Fantasy Football 2021: Sleeper RBs, Flex Rankings and Dynasty Cheatsheet

Fantasy Football 2021: Sleeper RBs, Flex Rankings and Dynasty CheatsheetSeptember 5, 2021
Most fantasy football managers begin their drafts by targeting running backs in the early rounds. That's because there's a limited number of RBs who are among the NFL's elite.
It can also be hard to try to find running backs on the waiver wire throughout the season, as many of the ones who have a chance to contribute are already on somebody's roster. The ones who aren't may only get opportunities if there are injuries that shake up the depth chart.
So it's important to be smart about which running backs you take during the draft, because you're going to want to build valuable depth throughout your roster. Of course, the same can be said about other key positions as well.
With the 2021 NFL campaign starting Thursday, there's not much time to get ready for the fantasy season. Here are flex rankings, dynasty rankings and some sleeper running backs to target to help you prepare for the start of the 2021 fantasy football season.
Top-40 Flex Rankings
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
3. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
5. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
6. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
8. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
9. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
10. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
11. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
12. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
13. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
14. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
15. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
16. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
17. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
18. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
19. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
20. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team
21. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
22. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
23. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
24. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
25. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
26. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
27. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
28. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
29. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
30. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
31. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
32. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
33. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
34. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
35. Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans
36. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
37. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens
39. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
40. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
Dynasty Rookie Rankings
1. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
4. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
5. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
6. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
7. Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets
8. Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants
9. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers
Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions
Williams never got an extensive opportunity to be the lead back during his first four NFL seasons in Green Bay, and that's not going to change now that he's in Detroit. However, he may be in a position that he'll be able to contribute for the Lions and potentially make an impact in fantasy.
Even though D'Andre Swift is the Detroit RB with the most potential, it's likely that the team will be getting both him and Williams involved throughout the season. And early in the year, there could be more work for Williams, considering Swift battled a groin injury throughout training camp and the preseason.
That could make Williams worthy of flex consideration early in the season. If he performs well then, it's possible he'll carve out a role that keeps him fantasy relevant throughout the year.
With an average draft position in the eighth round in points-per-reception leagues (per Fantasy Football Calculator), Williams should provide tremendous value in that range. Perhaps this ends up being the 26-year-old's biggest NFL season yet.
Phillip Lindsay, RB, Houston Texans
It's risky to take any Texans running back in fantasy drafts, as it's unclear how the workload will be distributed among them. Lindsay, David Johnson, Mark Ingram II and Rex Burkhead are all on Houston's roster and could have roles on the offense in 2021.
While it seems the Texans may just give the ball to the hot hand early and operate with a committee approach, the running back who is most likely to secure the spot at the top of the depth chart is Lindsay. The 27-year-old is entering his first season in Houston, and he's got a lot to prove.
Lindsay eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground in each of his first two seasons with the Denver Broncos. However, injuries limited him to 11 games in 2020, and he didn't have a huge role when he was active, amassing only 502 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Lindsay has an ADP late in the ninth round in PPR leagues. But if he can be effective early, he could potentially take touches away from some of Houston's other RBs and solidify himself as the lead back moving forward.
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Gainwell is a deep sleeper, so he won't make a fantasy impact early in the season. But that's also why his average draft position isn't until the 13th round in PPR leagues, according to Fantasy Football Calculator. However, the 22-year-old is an intriguing prospect.
Although Gainwell is opening the season as the No. 3 running back on the Eagles' depth chart behind Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, he could get a bigger workload as the season moves along. If Sanders struggles again, it could create even more opportunities for Gainwell in the future.
In Philadelphia's preseason finale against the New York Jets, Gainwell flashed his potential by rushing for 32 yards and a touchdown on five carries. It was his best showing of the preseason, giving him positive momentum heading into his rookie season.
For now, Gainwell is a player who should be stashed on the bench. But it'll prove to be worth it once he gets on the field and starts getting increased opportunities, which is likely to happen at some point in 2021.