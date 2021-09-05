Fantasy Football 2021: 3-Round Mock Draft and Suggestions for Team Names

Fantasy Football 2021: 3-Round Mock Draft and Suggestions for Team NamesSeptember 5, 2021
This is the final Sunday of 2021 that won't feature NFL action.
Not only that, but this is one of the final days for fantasy football leagues to hold drafts. The 2021 season begins with Thursday's matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. At that point, fantasy rosters will need to be set.
For many leagues, that's already the case, and managers are trying to decide the optimal lineup for Week 1. But if you are in a league that hasn't held its draft, you may still be looking for some advice.
Here are suggestions for team names, a three-round mock, courtesy of the FantasyPros simulator, and some first-round analysis.
Team Name Suggestions
Home Sweet Mahomes
Run CMC
Hot Chubb Time Machine
Lights, Kamara, Action
Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood
Cobra Kyler
Hurts So Good
Dak to the Future
Can't Stop the Thielen
Fantasy Football Team
Fresh Prince of Helaire
Jake Fromm State Farm
Fant Touch This
Pop Lockett Drop It
Catalina Wine Mixon
3-Round Mock Draft
Round 1
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
3. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
5. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
6. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
7. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
8. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
9. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
10. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
11. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
12. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
Round 2
13. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
14. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
15. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
16. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
17. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
19. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team
20. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
21. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
22. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
23. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
24. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Round 3
25. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
26. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
27. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
28. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
29. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
30. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
31. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
32. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
33. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
35. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
36. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1st-Round Breakdown
In this mock draft, six running backs were selected with the first six picks. It's not an unusual run to start things off, as the top four backs are in a tier of their own and the position is arguably the most important to stack up on early considering there's less depth than there is at others.
But there are some things to note regarding the running backs were drafted following the quartet of Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry and Alvin Kamara.
Aaron Jones came off the board at No. 5, which is a bit higher than he typically tends to get selected. His average draft position in points-per-reception leagues is the No. 7 overall pick, per Fantasy Football Calculator.
Yet in this mock, Jones was selected ahead of Ezekiel Elliott and Davante Adams, who have higher ADPs.
It may be an atypical move, but it wouldn't necessarily be a bad one. Jones plays in a high-powered Green Bay Packers offense that is sure to put up plenty of points and yards with quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm and Adams anchoring the receiving corps.
Jones' fantasy value is largely dependent on how frequently he can get into the end zone. In 2019, he scored 19 total touchdowns in 16 games. That number came down in 2020, when he had 11 total touchdowns in 14 games.
Still, Jones is going to accumulate the yardage to remain a strong fantasy option. But hewill need a big touchdown number to justify using the No. 5 pick on him.
In some drafts, Saquon Barkley is among the running backs under consideration as early as No. 5. However, there's a big swing in where he tends to get drafted. In this mock, he fell to the last pick of Round 1. His ADP in PPR leagues is also the final pick of the first round, per Fantasy Football Calculator.
While it seems like Barkley is trending toward being ready to play Week 1 for the New York Giants after missing nearly all of last season with a torn ACL, there are still some concerns because he wasn't too active throughout training camp and the preseason. And he may be eased into regular-season action.
"My sense is that Barkley will be in the lineup for the opener but won't have a full workload," The Athletic's Dan Duggan wrote Friday. "The Giants will likely bring Barkley along slowly in his return from a torn ACL."
If that's the case, it may be smarter to use first-round picks on other running backs, ones who are safer and should easily live up to their projections.
However, unless you are taking one of few elite wide receivers (such as Adams, Tyreek Hill or Stefon Diggs) or tight end Travis Kelce with a late-Round 1 pick, the best move is to add a top running back with your first selection.