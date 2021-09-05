    Fantasy Football 2021: 3-Round Mock Draft and Suggestions for Team Names

    Jake RillFeatured Columnist IISeptember 5, 2021

      This is the final Sunday of 2021 that won't feature NFL action.

      Not only that, but this is one of the final days for fantasy football leagues to hold drafts. The 2021 season begins with Thursday's matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. At that point, fantasy rosters will need to be set.

      For many leagues, that's already the case, and managers are trying to decide the optimal lineup for Week 1. But if you are in a league that hasn't held its draft, you may still be looking for some advice.

      Here are suggestions for team names, a three-round mock, courtesy of the FantasyPros simulator, and some first-round analysis.

    Team Name Suggestions

      Home Sweet Mahomes

      Run CMC

      Hot Chubb Time Machine

      Lights, Kamara, Action

      Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood

      Cobra Kyler

      Hurts So Good

      Dak to the Future

      Can't Stop the Thielen

      Fantasy Football Team

      Fresh Prince of Helaire

      Jake Fromm State Farm

      Fant Touch This

      Pop Lockett Drop It

      Catalina Wine Mixon

    3-Round Mock Draft

      Round 1

      1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

      2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

      3. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

      5. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      6. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      7. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

      8. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      9. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      10. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      11. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

      12. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

                          

      Round 2

      13. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      14. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      15. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      16. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

      17. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      18. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      19. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team

      20. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

      21. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      22. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

      23. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      24. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

                    

      Round 3

      25. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

      26. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

      27. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      28. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      29. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

      30. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears

      31. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      32. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

      33. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      34. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      35. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      36. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    1st-Round Breakdown

      In this mock draft, six running backs were selected with the first six picks. It's not an unusual run to start things off, as the top four backs are in a tier of their own and the position is arguably the most important to stack up on early considering there's less depth than there is at others.

      But there are some things to note regarding the running backs were drafted following the quartet of Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry and Alvin Kamara.

      Aaron Jones came off the board at No. 5, which is a bit higher than he typically tends to get selected. His average draft position in points-per-reception leagues is the No. 7 overall pick, per Fantasy Football Calculator.

      Yet in this mock, Jones was selected ahead of Ezekiel Elliott and Davante Adams, who have higher ADPs.

      It may be an atypical move, but it wouldn't necessarily be a bad one. Jones plays in a high-powered Green Bay Packers offense that is sure to put up plenty of points and yards with quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm and Adams anchoring the receiving corps.

      Jones' fantasy value is largely dependent on how frequently he can get into the end zone. In 2019, he scored 19 total touchdowns in 16 games. That number came down in 2020, when he had 11 total touchdowns in 14 games.

      Still, Jones is going to accumulate the yardage to remain a strong fantasy option. But hewill need a big touchdown number to justify using the No. 5 pick on him.

      In some drafts, Saquon Barkley is among the running backs under consideration as early as No. 5. However, there's a big swing in where he tends to get drafted. In this mock, he fell to the last pick of Round 1. His ADP in PPR leagues is also the final pick of the first round, per Fantasy Football Calculator.

      While it seems like Barkley is trending toward being ready to play Week 1 for the New York Giants after missing nearly all of last season with a torn ACL, there are still some concerns because he wasn't too active throughout training camp and the preseason. And he may be eased into regular-season action.

      "My sense is that Barkley will be in the lineup for the opener but won't have a full workload," The Athletic's Dan Duggan wrote Friday. "The Giants will likely bring Barkley along slowly in his return from a torn ACL."

      If that's the case, it may be smarter to use first-round picks on other running backs, ones who are safer and should easily live up to their projections.

      However, unless you are taking one of few elite wide receivers (such as Adams, Tyreek Hill or Stefon Diggs) or tight end Travis Kelce with a late-Round 1 pick, the best move is to add a top running back with your first selection.

