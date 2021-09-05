Fantasy Football 2021: Sleeper RBs, Flex Rankings and Dynasty Cheatsheet

0 of 5

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Most fantasy football managers begin their drafts by targeting running backs in the early rounds. That's because there's a limited number of RBs who are among the NFL's elite.

It can also be hard to try to find running backs on the waiver wire throughout the season, as many of the ones who have a chance to contribute are already on somebody's roster. The ones who aren't may only get opportunities if there are injuries that shake up the depth chart.

So it's important to be smart about which running backs you take during the draft, because you're going to want to build valuable depth throughout your roster. Of course, the same can be said about other key positions as well.

With the 2021 NFL campaign starting Thursday, there's not much time to get ready for the fantasy season. Here are flex rankings, dynasty rankings and some sleeper running backs to target to help you prepare for the start of the 2021 fantasy football season.