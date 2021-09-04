Realistic Landing Spots for WR John Brown After Raiders Release

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

It's not exactly a great sign that veteran wide receiver John Brown has been let go by two teams in a six-month span, but the two-time 1,000-yard speed receiver asked to be released this week by the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 31-year-old is an experienced and proven veteran with 65 starts and 31 touchdowns under his belt, and he can surely be relied on to stretch the field as a complementary receiver for a competitive team in 2021.

Here are the eight best fits for Brown on the open market.

New England Patriots

The Julian Edelman era is obviously over for the Patriots, who also placed wideout N'Keal Harry on injured reserve with a shoulder injury this week. They have one of the most accomplished tight end duos in the NFL, but rookie quarterback Mac Jones could use all the help he can get on the boundary.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Brown could be the team's latest reclamation project and would have a chance to compete with Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne for reps outside.

Baltimore Ravens

Rookie first-round pick Rashod Bateman (core) and young depth receiver Miles Boykin (hamstring) are both on short-term injured reserve for the Ravens, who in the meantime could use another proven pass-catcher to work with Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins and Devin Duvernay.

John Brown had a relatively productive season stretching the field for head coach John Harbaugh's team in 2018. It would make a lot of sense for the Ravens to bring him back on the cheap while we await verdicts on Boykin, Bateman and fellow rookie Tylan Wallace.

Indianapolis Colts

Veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton is on injured reserve for the Colts, who will want to do everything in their power to support new quarterback Carson Wentz as he attempts to come back from both foot surgery and a disastrous 2020 season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The way could be paved for 2020 second-round pick Michael Pittman Jr. to break out on the boundary, and there's hope for 2019 second-rounder Parris Campbell in the slot as well. But none of those guys have proven much thus far, and Brown could at least bring more depth to Indy while helping fill Hilton's shoes for the time being.

Washington Football Team

Top Washington receiver Terry McLaurin has superstar potential, but there isn't much else to count on outside in that offense. Newcomers Adam Humphries and Curtis Samuel are better-suited for the slot, and Washington somewhat surprisingly moved on from Kelvin Harmon this summer.

So why not take a shot at Brown? He'd at least give a contending team another experienced option at X or Z opposite McLaurin as the squad waits to see what third-round pick Dyami Brown has in store for it as a rookie.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers receiving corps continues to be top-heavy, with first-team All-Pro Davante Adams lacking an obvious supportive No. 2 who can push defenses deep on the opposite boundary. Maybe that's Marquez Valdes-Scantling. But he's yet to prove he can be consistently relied upon, and neither Allen Lazard nor Randall Cobb is the answer for that particular role.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Packers should be pulling out all of the stops for what might be Aaron Rodgers' final season in Green Bay. Bringing in Brown on a one-year deal is a start.

Chicago Bears

The Bears moved on from both Anthony Miller and Riley Ridley this summer, leaving Allen Robinson II on a bit of an island in that receiving corps. That could change if 2020 fifth-round selection Darnell Mooney can continue to flourish, but Brown has a very different skill set than both Robinson and Mooney and would immediately become the No. 3 option outside in Chicago.

If head coach Matt Nagy is going to get the Bears on track with either Andy Dalton or rookie first-rounder Justin Fields in 2021, adding a vet like Brown to support those starters and bring a different element to the offense on occasion would be smart.

Atlanta Falcons

The Julio Jones era is over for the Atlanta Falcons, who still don't have a proven outside wideout locked in opposite Calvin Ridley. Ridley and Brown with Russell Gage in the slot and rookie first-round pick Kyle Pitts at tight end would make a lot of sense.

John Bazemore/Associated Press

And even if someone like Olamide Zaccheaus or Christian Blake rises up and surprises this year, it really doesn't hurt to give Matt Ryan an established field-stretcher somewhere on that depth chart.

Seattle Seahawks

There's no doubting standout Seahawks starting receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but Russell Wilson's lost his No. 3 receiver from last season when David Moore signed with the Carolina Panthers. We still don't totally know what to expect from rookie second-rounder D'Wayne Eskridge, and sophomore sixth-rounder Freddie Swain doesn't exactly move the needle.

Wilson made it clear this offseason he wants more support. He and new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron would likely appreciate the opportunity to let Brown occasionally sprint outside opposite Metcalf with Lockett in the slot.

Brad Gagnon has covered the NFL for Bleacher Report since 2012. Follow him on Twitter: @Brad_Gagnon.