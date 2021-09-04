Fantasy Football 2021 Cheatsheet: Draft Rankings and Sleepers to Target

2 of 4

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Many fantasy managers who are looking to take a second quarterback late in the draft are looking to the rookies. Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance and Justin Fields have been among the popular options to take and then stash on the bench behind a proven QB to wait and see if they potentially break out down the line.

However, Tagovailoa deserves to be in that same conversation. And the only reason he may not be is because of the struggles he had during his rookie season in 2020. But there's the potential for the 23-year-old to take a big step forward this year.

Tagovailoa's passing numbers weren't too inspiring last season (1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games). But the Dolphins' offense should be much better in 2021, as they've bolstered their receiving corps with the additions of free-agent signing Will Fuller V and rookie Jaylen Waddle.

Plus, Tagovailoa has had a full training camp to work as the starter, a luxury he didn't have heading into his first season. He knows he's going to get a chance to lead the team and prove why he was taken with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

With an average draft position in the 14th round in fantasy (per Fantasy Football Calculator), Tagovailoa is a great option to consider late who could reap huge rewards at some point this season.