Fantasy Football Week 1: Opening Rankings, Projections, Early Waiver-Wire Tips

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL season is nearly upon us, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys set to kick off Week 1 on Thursday night. For fantasy managers, this means it's time to switch from pre-draft planning to in-season roster management.

Managers who drafted well are likely to have options at multiple positions and perhaps some tough choices to make. We're here to help by examining the best matchups, top options and stat projections for Week 1.

We'll also dive into some early waiver-wire tips for managers looking to gain an edge in roster construction.

Picks and rankings are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring.