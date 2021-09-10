Fantasy Football Week 1: Biggest Sleepers at Every PositionSeptember 10, 2021
Fantasy Football Week 1: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
Some fantasy football managers are looking back at their draft results in disappointment, but they can find hope among free agents before Week 1.
Don't hold on to a bad pick—that's a poor strategy for NFL and fantasy managers alike. Instead, take a proactive approach to patching up your starting lineup. This early in the season, you'll find plenty of sleeper options.
Several players who went undrafted or unclaimed on waivers could become hot commodities after a productive Week 1 performance. Use foresight to stay ahead of the curve, and you could mask a few draft mistakes.
Let's take a look at eight sleeper picks across offensive positions, all rostered in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Friday.
QB Sam Darnold vs. New York Jets (14 Percent Rostered)
Sam Darnold will take the field against the New York Jets on Sunday. He has the weapons to carve up his former team's pass defense, which features an inexperienced group of cornerbacks.
The Jets cut cornerback Blessuan Austin, which leaves rookies Brandin Echols, Jason Pinnock and Isaiah Dunn in contention for the boundary spot opposite second-year pro Bryce Hall, who's only played eight career games. As a rookie, Javelin Guidry played 15 percent of the defensive snaps in 2020. He's the primary slot defender this year.
Darnold and former Jets wideout Robby Anderson have a rapport, and they should feast on an unproven Jets cornerback group. The Carolina Panthers quarterback can also look to DJ Moore, who caught 66 passes for 1,193 yards and four touchdowns last season. Also, rookie second-rounder Terrace Marshall Jr. had a strong showing in the preseason, catching nine passes for 181 yards and a touchdown.
If Jets safeties Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner do a good job with help over the top, Darnold can attempt to exploit favorable matchups with dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey, who has hauled in 107-plus passes in two of his four seasons.
The Jets lost lead edge-rusher Carl Lawson, who ruptured his Achilles in August. Gang Green acquired Shaq Lawson in a trade with the Houston Texans, but he's recorded four or fewer sacks in four of his five campaigns. Darnold may have a little more time to deliver darts from the pocket.
QB Tyrod Taylor vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (3 Percent Rostered)
At home, the Houston Texans have a division matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars squad in rebuild mode. As a journeyman quarterback, Tyrod Taylor isn't locked into his starting job for the season, so he must make a strong impression on a new coaching staff.
Taylor can take advantage of a team in transition under first-time pro defensive coordinator Joe Cullen. Though the 32-year-old has started just four games since 2018, his skill set warrants some attention from a fantasy perspective.
Taylor doesn't have a big arm, but he's mobile and makes few mistakes with the football. In 72 outings, the 11th-year veteran has thrown just 20 interceptions.
If Taylor and wideout Brandin Cooks start the season in sync, the Texans quarterback could throw for a couple of touchdowns to go along with some rushing yards. Though he's not a high-ceiling sleeper pick, managers can easily rack up 20-plus fantasy points with him this week.
RB Devontae Booker vs. Denver Broncos (8 Percent Rostered)
Coming off a torn ACL, Saquon Barkley, who went through limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, will likely suit up against the Denver Broncos, but fantasy managers should grab his backup, Devontae Booker.
Going into the 2021 season, Booker should rank atop the list of handcuff running backs. According to The Athletic's Dan Duggan, the Giants will ease Barkley back into action rather than thrust him into a heavy workload.
"The Giants will likely bring Barkley along slowly in his return from a torn ACL," Duggan wrote. "The hope is that he can return to being a workhorse as the year progresses, but he might never return to playing 83 percent of the offensive snaps like he did in his first two seasons."
Duggan also believes Booker will eat into Barkley's touches throughout the 2021 campaign.
"The Giants aggressively signed Booker to a two-year, $5.5 million contract on the first day of free agency because they knew Barkley likely wouldn't be full-go to start the season," Duggan. "But even when (if?) Barkley is back to 100 percent, expect more of a timeshare with Booker in the backfield."
Barkley took live reps for the first time Aug. 26, so fantasy managers shouldn't be shocked to see Booker on the field for a good portion of the offensive snaps.
WR Tyrell Williams vs. San Francisco 49ers (36 Percent Rostered)
The Detroit Lions head into the season with an underwhelming wide receiver corps that features Tyrell Williams, who missed the 2020 campaign with a torn labrum, rookie fourth-rounder Amon-Ra St. Brown, Quintez Cephus and Kalif Raymond.
While managers should feel hesitant about any of these receivers going against lead cornerbacks, Williams offers fantasy upside because of his potential target share.
According to The Athletic's Chris Burke, quarterback Jared Goff and Williams formed a connection during the offseason.
"He and Goff seemed to click, especially on (rare) downfield throws and deep crossing routes," Burke wrote. "There should be some high-volume weeks in Williams' immediate future."
Williams hasn't seen more than 69 targets since the 2016 term (119). That year, he finished with 69 catches for 1,059 yards and seven touchdowns, by far his best season.
While Williams doesn't have a great matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, whose pass defense allowed the fourth-fewest yards last season, he could make the most of his target volume. As a pro, the 29-year-old has averaged 16.1 yards per catch.
WR Parris Campbell vs. Seattle Seahawks (10 Percent Rostered)
Parris Campbell had a solid showing in last year's season opener, hauling in six passes for 71 yards, but he went down with a season-ending knee injury in the following week.
In May, Campbell declared himself 100 percent, which is a good sign for his third-year outlook. He'll likely play a prominent role until fellow wideout T.Y. Hilton (neck surgery) returns from injured reserve.
Quarterback Carson Wentz, who's "optimistic" about his ability to play Week 1 after offseason foot surgery, would give Campbell a fantasy boost if he's under center. The sixth-year signal-caller isn't afraid to take shots downfield, which may lead to turnovers but also gives receivers a chance to make big plays.
In January, general manager Chris Ballard said Campbell will be a "valuable member" of the Colts. The 2019 second-rounder could finally translate his potential into production as a key part of the passing offense.
TE Austin Hooper at Kansas City Chiefs (53 Percent Rostered)
Last year, quarterback Baker Mayfield and Austin Hooper learned a new system under head coach Kevin Stefanski. The latter saw his receiving numbers dip after consecutive Pro Bowl campaigns with the Atlanta Falcons, but he could find his way back into the top 10 in fantasy scoring among tight ends.
During the summer, Stefanski suggested Hooper may have an expanded workload.
"We're going to grow his role," Stefanski said. "He really understands now in year two how we plan to use him, and again, I do believe his role can grow."
Coming off a torn ACL, wideout Odell Beckham Jr. may need time to work himself back into game shape, so Hooper could start the season as the No. 2 target behind Jarvis Landry in the aerial attack.
Furthermore, Hooper spent a lot of time with Mayfield in the offseason—a strategy that worked in his favor while playing with Matt Ryan in Atlanta.
"The more offseasons I did that, the more success I had," Hooper said to reporters. "Makes sense, right? You bank hundreds and thousands of reps with someone, it just gives a certain level of comfortability. That was a recipe that worked for me in the past."
With Stefanski's comments about the potential growth of Hooper's role, he's someone to pick up before Week 1. The Browns will play the Kansas City Chiefs, who allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2020.
TE Jared Cook at Washington Football Team (26 Percent Rostered)
Jared Cook flew under the radar in most fantasy drafts. He's rostered in fewer than a third of Yahoo leagues. Managers should snatch him out of the free-agent pool.
Quarterback Justin Herbert looked to tight end Hunter Henry frequently in 2020. The Los Angeles Chargers' former lead tight end listed second on the team in targets with 93. He signed with the New England Patriots during the offseason.
At 6'8", 237 pounds, second-year tight end Donald Parham Jr. offers great size in the red zone, but Cook knows offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi from their time with the New Orleans Saints over the last two years. The latter served as a quarterbacks coach in that period. Don't take their reunion in Los Angeles as a coincidence.
Even though Lombardi worked with quarterbacks, he's had a good look at Cook, who caught 80 passes for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns in New Orleans. The familiarity between the two may yield tangible fantasy results.
Cook will head into his age-34 term, but as his 2019-20 numbers show, he's still a viable target in the passing attack.
TE Tyler Conklin at Cincinnati Bengals (4 Percent Rostered)
Tyler Conklin has an opportunity to carve out a sizable role in the Minnesota Vikings passing attack and make a name for himself.
Tight end Irv Smith Jr. underwent surgery on his meniscus last week, which will "likely" sideline him for the entire 2021 season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Though the Vikings acquired tight end Chris Herndon from the New York Jets, Conklin has practiced with the club throughout the offseason, giving him the upper hand to take on a big role in offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's offense.
Conklin had a decent role in the final quarter of the 2020 season, logging 15 receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown in four outings. He racked up at least 40 receiving yards in three of the four games.
In an expanded role, Conklin may pick up where he left off. He'll face the Cincinnati Bengals, who allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2020.
