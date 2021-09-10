7 Unheralded NFL Rookies Who Will Make a Big Splash in 2021

1 of 7

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions need someone to emerge at wide receiver. The offense doesn't have a standout playmaker at the position. Tyrell Williams could lead the team in targets because of his experience, but he hasn't caught more than 43 passes in a single term since 2016.

Though Amon-Ra St. Brown went to the Lions in the fourth round, he has a high ceiling because of his versatility and technical skill. The Athletic's Chris Burke believes the USC product could make significant contributions this season:

"The ceiling for St. Brown would keep him in the Offensive Rookie of the Year debate for a long while. The Lions are going to give him looks in all situations, and they figure to be trailing quite a bit. St. Brown was one of the best route runners (if not the best) among all Lions receivers from the day he set foot on the practice field. Because of that, OC Anthony Lynn has not hesitated to use him from the slot, on the edge or in motion across the backfield. When Lynn wants to be creative with his attack, he’ll make sure St. Brown is involved."

While Offensive Rookie of the Year seems like a lofty goal for a player who didn't hear his name called until Day 3 of the draft, St. Brown should see plenty of targets, which will allow him to rack up yards and touchdowns. He could see the most opportunities in the aerial attack behind Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Assuming St. Brown plays a majority of the offensive snaps with looks on the outside and in the slot, he'll finish the 2021 term as one of the most productive rookies.