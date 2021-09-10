Predicting Future Feuds for Brock Lesnar After Roman Reigns

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

After his shocking return at SummerSlam on August 21, Brock Lesnar is set to make another appearance on Friday night's SmackDown at Madison Square Garden.

Paul Heyman's allegiance to Roman Reigns has been called into question as his former client clearly has his sights set on The Head of the Table.

The Beast Incarnate is set for a clash against the universal champion, likely at Crown Jewel on October 21. But what could be in store for Lesnar beyond that?

WWE might not even have much of a plan for what's next, and there's no telling which roster Lesnar could end up on after the next draft, but let's look at the overall scope of Raw and SmackDown and try to predict some future opponents who could lock horns with The Beast over the course of this run.