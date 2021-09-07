Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Players to Add Now Before They Break Out in Week 1

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Players to Add Now Before They Break Out in Week 1September 7, 2021
Most fantasy football leagues have already completed their drafts now that the preseason is over and Labor Day Weekend is in the rearview. That doesn't mean managers should just wait around for Week 1 to play out before making adjustments.
Now is a perfect time to identify any shortcomings that might need to be addressed. It's an ideal opportunity to look at the waiver wire, where many talented players may have landed after flying under the radar during the draft.
Considering the short amount of time afforded to make picks in most leagues, plenty of managers are not satisfied with some of their late-round selections. If you were one of the many who ended up with aging veterans with almost no upside, don't fret. There are loads of promising young talents rife with potential still available.
Don't wait to make these pickups, though, as these players are primed to bust out in Week 1. Get them now while there isn't much competition for their services so you don't blow your waiver priority or free-agent budget (FAB).
Note that these players are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
QB Zach Wilson, New York Jets (18 Percent Rostered)
The New York Jets haven't provided fantasy-worthy quarterbacks in quite some time, but that should change in 2021 with Zach Wilson.
The 22-year-old rookie is perfectly positioned to have an impactful campaign. History has shown first-round rookies who can generate yardage with their legs—something Wilson can provide even with his pass-first tendencies—often succeed in their debut seasons.
According to Ian Hartitz of Pro Football Focus, seven rookie quarterbacks have had top-12 fantasy seasons over the last decade. Wilson can join Cam Newton, Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray as mobile Week 1 starters who strung together quality fantasy seasons in Year 1.
Gang Green have put together a quality receiving corps to augment Wilson's cannon arm. They secured a reliable No. 1 option in Corey Davis, drafted a high-upside talent in Elijah Moore and retained steady slot receiver Jamison Crowder.
There may be a concerning lack of talent within the running back platoon—which could hinder this team's ability to win games—but this issue will only make Wilson more fantasy-relevant in 2021. If the Jets are struggling to move the chains on the ground, the signal-caller will have to air it out or taking designed rushes for himself more often.
Considering Wilson is rostered in less than a fifth of leagues right now, you could do far worse than having him as a backup. Dump your low-upside veteran No. 2 QB and pick this rookie up for almost nothing before he makes a statement against a middling Carolina Panthers defense on Sunday.
FAB: ~1%
RB Ty'Son Williams, Baltimore Ravens (27 Percent Rostered)
The Baltimore Ravens offense was dealt a serious blow after starting running back J.K. Dobbins went down with a campaign-ending ACL injury. He was in line for a massive workload in a run-heavy system.
Most believe Gus Edwards will be the main beneficiary of Dobbins' misfortune. A promotion into the starting role caused the fourth-year veteran's fantasy stock to soar. While Edwards is now rostered or set to be drafted in the mid-rounds of nearly every competent league, his backups are still widely available.
Baltimore will start the season with Ty'Son Williams and Justice Hill battling for touches behind Edwards. It's unlikely that Edwards will assume a bell-cow role, though, especially considering how the carries were spread out last year.
Edwards was the leading rusher in terms of volume in 2020. He received a 25.9 percent share of the rushes, while Dobbins had a 24.1 percent share. Mark Ingram II—now with the Texans—took on 13 percent of the totes.
Because of that distribution, it would be shrewd to take a flier on a player with the most upside and big-play potential among Baltimore's trio of backs. That distinction belongs to Ty'Son Williams, a former practice-squad player.
Williams made some significant plays during his limited action in the exhibition slate. He finished his three games with 24 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown, adding another 37 yards on eight receptions. Williams has also remained healthier than Hill, who was hurt in the preseason opener and has failed to jump off the screen the way Williams did on his touches.
PPR managers should give Williams even more serious consideration. Edwards played almost no role in the passing game last year. He caught just nine passes for 129 yards, making it apparent that Baltimore needs someone else to fill a third-down back role.
Williams showed he can be a reliable receiver out of the backfield and a quality pass protector. He will get his first crack against the Las Vegas Raiders in his team's season opener on Monday Night Football, with the game to reveal much about Baltimore's plans for its backfield this year.
FAB Bid: ~5%
RB Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles (9 Percent Rostered)
NFL teams seeking the modern type of do-it-all running back who fits the Christian McCaffrey mold may have taken a liking to the University of Memphis. That's where 2020 third-rounder Antonio Gibson came from. It's also where Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia's fifth-round pick this year and a former teammate of Gibson, honed a skill set that could make him one of the surprise fantasy players of 2021.
Gainwell sat out the 2020 campaign for the Tigers, but he distinguished himself as a redshirt freshman in 2019. He not only racked up an impressive 1,459 yards and 13 touchdowns on 231 carries but also contributed heavily as a receiver, catching 51 balls for 610 yards and three scores.
The 22-year-old is now in line to be an X-factor in the Eagles offense. He'll work behind starter Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, but being the third-string rusher won't hinder his fantasy impact too much.
While he may not put up many rushing yards this year while contending with Sanders, Scott and even quarterback Jalen Hurts for totes, Gainwell could end up being one of the team's leading targets in the passing game.
The Eagles simply lack enough pass-catching talent, even after taking DeVonta Smith—who must prove himself—at No. 10 overall in this year's draft and returning 2020 first-rounder Jalen Reagor, whose play left a bit to be desired in his rookie year.
Many fantasy managers might see Gainwell as a third-string back and avoid him, but wise players can capitalize on this perception.
FAB Bid: ~2%
WR Bryan Edwards, Las Vegas Raiders (13 Percent Rostered)
The Raiders have struggled to find quality wideouts in the Jon Gruden era, leaning heavily on their running backs and tight ends to round out the passing attack over the past three seasons.
It hasn't been a winning formula, with the franchise never finishing above .500 in that span. The team attempted to rectify this glaring issue by making Henry Ruggs III the top wideout off the board in 2020, but the home run threat had an up-and-down rookie year hindered by injuries.
The team also used a third-round selection on Bryan Edwards, who caught only 11 passes for 193 yards and a score. While those numbers won't inspire much confidence, Edwards is primed to put himself on the map in 2021.
Even though he didn't participate in a single preseason game, the big-bodied receiver (6'3", 212 lbs) had a sterling offseason filled with big plays and contested catches in practice.
Gruden even made a glowing comparison between Edwards and Terrell Owens on Back Together Saturday. Levi Edwards of the team's official website said the receiver reminded him more of another Hall of Famer in Randy Moss, noting that the cornerbacks haven't been able to contain Edwards.
Edwards' value rose further after final cuts. The team granted a release to veteran wideout John Brown, a player originally expected to carve out a significant role in replacing Nelson Agholor.
Vegas plays in a loaded AFC West division and has the eighth-toughest schedule in football. The team could find itself involved in shootouts or playing from behind often, situations that will help inflate Edwards' fantasy numbers.
While the South Carolina product isn't going to find himself featured on highlight montages nearly as often as Ruggs, quarterback Derek Carr will rely heavily on Edwards to be his top possession receiver and No. 2 target behind star tight end Darren Waller.
While Waller and running back Josh Jacobs have been the only two elite weapons in recent years, that could change in 2021 with the emergence of Vegas' receiving corps.
FAB Bid: ~5%
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (8 Percent Rostered)
The Detroit Lions opted to enter a full-blown rebuild this offseason, hiring head coach Dan Campbell and jettisoning numerous veterans from the Matt Patricia era. The wide receiver position was hit particularly hard by this overhaul, with top wideouts Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay departing in free agency.
The team brought in Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of this year's draft, and the USC product is set to take on a feature role in the offense.
He was impressive from the jump, turning heads in training camp and inspiring confidence from the coaching staff. While he only saw a limited number of preseason snaps, St. Brown picked up 28 yards on six catches. He put on a fantastic display of his route-running skills and catching ability, notably toasting Buffalo Bills defensive backs in his exhibition debut.
His play allowed Detroit to release Breshad Perriman during final cuts, a surprise move given most of the veteran's contract was guaranteed. The Lions will mostly lean on free-agent pickup Tyrell Williams, Quintez Cephus—the only receiver returning who caught a pass for the franchise last year—and St. Brown in their three-receiver sets.
Chris Burke of The Athletic believes St. Brown has already established himself as the No. 2 wideout behind Williams.
The rookie could become new quarterback Jared Goff's top option early in the season. Williams, 29, has already dealt with a groin injury in camp, and he missed the entire 2020 campaign with a torn labrum.
Although the veteran put up over 1,000 yards and scored seven touchdowns when he last had an opportunity to work as a team's No. 1 receiver, that was in 2016 with the then-San Diego Chargers. He averaged a reliable stat line of 42 catches, 677 yards and five touchdowns between 2017 and '19, but that's nothing for fantasy managers to get too excited about.
Given that Williams is on a one-year stopgap deal and soon to be on the wrong side of 30, the Lions would probably prefer to see St. Brown emerge as the No. 1 and a piece to build around.
With Detroit projected to win just five games this year, the coaching staff should be drawing up plenty of plays for St. Brown, allowing him to feast while playing from behind.
He may not have the name recognition as some of the receivers selected before him, but St. Brown is in a position to lead all rookies in fantasy points. The sheer volume of looks makes him well worth an addition to your roster before Week 1.
FAB Bid: ~3%
TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints (10 Percent Rostered)
Juwan Johnson is one of the few players with dual-position eligibility in fantasy. The second-year talent was elevated from New Orleans' practice squad midway through last season and played receiver for seven games.
The Saints decided to convert Johnson to tight end this offseason, and this versatility is boosting his fantasy stock, making him an intriguing end-of-roster addition.
This isn't just a gimmick pickup.
Adam Trautman, who is projected to be the team's top pass-catching tight end, could be sidelined for at least the season opener against the Green Bay Packers after suffering a foot injury. Fellow TE Nick Vannett (knee) is also banged up. The door is wide-open for Johnson to establish himself as a key target for quarterback Jameis Winston early on.
If Johnson does soak up a significant number of snaps as a route-running tight end, it's near certain that Winston will be looking his way often in the red zone.
Since 2015, the signal-caller has thrown an incredible 32 touchdowns against zero interceptions when targeting a tight end in the red zone, according to Pro Football Focus.
With such weak competition at the tight end position on both the Saints' roster and around the league for fantasy purposes, take a flier on Johnson's potential breakout in Week 1.
FAB Bid: ~1%
