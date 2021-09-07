6 Major NHL Breakups That Led to Blockbuster Trades

5 of 6

M. David Leeds/Getty Images

Eric Lindros' tenure with the Philadelphia Flyers began with a trade in 1992 that was the result of a holdout and ended in a similar fashion nine years later.

As recounted by NHL.com's Adam Kimelman in Nov. 2016, Lindros was chosen first overall by the Quebec Nordiques in the 1991 NHL entry draft. Lindros refused to sign with Quebec, spending the 1991-92 season playing for his junior team in Oshawa, Ontario, as well as Canada's men's Olympic team. He gave them little choice but to trade him after threatening to play outside the NHL in '92-'93 and re-enter the draft.

The Nordiques' efforts to trade him became a messy affair. On June 20, 1992, they traded Lindros' rights first to Philadelphia and then to the New York Rangers. An arbiter was required to settle the matter, awarding the talented center to the Flyers in a blockbuster deal that sent six players (including Peter Forsberg and Ron Hextall), two first-round picks and $15 million in cash to the Nordiques.

Lindros enjoyed his best seasons during his eight years in Philadelphia. His career totals with the Flyers (290 goals, 369 assists, 659 points) place him among their all-time franchise leaders. He won the Hart Memorial Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award in 1994-95. He might've accomplished more if not for a series of injuries that plagued him over the course of his career.

Fast-forward to 2000 and Lindros' deteriorating association with Flyers general manager Bob Clarke had reached the breaking point. His criticism of the team's medical staff over treatment of multiple concussions saw him stripped of his captaincy. A restricted free agent that summer, he sat out the 2000-01 season hoping to force a trade to his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs.

Unable to get dealt to the Leafs, Lindros accepted a trade to the New York Rangers on Aug. 20, 2001. Unlike the deal that brought him to Philadelphia, the Rangers got him for a lesser return involving two players (Jan Hlavac and Kim Johnsson), prospect Pavel Brendl and a 2003 third-round pick.

Lindros had a respectable 73 points in 72 games during his first season with the Rangers but would never reach those heights again. The physical toll the sport took on his body limited him to 39, 33 and 49 games in his final three seasons with the Rangers, Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars. He retired in 2007 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016. Two years later, he was honored by the Flyers as they retired his No. 88.