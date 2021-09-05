US Open Tennis 2021: TV Schedule, Picks for Sunday Afternoon Draw

0 of 3

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

There have been some surprising results at the 2021 U.S. Open in recent days. And there could be plenty more upsets still to come at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

The biggest shock in the men's singles tournament came Friday, when No. 3-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to unseeded Carlos Alcaraz in a third-round match. Tsitsipas was expected to be one of the top challengers to No. 1-seeded Novak Djokovic, who has rolled through the first three rounds in his pursuit of a calendar Grand Slam.

Even more surprises have occurred in women's singles play. On Friday, No. 3-seeded Naomi Osaka lost to unseeded Leylah Fernandez. Then on Saturday, No. 1-seeded Ashleigh Barty lost to unseeded Shelby Rogers, leaving the field wide-open.

Sunday's U.S. Open coverage will air on ESPN from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET and on ESPN2 from 7-11 p.m. ET. Here are some predictions for several notable matches from the early slate as the round of 16 gets underway.