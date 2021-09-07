Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Players to Add Now Before They Break Out in Week 1

0 of 6

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Most fantasy football leagues have already completed their drafts now that the preseason is over and Labor Day Weekend is in the rearview. That doesn't mean managers should just wait around for Week 1 to play out before making adjustments.

Now is a perfect time to identify any shortcomings that might need to be addressed. It's an ideal opportunity to look at the waiver wire, where many talented players may have landed after flying under the radar during the draft.

Considering the short amount of time afforded to make picks in most leagues, plenty of managers are not satisfied with some of their late-round selections. If you were one of the many who ended up with aging veterans with almost no upside, don't fret. There are loads of promising young talents rife with potential still available.

Don't wait to make these pickups, though, as these players are primed to bust out in Week 1. Get them now while there isn't much competition for their services so you don't blow your waiver priority or free-agent budget (FAB).

Note that these players are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.