Fantasy Football 2021: 3-Round Mock Draft and Suggestions for Team Names

David Richard/Associated Press

In this mock draft, six running backs were selected with the first six picks. It's not an unusual run to start things off, as the top four backs are in a tier of their own and the position is arguably the most important to stack up on early considering there's less depth than there is at others.

But there are some things to note regarding the running backs were drafted following the quartet of Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry and Alvin Kamara.

Aaron Jones came off the board at No. 5, which is a bit higher than he typically tends to get selected. His average draft position in points-per-reception leagues is the No. 7 overall pick, per Fantasy Football Calculator.

Yet in this mock, Jones was selected ahead of Ezekiel Elliott and Davante Adams, who have higher ADPs.

It may be an atypical move, but it wouldn't necessarily be a bad one. Jones plays in a high-powered Green Bay Packers offense that is sure to put up plenty of points and yards with quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm and Adams anchoring the receiving corps.

Jones' fantasy value is largely dependent on how frequently he can get into the end zone. In 2019, he scored 19 total touchdowns in 16 games. That number came down in 2020, when he had 11 total touchdowns in 14 games.

Still, Jones is going to accumulate the yardage to remain a strong fantasy option. But hewill need a big touchdown number to justify using the No. 5 pick on him.

In some drafts, Saquon Barkley is among the running backs under consideration as early as No. 5. However, there's a big swing in where he tends to get drafted. In this mock, he fell to the last pick of Round 1. His ADP in PPR leagues is also the final pick of the first round, per Fantasy Football Calculator.

While it seems like Barkley is trending toward being ready to play Week 1 for the New York Giants after missing nearly all of last season with a torn ACL, there are still some concerns because he wasn't too active throughout training camp and the preseason. And he may be eased into regular-season action.

"My sense is that Barkley will be in the lineup for the opener but won't have a full workload," The Athletic's Dan Duggan wrote Friday. "The Giants will likely bring Barkley along slowly in his return from a torn ACL."

If that's the case, it may be smarter to use first-round picks on other running backs, ones who are safer and should easily live up to their projections.

However, unless you are taking one of few elite wide receivers (such as Adams, Tyreek Hill or Stefon Diggs) or tight end Travis Kelce with a late-Round 1 pick, the best move is to add a top running back with your first selection.