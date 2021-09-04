2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Ideal Scenarios, Selections for 12-Team League

2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Ideal Scenarios, Selections for 12-Team LeagueSeptember 4, 2021
Many fantasy football leagues have already held their drafts. But perhaps yours waited until the last possible weekend to begin the 2021 fantasy season. And if that's the case, you are trying to do some last-minute research.
There are benefits to waiting this long to hold a fantasy football draft. Managers in these leagues will have more knowledge when making their picks considering the preseason is over, 53-man rosters are set for all 32 NFL teams and it's known which players are dealing with injury concerns.
The season starts Thursday, so there's less ambiguity regarding position battles and roster crunches than there was as recently as last week. But that doesn't mean you won't be faced with some tough decisions during your draft.
Here's a look at a first-round mock, courtesy of the FantasyPros Mock Draft Simulator, and some analysis to help you decided what to do with your top selection in a 12-team league.
1st-Round Mock Draft
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
4. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
6. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
7. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
8. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
10. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
11. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
McCaffrey Is Still the Clear Choice at No. 1
Are you worried that Christian McCaffrey won't be the same player that he was prior to the 2020 season, when he was limited to three games because of injury? Well, don't be.
First off, the Panthers running back doesn't have a long history of health concerns. In fact, he never missed a game over his first three NFL seasons. So there's no reason to think he's more likely to be bitten by the injury bug in 2021 because he had bad luck last year.
Also, McCaffrey was still highly productive in the moments he was on the field in 2020, quelling any concerns that he might not be a fit in Carolina's offense under Matt Rhule, who was in his first year as the team's head coach last season. McCaffrey rushed for 225 yards and five touchdowns and had 17 receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown in three games.
Because McCaffrey is likely to put up big receiving numbers in addition to his strong rushing totals, he has the most fantasy value of any player in the NFL, especially if you're in a points-per-reception league. So if you have the No. 1 overall pick, draft McCaffrey and don't look back.
Barkley Carries a Bit of Risk in 1st Round
Now here's a player who is a greater risk in 2021: New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. That's why he's getting drafted in the top four in some leagues and falling to the second round in others.
Some of the concern came from the fact that Barkley hasn't been too active this preseason while recovering from a torn right ACL. But if you have been worried about the 24-year-old missing the start of the regular season, it doesn't seem that should be an issue. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported that Barkley "is trending in the right direction and has a strong chance to play Week 1."
That could always change between now and New York's opener Sept. 12. And Barkley could have some rust to shake off that could lead to him not being as strong of a fantasy option for at least the early parts of the season.
So it's probably not too wise to take Barkley as early as the first half of the opening round in fantasy football drafts. Don't consider him unless you have one of the final few picks. And even then, if there are other strong running backs available, go with one of them instead.
Kelce Shouldn't Be Falling into the 2nd Round
Travis Kelce should be taken in the first round, and if he's still on the board around the No. 11 or No. 12 pick, some manager is going to be getting a steal. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is consistently the top performer at his position, and that's unlikely to change in 2021.
Kansas City's offense is one of the best in the league, and Kelce set career highs in catches (105), receiving yards (1,416) and touchdowns (11) in 15 games last season. He's been so much better than every other NFL tight end that he rewards fantasy managers with unheard of production from the position.
It all means Kelce is more than deserving of a first-round selection in fantasy drafts. Even though tight ends typically don't go that high, the Chiefs man is no ordinary tight end.
By taking a tight end in the first round, you will have to quickly get some running backs in the rounds that follow. But that will be more than worth it when Kelce is putting up huge numbers for your fantasy team yet again this fall. Consider him if you're picking in the mid-to-late portion of the first round.