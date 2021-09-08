Fantasy Football Week 1 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers Who Could Emerge

0 of 3

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Some players go undrafted in fantasy leagues and then become top waiver-wire pickups after Week 1. Managers who dig deep into the free-agent pool may find these gems before they put together breakout performances.

Many deep sleepers list as secondary playmakers on depth charts. Some of them will take a backseat to star players for most of the season.

However, managers should pay attention to matchups and starters who may have limited workloads because of injuries. With those factors at play, you'll see unheralded names finish top 10 in fantasy scoring at their respective positions.

For those willing to make early roster changes, we've highlighted three players available in at least 75 percent of Yahoo leagues who are capable of producing high-end fantasy numbers in Week 1.