7 2022 NHL Restricted Free Agents Who Could Use a Change of Scenery

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Carolina Hurricanes signed Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi to a one-year, $6.1 million offer sheet on Saturday, bringing some welcome excitement to the dog days of the NHL offseason. The move also likely caught the attention of several players slated to become restricted free agents next summer.

Lost amid the hubbub over the Hurricanes exacting revenge on the Canadiens for offer-sheeting Sebastian Aho two years ago and whether the Habs will match is why Kotkaniemi signed this deal in the first place. On Sunday, The Athletic's Arpon Basu suggested the 21-year-old could be seeking a fresh start after an inconsistent tenure with a club whose management questions his ability to fill a larger role.

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk and Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi could find themselves in similar circumstances when they become restricted free agents in 2022. They are among seven RFAs who could seek a change of scenery via trade or offer sheet for various reasons next summer.