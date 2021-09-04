The Biggest Fantasy Football Busts Since 2010

0 of 7

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Fantasy football can be a difficult game. Whether you research for hours or employ a strategy of hopeful guessing, you simply might end up drafting a bust.

Ordered chronologically, the list recalls high-ADP (average draft position) players who unfortunately had a tough year. As fate would have it, the choices are unkind to running backs—especially in 2013. (That sound you hear is the "Zero RB" crowd cackling.)

One important note: We excluded any player with serious injury considerations. Look, it stinks when a first- or second-round selection misses 12 games—maybe the entire season—but that's out of their control. Off-field matters are not included either.

The focus is entirely on actual performances.

Just, you know, bad ones.