Fantasy Football 2021: Stock Up, Stock Down Heading into Late Drafts

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Sometimes the best fantasy football plans unfold in last-second drafts.

Fantasy managers in leagues that wait until the buzzer to hold a draft have the advantage of seeing leaguewide updates, average draft position (ADP) trends, injuries and positional battles before making decisions that will impact them all year.

One could argue the past week offers more impactful yearlong fantasy updates than any other. Teams made final cuts after showing their hand in preseason finales, albeit briefly and in vanilla fashion, and updates from practices have peppered the news cycle.

Looking at these updates and weighing them with ADP data from 12-team leagues, these are stock movers that managers should know going into late drafts.