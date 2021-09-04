2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Ideal Scenarios, Selections for 12-Team League

0 of 4

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Many fantasy football leagues have already held their drafts. But perhaps yours waited until the last possible weekend to begin the 2021 fantasy season. And if that's the case, you are trying to do some last-minute research.

There are benefits to waiting this long to hold a fantasy football draft. Managers in these leagues will have more knowledge when making their picks considering the preseason is over, 53-man rosters are set for all 32 NFL teams and it's known which players are dealing with injury concerns.

The season starts Thursday, so there's less ambiguity regarding position battles and roster crunches than there was as recently as last week. But that doesn't mean you won't be faced with some tough decisions during your draft.

Here's a look at a first-round mock, courtesy of the FantasyPros Mock Draft Simulator, and some analysis to help you decided what to do with your top selection in a 12-team league.