson have a repeat of his rookie campaign or will he have a sophomore slump? It's much more likely to be the former, and the Vikings wide receiver has the potential to put up some big numbers in the season opener in Cincinnati.
The Bengals' defense is still a work in progress, meaning it would be wise to include some Vikings offensive players in your lineup this week. Jefferson is clearly near the top of that list, considering he's going to be quarterback Kirk Cousins' No. 1 target again this year.
Cincinnati is going to have trouble trying to stop the 22-year-old, and he should break off some big plays right away. Expect him to keep excelling as he gains more NFL experience.
Tight Ends
1. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. CLE
2. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle at DET
3. Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts vs. PHI
4. Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. BAL
5. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews at LV
6. Washington Football Team TE Logan Thomas vs. LAC
7. Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert at ATL
8. Green Bay Packers TE Robert Tonyan at NO
9. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson vs. SF
10. Los Angeles Rams TE Tyler Higbee vs. CHI
Kyle Pitts was riskier to take in drafts than the proven top tier of fantasy tight ends (Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Darren Waller), but that's only because he's a rookie. He has the potential to join that group with his skill set and potential, and he should show it in the Falcons' season opener.
The Eagles' secondary is better than last year, but it's still not a strong unit. They're going to have trouble finding a way to stop the 20-year-old, especially if they're more focused on limiting No. 1 wide receiver Calvin Ridley.
Pitts is going to reward those who drafted him by impressing in his NFL debut on Sunday.
Defense/Special Teams
1. San Francisco 49ers at DET
2. Los Angeles Rams vs. CHI
3. New England Patriots vs. MIA
4. Denver Broncos at NYG
5. Baltimore Ravens at LV
6. Green Bay Packers at NO
7. Washington Football Team vs. LAC
8. Buffalo Bills vs. PIT
9. Los Angeles Chargers at WAS
10. Carolina Panthers vs. NYJ
The 49ers' defense was banged up in 2020, which was a reason for some of the team's struggles. But now they're healthy, they're going to remind people how dominant they can be.
San Francisco is likely going to win at Detroit to open the season, and its defense should have a big day.
The Lions' offense, now led by quarterback Jared Goff and lacking the type of playmakers to be successful, is going to find it challenging to move the ball against this 49ers' unit, which should have a strong fantasy output.
Kickers
1. Baltimore Ravens K Justin Tucker at LV
2. Kansas City Chiefs K Harrison Butker vs. CLE
3. San Francisco 49ers K Robbie Gould vs. DET
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers K Ryan Succop vs. DAL
5. Atlanta Falcons K Younghoe Koo vs. PHI
6. Buffalo Bills K Tyler Bass vs. PIT
7. Green Bay Packers K Mason Crosby at NO
8. Arizona Cardinals K Matt Prater at TEN
9. Los Angeles Rams K Matt Gay vs. CHI
10. Dallas Cowboys K Greg Zuerlein at TB
It's always hard to project kickers, but it's usually a safe bet to start one who plays for a high-powered offense. In that case, Ryan Succop could be poised for a big week when the Buccaneers kick off the season on Thursday night against the Cowboys.
Tampa Bay's offense should have no trouble moving the ball against a Dallas defense that struggled in 2020 and hasn't improved enough to limit the Bucs. That means Succop should have plenty of kicking opportunities, and the 34-year-old typically capitalizes on enough to be a solid fantasy choice.