Predicting If Each MLB Team Will Go Over or Under Its Preseason Win Projection

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays

Current Record: 86-50

Preseason Projected Win Total: 85.5

Current Projected Win Total: 100

Tampa Bay went over the projected win total during its three-game series with the Minnesota Twins this weekend.

The Rays had a nine-game winning streak snapped Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox. Since August 16, Kevin Cash's team owns a 15-3 record that has helped it keep a safe distance between it and the surging New York Yankees.

The trade deadline acquisition of Nelson Cruz and Wander Franco's call-up bolstered the team's offense. The Rays produced eight or more runs in 14 of their August games.

If they keep hitting at that rate, they should hold on to the No. 1 seed in the American League ahead of the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros.

New York Yankees

Current Record: 78-57

Preseason Projected Win Total: 95.5

Current Projected Win Total: 95

The Yankees' recent surge put them back in the playoff hunt, but they still need a superb September to reach their projected win total.

Aaron Boone's squad can make a push toward 96 wins during the first half of the month in which it faces Baltimore, Toronto, Cleveland and Texas at home and visits the New York Mets.

The nine-game stretch to end the season at Boston and Toronto and at home against Tampa Bay will decide where the Yankees finish in the playoff standings and whether they can reach the projected win total.

While the Yankees should get close to 95 wins, their recent four-game losing streak against the Athletics and Angels put a dent in the hopes to reach that mark in a comfortable manner.

Prediction: Under

Boston Red Sox

Current Record: 79-59

Preseason Projected Win Total: 80.5

Current Projected Win Total: 92

The Boston Red Sox just need two victories in the next month to cash the over on their projected win total.

Boston's six-game homestand against Cleveland and Tampa Bay could aid in the push to 81 wins.

In the worst-case scenario, the Red Sox can use the next home stretch with three games against the Orioles to hit the over.

That is the least of Boston's concerns right now as it fights to stay alive in the postseason hunt. The Red Sox are 3.5 games above Oakland for the final wild-card position.

Prediction: Over

Toronto Blue Jays

Current Record: 72-62

Preseason Projected Win Total: 86.5

Current Projected Win Total: 88

Toronto had high expectations entering the season, but it has not kept pace with the other strong teams in the AL East.

The Blue Jays' inconsistent August may do them in when it comes to the over on their win total and the wild-card race.

Toronto won three games in a row only twice since August 7. It split four games with the Los Angeles Angels, lost a two-game series to the Washington Nationals and went 3-3 versus the Detroit Tigers in that span.

Toronto has 14 games left with the Orioles and Twins, which will help its position in the wild-card race. There are 14 games against Oakland, the Yankees and Rays in September as well.

If the Blue Jays can win close to half of the contests with the other playoff contenders, they can hit their win total and make a late push into the playoff hunt.

Prediction: Under

Baltimore Orioles

Current Record: 42-92

Preseason Projected Win Total: 64.5

Current Projected Win Total: 53

If you are sitting on an under ticket for the Orioles' win total, you are close to cashing in.

Baltimore needs 23 victories to hit the over, and nothing about the team's play this season tells us it will go on a September surge.

The more realistic goal for the Orioles is to just get to 50 wins and salvage an awful season that included a 19-game losing streak.

Prediction: Under