Fantasy Football 2021: 5-Round Standard League Mock Draft, Potential Team Names

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The start of the 2021 NFL regular season arrives Thursday, which means that time is running out for fantasy draft prep.

If you have waited to begin studying for your fantasy draft, the time is now for a cram session. Familiarizing yourself with the latest draft rankings and preseason developments is a great way to start. It can also be beneficial to conduct a few mock drafts before embarking on the real thing.

While mock drafts aren't going to tell you which player to choose during your selection process, they can help you determine where players are being valued. This can reduce the risk of missing out on a rising prospect or pulling the trigger too early on a boom-or-bust player.

Here we'll run through the first five rounds of a 12-team, standard snake draft, conducted using FantasyPros' Mock Draft Simulator. We'll also dive into some of the more notable and/or surprising picks of each round and provide some insight into fantasy trends. Then we'll present some team-name suggestions for those of you rushing to put together your squad.