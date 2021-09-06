Waiver Wire Week 1: Highlighting Top Pickups from 2021 Preseason

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The NFL preseason typically teaches us more about what the back end of fantasy football rosters will look like.

The primary fantasy stars are usually decided before training camp begins. That is true again in 2021, with Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey among the running backs expected to be taken in the first few picks.

Success in fantasy football is not determined by one single player. One key waiver-wire addition may end up as the difference-maker in a few head-to-head matchups.

If you already drafted, there could be some gems out on the waiver wire. If you are drafting between Monday and Thursday, the players below could be solid late-round picks to fill out your roster depth.

Top Waiver-Wire Pickups From NFL Preseason

Mac Jones, QB, New England

The most stunning quarterback news of preseason came from the New England Patriots.

The Patriots chose rookie Mac Jones over Cam Newton to be their starting quarterback, but that job does not come with automatic fantasy success.

Jones should still be ranked in the bottom half of fantasy quarterbacks. Until he proves what he can do in the regular season, he should be a No. 2 signal-caller on most rosters.

Jones could even drop to the waiver wire in leagues that have not drafted yet because of the supporting cast that will be around him for the 2021 campaign.

Damien Harris is a solid first-choice running back, and there could be more dependency on him in the red zone with Newton's running ability off the roster.

However, there are concerns about the wide receiver production since there is not a clear-cut top pass catcher.

Nelson Agholor had the most receiving yards of any Las Vegas Raiders wideout in 2020, but Darren Waller was the team's leading receiver. Agholor set a career best of 896 receiving yards. That was the first time he had more than 800 yards and the second time he produced eight touchdowns in a single season.

Kendrick Bourne was a supporting player in San Francisco's passing attack during his time there, while Jakobi Meyers was forced into being the main target for Newton last season.

Jones does have the benefit of tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry being in the system, but they may catch more defensive focus if the wide receivers are not productive enough.

If Jones develops a nice chemistry with his targets over the first few weeks, he could be a nice bye week replacement or a spot starter for a No. 1 quarterback with a bad matchup.

Jones' waiver-wire value comes with his potential, and it would not be a terrible idea to stash him with the hope that he thrives enough to warrant a roster spot.

Ty'Son Williams, RB, Baltimore

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore's running back situation changed when J.K. Dobbins went down with a season-ending ACL injury.

Dobbins' injury moved Gus Edwards from late-round draft pick to a surefire selection in the first few rounds.

Ty'Son Williams could be the answer to take over Edwards' No. 2 spot on the depth chart. That is what makes him an intriguing waiver-wire selection.

Williams totaled 130 rushing yards on 24 carries in the preseason to earn his spot on Baltimore's 53-man roster.

Williams' ceiling right now is a depth piece on fantasy rosters. He has to compete with Edwards and Lamar Jackson for touches in the rushing game.

A year ago, Edwards picked up 723 yards and six touchdowns behind Dobbins and Jackson, but he only had more than 70 yards on four occasions.

Williams is worth an addition because of Baltimore's rushing volume, but he will have to earn his spot in your starting lineup.

Chris Herndon, TE, Minnesota

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Minnesota acted right away when Irv Smith Jr. went down with a meniscus injury.

The Vikings traded for Chris Herndon from the New York Jets to fill in Smith's spot on the depth chart.

Similar to Williams, Herndon is not an automatic starter in fantasy lineups, but he could be added because of his potential.

Even with Smith in the fold, Kirk Cousins was going to target Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen on a more frequent basis.

Smith produced 30 receptions for 365 yards and five scores over 13 games last season. Kyle Rudolph had 28 receptions for 334 yards.

For Herndon to be a weekly starter, his season totals need to be over 500 yards, and he must find the end zone on a more consistent basis.

That may not be possible right away, but if he makes a fast transition into the Minnesota offense, he could be worth the patience of a preseason addition.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.