Free-Agent Contracts Bears Must Pursue After Preseason

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The preseason is over, rosters have been trimmed to 53 players, and the Chicago Bears are preparing for Sunday's season-opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Though many fans likely hoped that rookie Justin Fields would emerge from the preseason as the starting quarterback against Los Angeles, Chicago is going with veteran Andy Dalton. Fields, though, will open as the primary backup.

"We did put him in that spot early on to see if he could keep it. And he did," coach Matt Nagy told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

While the Bears aren't likely to make any quarterback changes ahead of Week 1, they should look to continue tweaking their roster coming out of the preseason. Here we'll examine three remaining free agents Chicago must consider signing.