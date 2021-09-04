    Future MLB Power Rankings: Where Every Team Will Stand 3 Years from Now in 2024

    Joel Reuter@JoelReuterBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2021

    Future MLB Power Rankings: Where Every Team Will Stand 3 Years from Now in 2024

    0 of 30

      Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

      Which MLB team has the best foundation for long-term success?

      That's the concept behind our future power rankings, but it's worth diving deeper into what you're about to read.

      This is not meant to be a prediction of how every team's lineup will look in 2024. Instead, it's simply an overview of each club's outlook, using their best in-house option at every position to give an idea of what they'll need to shore things up in the years to come. The less a team has to do to fortify its roster, the higher it ranks. Simple as that.

      So, which players contributed to teams' rankings?

      • Players Under Contract: The starting point was to pencil in players who are under contract through the 2024 season. That includes players with 2024 club or player options that are likely to be exercised.
      • Arbitration-Eligible Players: Next up were players who will not have reached free agency by 2024 but have already established themselves as everyday big leaguers.
      • Top Prospects: From there, the rest of the lineups were filled in with top prospects from teams' farm systems. These players are the toughest to project, as they have yet to prove anything in the majors, but homegrown talent is key to building a winner.

      And who was not included?

      • Free Agents: Any player scheduled to reach free agency during the 2021-22, 2022-23 or 2023-24 offseasons was not included in this article. Since no assumptions can be made on where those players will be playing in 2024, they can't be factored into any team's outlook.

      It's also worth noting we assumed the universal designated hitter will be in effect by the time the 2024 season rolls around, so a DH was included for National League teams.

    30. Colorado Rockies

    1 of 30

      Brendan Rodgers
      Brendan RodgersRon Jenkins/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Drew Romo
      1B: Michael Toglia
      2B: Ezequiel Tovar
      SS: Brendan Rodgers
      3B: Aaron Schunk
      LF: Ryan Vilade
      CF: Garrett Hampson
      RF: Brenton Doyle
      DH: Elehuris Montero

      The Colorado Rockies have done a solid job of developing homegrown position-player talent over the years, and that bodes well for players such as Michael Toglia, Ryan Vilade, Brenton Doyle and Aaron Schunk. Longtime prospect Brendan Rodgers has hit .284/.338/.471 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 RBI in 302 plate appearances this year, and he's still only 25 years old.

                  

      Pitchers

      SP: German Marquez
      SP: Ryan Rolison (L)
      SP: Chris McMahon
      SP: Austin Gomber (L)
      SP: Ryan Feltner
      CL: Ben Bowden (L)

      Will German Marquez still be wearing a Rockies uniform in 2024? Colorado has a reasonable $16 million club option on him for that season, but he's a strong candidate to be traded long before a decision needs to be made on whether to exercise it. Ryan Rolison and Chris McMahon are the top pitching prospects for an organization that has struggled mightily to develop arms.

    29. Oakland Athletics

    2 of 30

      Sean Murphy
      Sean MurphyLachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Sean Murphy
      1B: Kyle McCann
      2B: Nick Allen
      SS: Logan Davidson
      3B: Jordan Diaz
      LF: Skye Bolt
      CF: Ramon Laureano
      RF: Cody Thomas
      DH: Seth Brown

      The Oakland Athletics have little to build around outside of catcher Sean Murphy, center fielder Ramon Laureano and middle infielder Nick Allen, who is on the cusp of reaching the big leagues after playing for Team USA in the Olympics. Catcher Tyler Soderstrom could rise through the minors to be a factor in 2024, and he's athletic enough to handle a position change if the organization prioritizes his offensive game.

               

      Pitchers

      SP: Cole Irvin (L)
      SP: James Kaprielian
      SP: Daulton Jefferies
      SP: Jeff Criswell
      SP: Paul Blackburn
      CL: Lou Trivino

      Can A.J. Puk stay healthy long enough to land a spot in the rotation? It looks like he's destined to stick in the bullpen, which would leave Oakland without a controllable starter with top-of-the-rotation upside. There are quality arms on the projected staff, but most of them are floor-over-ceiling pitchers who are essentially finished products.

    28. Arizona Diamondbacks

    3 of 30

      Alek Thomas
      Alek ThomasJohn E. Moore III/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Carson Kelly
      1B: Pavin Smith
      2B: Ketel Marte
      SS: Geraldo Perdomo
      3B: Josh Rojas
      LF: Alek Thomas
      CF: Corbin Carroll
      RF: Daulton Varsho
      DH: Seth Beer

      The Arizona Diamondbacks have a lot of controllable young talent just breaking into the big leagues or on the cusp. The only established veteran is Ketel Marte, who has a $12 million club option for 2024. There's a good chance he'll be traded at some point in the next two years. Outfielders Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll are the headliners in the farm system, and they could wreak havoc at the top of the order with their mix of hit tools and speed.

                

      Pitchers

      SP: Zac Gallen
      SP: Bryce Jarvis
      SP: Ryne Nelson
      SP: Madison Bumgarner (L)
      SP: Taylor Widener
      CL: Drey Jameson

      Madison Bumgarner will earn $14 million in 2024 in the final year of an ill-advised five-year deal. Expect the D-backs to do everything they can to unload him between now and then. Zac Gallen is a budding ace, and 2020 first-round pick Bryce Jarvis has looked good in the lower levels of the minors. That duo figures to anchor the rotation.

    27. Texas Rangers

    4 of 30

      Justin Foscue
      Justin FoscueJohn E. Moore III/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Sam Huff
      1B: Nathaniel Lowe
      2B: Justin Foscue
      SS: Josh H. Smith
      3B: Josh Jung
      LF: Nick Solak
      CF: Leody Taveras
      RF: Adolis Garcia
      DH: Dustin Harris

      The Texas Rangers acquired shortstop Josh Smith from the New York Yankees in the Joey Gallo blockbuster, and he's hitting .303/.414/.533 with 31 extra-base hits and 22 steals over three minor league levels this season. He could join 2020 first-round pick Justin Foscue to form the middle infield. The trio of Josh Jung, Nate Lowe and Sam Huff figure to handle run production responsibilities, while Dustin Harris could also be a factor in the middle of the lineup.

                

      Pitchers

      SP: Jack Leiter
      SP: Cole Winn
      SP: Kolby Allard (L)
      SP: Dane Dunning
      SP: Ricky Vanasco
      CL: A.J. Alexy

      Will 2021 first-round pick Jack Leiter be the Opening Day starter in 2024? It's not out of the realm of possibility, and there's a case to be made that he's already the best pitcher in the organization. A breakout season by Cole Winn has put him in position for a long-term rotation spot, while Kolby Allard and Dane Dunning offer high-floor profiles.

    26. Chicago Cubs

    5 of 30

      Brennen Davis
      Brennen DavisRob Tringali/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Miguel Amaya
      1B: Patrick Wisdom
      2B: Nick Madrigal
      SS: Nico Hoerner
      3B: Chase Strumpf
      LF: Rafael Ortega
      CF: Brennen Davis
      RF: Alexander Canario
      DH: Frank Schwindel

      Welcome to the new-look Chicago Cubs. Outfielder Brennen Davis has superstar potential, and trade deadline newcomers Nick Madrigal and Alexander Canario also have the tools to be impact players. Late bloomers Patrick Wisdom, Frank Schwindel and Rafael Ortega have been bright spots in a trying season, and they'll get a longer look in 2022. Will the team make a play to extend Willson Contreras before he hits free agency next offseason?

                

      Pitchers

      SP: Kyle Hendricks
      SP:       Brailyn Marquez (L)
      SP: Adbert Alzolay
      SP: Jordan Wicks (L)
      SP: Caleb Kilian
      CL: Ryan Jensen

      Kyle Hendricks has a $16 million option for 2024 and will still be the staff ace if he's not traded. Adbert Alzolay has shown flashes this year, while 2021 first-round pick Jordan Wicks and deadline pickup Caleb Kilian should reach the majors in short order.

    25. Los Angeles Angels

    6 of 30

      Reid Detmers
      Reid DetmersAlex Gallardo/Associated Press

      Starting Lineup

      C: Matt Thaiss
      1B: Jared Walsh
      2B: David Fletcher
      SS: Jeremiah Jackson
      3B: Anthony Rendon
      LF: Brandon Marsh
      CF: Mike Trout
      RF: Jo Adell
      DH: Taylor Ward

      Shohei Ohtani will be a free agent after the 2023 season. With Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon set to earn a combined $75.7 million in 2024, it might be easier said than done for the Los Angeles Angels to extend the two-way superstar. There is no viable long-term answer at catcher in the system, so answering that question will be a priority.

                

      Pitchers

      SP: Reid Detmers (L)
      SP: Patrick Sandoval (L)
      SP: Griffin Canning
      SP: Jose Suarez (L)
      SP: Janson Junk
      CL: Chris Rodriguez

      Are the Angels ever going to assemble a viable starting rotation? Left-hander Patrick Sandoval has been a bright spot this year with a 3.62 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 87 innings. Reid Detmers is also already in the majors after being picked 10th in the 2020 draft. There is potential, but there's also still a lot of work to do to assemble a competitive staff.

    24. Washington Nationals

    7 of 30

      Juan Soto
      Juan SotoMichael Reaves/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Keibert Ruiz
      1B: Drew Mendoza
      2B: Luis Garcia
      SS: Yasel Antuna
      3B: Carter Kieboom
      LF: Juan Soto
      CF: Victor Robles
      RF: Donovan Casey
      DH: Lane Thomas

      Juan Soto will be in his final year of arbitration in 2024, and the Washington Nationals have a ton of work to do to build a winner around him. Catcher Keibert Ruiz has the potential to be a building block, and infielders Luis Garcia and Carter Kieboom have shown promise, but there are question marks up and down the lineup.

                

      Pitchers

      SP: Cade Cavalli
      SP: Stephen Strasburg
      SP: Josiah Gray
      SP: Patrick Corbin (L)
      SP: Cole Henry
      CL: Kyle Finnegan

      With a 2.74 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 154 strikeouts in 101.2 innings in High-A, Double-A and Triple-A in his pro debut, Cade Cavalli has all the makings of an ace. The Nationals will be on the hook for $70.4 million to Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin, so they'll be banking on both pitchers to return to form.

    23. New York Mets

    8 of 30

      Pete Alonso
      Pete AlonsoJim McIsaac/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Francisco Alvarez
      1B: Pete Alonso
      2B: Ronny Mauricio
      SS: Francisco Lindor
      3B: Mark Vientos
      LF: Jeff McNeil
      CF: Khalil Lee
      RF: Brett Baty
      DH: Dominic Smith

      The New York Mets have one of baseball's top catching prospects in Francisco Alvarez, who is rapidly climbing the minor league ranks, but they'll also still owe James McCann another $12.2 million in the final year of his contract in 2024. With Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty and Mark Vientos potential long-term answers at third base, there will be some position changes to sort out in the coming years.

                

      Pitchers

      SP: Jacob deGrom
      SP: J.T. Ginn
      SP: Joey Lucchesi (L)
      SP: Tylor Megill
      SP: David Peterson (L)
      CL: Drew Smith

      The Mets have a $32.5 million club option on Jacob deGrom in 2024, in what will be his age-36 season, so his health in the coming years will be a major factor. There will be a good deal of turnover on the pitching staff with Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard, Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco all headed for free agency by 2024.

    22. Pittsburgh Pirates

    9 of 30

      Ke'Bryan Hayes
      Ke'Bryan HayesJustin K. Aller/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Jacob Stallings
      1B: Michael Chavis
      2B: Nick Gonzales
      SS: Liover Peguero
      3B: Ke'Bryan Hayes
      LF: Cal Mitchell
      CF: Bryan Reynolds
      RF: Oneil Cruz
      DH: Mason Martin

      The 2024 season could feature a changing of the guard for the Pittsburgh Pirates at the catcher position. Jacob Stallings will be a free agent following that campaign, so a midseason call-up of 2021 No. 1 pick Henry Davis would lay the groundwork for him to take over. This is actually one of the more promising young cores in baseball with Oneil Cruz, Nick Gonzales and Liover Peguero offering huge upside along with budding stars Bryan Reynolds and Ke'Bryan Hayes.

                

      Pitchers

      SP: Quinn Priester
      SP: Roansy Contreras
      SP: Bryse Wilson
      SP: Tahnaj Thomas
      SP: Carmen Mlodzinski
      CL: David Bednar

      Quinn Priester appears to be the best bet to emerge as the ace of the staff. Pittsburgh has done a nice job of drafting pitchers, and it acquired Roansy Contreras (from the Yankees for Jameson Taillon), Bryse Wilson (from the Atlanta Braves for Richard Rodriguez) and David Bednar (from the San Diego Padres for Joe Musgrove) via trade in the past year.

    21. Philadelphia Phillies

    10 of 30

      Bryce Harper
      Bryce HarperRich Schultz/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: J.T. Realmuto
      1B: Matt Vierling
      2B: Luis Garcia
      SS: Bryson Stott
      3B: Alec Bohm
      LF: Mickey Moniak
      CF: Simon Muzziotti
      RF: Bryce Harper
      DH: Jhailyn Ortiz

      Bryce Harper ($27.5 million) and J.T. Realmuto ($23.9 million) will both have multiple years left on their contracts entering the 2024 season, so they will be lineup staples for the Philadelphia Phillies. The left side of the infield looks solid with Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm likely to be impact players, but the right side is up in the air. Keep an eye on slugger Jhailyn Ortiz, who has turned a corner in the minors this season.

                 

      Pitchers

      SP: Zack Wheeler
      SP: Mick Abel
      SP: Ranger Suarez (L)
      SP: Hans Crouse
      SP: Erik Miller (L)
      CL: Francisco Morales

      Zack Wheeler will earn $23.5 million in the final year of his contract in 2024, so pencil him in to the ace role, as he's emerged as one of baseball's elite starters. Behind him, Ranger Suarez has shown enough this year to be part of the rotation, while deadline pickup Hans Crouse has middle-of-the-rotation stuff. Mick Abel is just 20 years old and pitching at Single-A, but he's polished enough to climb quickly.

    20. St. Louis Cardinals

    11 of 30

      Tyler O'Neill
      Tyler O'NeillJustin Berl/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Ivan Herrera
      1B: Paul Goldschmidt
      2B: Nolan Gorman
      SS: Edmundo Sosa
      3B: Nolan Arenado
      LF: Tyler O'Neill
      CF: Nick Plummer
      RF: Dylan Carlson
      DH: Alec Burleson

      It's looking increasingly likely the St. Louis Cardinals will want to decline a $12.5 million club option on shortstop Paul DeJong in 2024. Edmundo Sosa has performed well in his first extended action this year, and the versatile Tommy Edman will also still be under club control, filling a super-utility role. Nolan Arenado can opt out this offseason, and again after the 2022 season, but he'd be leaving a ton of money on the table.

                 

      Pitchers

      SP: Matthew Liberatore (L)
      SP: Dakota Hudson
      SP: Johan Oviedo
      SP: Zack Thompson (L)
      SP: Angel Rondon
      CL: Giovanny Gallegos

      This projection makes it clear the Cardinals need to extend Jack Flaherty. A healthy Dakota Hudson still has the potential to be a top-of-the-rotation arm, and left-hander Matthew Liberatore is one of baseball's top pitching prospects with a polished four-pitch repertoire and 6'4", 200-pound frame.

    19. Baltimore Orioles

    12 of 30

      Adley Rutschman
      Adley RutschmanMary DeCicco/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Adley Rutschman
      1B: Ryan Mountcastle
      2B: Terrin Vavra
      SS: Jordan Westburg
      3B: Gunnar Henderson
      LF: Austin Hays
      CF: Cedric Mullins
      RF: Anthony Santander
      DH: Kyle Stowers

      The only notable free agent the Baltimore Orioles stand to lose between now and the start of the 2024 season is slugger Trey Mancini, who will hit the open market after the 2022 season. Sorting out the infield looks like the biggest issue. Terrin Vavra, Jordan Westburg and Gunnar Henderson have played shortstop in the minors, but none is a slam dunk to stick there in the big leagues.

                

      Pitchers

      SP: Grayson Rodriguez
      SP: John Means (L)
      SP: D.L. Hall (L)
      SP: Mike Baumann
      SP: Kyle Bradish
      CL: Tyler Wells

      Grayson Rodriguez has emerged as the best pitching prospect in baseball this year with a 2.60 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 144 strikeouts in 90 innings between High-A and Double-A in his age-21 season. Hard-throwing southpaw D.L. Hall and established staff leader John Means should join him to form a solid top-of-the-rotation trio. There are a handful of second-tier prospects who will vie for the final two spots in the rotation.

    18. Cleveland

    13 of 30

      Shane Bieber
      Shane BieberCarlos Osorio/Associated Press

      Starting Lineup

      C: Bo Naylor
      1B: Bobby Bradley
      2B: Brayan Rocchio
      SS: Tyler Freeman
      3B: Gabriel Arias
      LF: Bradley Zimmer
      CF: Myles Straw
      RF: Nolan Jones
      DH: Franmil Reyes

      Shortstop Amed Rosario and third baseman Jose Ramirez will be free agents after the 2023 season, leaving the Cleveland infield to be sorted out ahead of the 2024 season. Andres Gimenez has done little to establish himself as a long-term piece, and Nolan Jones is starting to play the outfield, leaving it even more up for grabs. Can Myles Straw take another step forward in center field?

                 

      Pitchers

      SP: Shane Bieber
      SP: Cal Quantrill
      SP: Zach Plesac
      SP: Aaron Civale
      SP: Logan Allen (L)
      CL: Emmanuel Clase

      Left-hander Logan Allen was a second-round pick in 2020 and has already reached Double-A, posting a 2.14 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 121 strikeouts in 96.2 innings in his pro debut. He looks like the leading candidate to join Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac, Aaron Civale and 2021 breakout Cal Quantrill in the rotation. Then again, there's no guarantee one or more of that quartet won't be dealt by the tight-pursed franchise.

    17. Cincinnati Reds

    14 of 30

      Jonathan India
      Jonathan IndiaMichael Reaves/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Tyler Stephenson
      1B: Joey Votto
      2B: Matt McLain
      SS: Jose Barrero
      3B: Jonathan India
      LF: Nick Senzel
      CF: Michael Siani
      RF: Rece Hinds
      DH: Eugenio Suarez

      Joey Votto will have a $20 million option in 2024 for what will be his age-40 season, but it comes with a massive $7 million buyout that should increase the chances he will remain with the Cincinnati Reds if he remains productive. Nick Castellanos is poised to opt out, and Jesse Winker will be a free agent after the 2023 season, so expect a new-look outfield. Matt McLain should move quickly after he was picked 17th in the 2021 draft.

                 

      Pitchers

      SP: Hunter Greene
      SP: Nick Lodolo (L)
      SP: Vladimir Gutierrez
      SP: Graham Ashcraft
      SP: Tony Santillan
      CL: Tejay Antone

      Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray and Tyler Mahle will be free agents after the 2023 season, and even if one or more of them is retained, the rotation figures to be different at the top. Flame-thrower Hunter Greene is healthy and again building toward his elite ceiling, Nick Lodolo is a top-tier prospect in his own right, and Vladimir Gutierrez is having a strong rookie season.

    16. Detroit Tigers

    15 of 30

      Spencer Torkelson
      Spencer TorkelsonIcon Sportswire/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Dillon Dingler
      1B: Spencer Torkelson
      2B: Willi Castro
      SS: Ryan Kreidler
      3B: Isaac Paredes
      LF: Riley Greene
      CF: Derek Hill
      RF: Akil Baddoo
      DH: Eric Haase

      The Detroit Tigers have a pair of potential superstars in Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene, and they could be the club's best middle-of-the-order tandem since Prince Fielder and Miguel Cabrera were launching home runs in the early 2010s. The rest of the infield alongside Torkelson is still very much up in the air, though.

                    

      Pitchers

      SP: Casey Mize
      SP: Tarik Skubal (L)
      SP: Spencer Turnbull
      SP: Matt Manning
      SP: Joey Wentz (L)
      CL: Gregory Soto (L)

      Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal have pitched well in their first full seasons in the big leagues, and each is capable of getting better. Spencer Turnbull has quietly posted a 4.13 ERA and 3.67 FIP in 255 innings since the start of the 2019 season, and he'll enter his final year of club control in 2024.

    15. Minnesota Twins

    16 of 30

      Alex Kirilloff
      Alex KirilloffAdam Bettcher/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Ryan Jeffers
      1B: Alex Kirilloff
      2B: Jorge Polanco
      SS: Royce Lewis
      3B: Jose Miranda
      LF: Trevor Larnach
      CF: Austin Martin
      RF: Max Kepler
      DH: Josh Donaldson

      Josh Donaldson ($16 million with a staggering $8 million buyout), Jorge Polanco ($10.5 million) and Max Kepler ($10 million) have club options for 2024, and they are all solid candidates to be retained by the Minnesota Twins. Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach and deadline pickup Austin Martin represent the core of the lineup.

                 

      Pitchers

      SP: Jordan Balazovic
      SP: Simeon Woods Richardson
      SP: Jhoan Duran
      SP: Joe Ryan
      SP: Randy Dobnak
      CL: Jorge Alcala

      Can one of the Twins' top pitching prospects be the ace of the staff? Simeon Woods Richardson, Jhoan Duran and Joe Ryan were acquired via trade in recent years, and they each have the potential to improve along with 2016 fifth-round pick Jordan Balazovic.

    14. Boston Red Sox

    17 of 30

      Alex Verdugo
      Alex VerdugoAdam Glanzman/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Ronaldo Hernandez
      1B: Triston Casas
      2B: Nick Yorke
      SS: Xander Bogaerts
      3B: Jeter Downs
      LF: Jarren Duran
      CF: Gilberto Jimenez
      RF: Alex Verdugo
      DH: Bobby Dalbec

      Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers will be a free agent after the 2023 season, and he is an obvious candidate for an extension before that time comes. If he is still around, second base will be a battle between Jeter Downs and 2020 first-round pick Nick Yorke. Triston Casas has superstar potential after shining for Team USA in the Olympics.

                

      Pitchers

      SP: Chris Sale (L)
      SP: Tanner Houck
      SP: Garrett Whitlock
      SP: Connor Seabold
      SP: Brayan Bello
      CL: Darwinzon Hernandez (L)

      Left-hander Chris Sale will enter the final guaranteed season of his five-year, $145 million contract in 2024 with a $27.5 million salary, and he also has a $20 million club option for 2025. Rule 5 pick Garrett Whitlock has a 1.52 ERA in 65 innings out of the bullpen this year, but he was a starter in the minors, and a move to the rotation seems inevitable. Connor Seabold and Brayan Bello could break into the rotation in 2022.

    13. Kansas City Royals

    18 of 30

      Bobby Witt Jr.
      Bobby Witt Jr.Gabe Christus/Associated Press

      Starting Lineup

      C: Salvador Perez
      1B: Nick Pratto
      2B: Nicky Lopez
      SS: Bobby Witt Jr.
      3B: MJ Melendez
      LF: Darryl Collins
      CF: Kyle Isbel
      RF: Hunter Dozier
      DH: Vinnie Pasquantino

      With Salvador Perez blocking his path behind the plate, MJ Melendez played his first professional game at third base Aug. 30. The 22-year-old has a 1.004 OPS and 34 home runs in the upper levels of the minors this season, so finding a way to get his bat into the lineup makes sense. Besides Perez, Hunter Dozier is the only contract the Kansas City Royals have on the books beyond 2023.

                  

      Pitchers

      SP: Daniel Lynch (L)
      SP: Brady Singer
      SP: Asa Lacy (L)
      SP: Jackson Kowar
      SP: Carlos Hernandez
      CL: Scott Barlow

      With a 2.23 ERA in his last seven starts, Daniel Lynch is starting to look the part of the staff ace. He was part of the same 2018 draft class that also included Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar and Kris Bubic, who will join 2020 first-round selection Asa Lacy and right-hander Carlos Hernandez in battling for spots in the rotation.

    12. San Francisco Giants

    19 of 30

      Marco Luciano
      Marco LucianoRob Tringali/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Joey Bart
      1B: LaMonte Wade Jr.
      2B: Will Wilson
      SS: Marco Luciano
      3B: Luis Toribio
      LF: Jairo Pomares
      CF: Mike Yastrzemski
      RF: Heliot Ramos
      DH: Hunter Bishop

      The San Francisco Giants are loaded with outfield talent, even after trading Alexander Canario to the Cubs in the Kris Bryant deal. With a ton of money set to come off the books, they will be in a great position to make a splash in free agency, but the in-house talent is impressive enough. Outfielder Luis Matos might not be ready by 2024 Opening Day, but he's one to watch.

               

      Pitchers

      SP: Logan Webb
      SP: Seth Corry (L)
      SP: Ryan Murphy
      SP: Sean Hjelle
      SP: Sammy Long (L)
      CL: Tyler Rogers

      The Giants should focus their efforts on the pitching staff in free agency. Logan Webb has emerged as a bona fide frontline starter since the All-Star break, and Seth Corry has significant upside thanks to his swing-and-miss stuff, but there are a lot of question marks. Don't sleep on Ryan Murphy, who has a 2.61 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 103.1 innings between Single-A and High-A.

    11. Miami Marlins

    20 of 30

      Jazz Chisholm Jr.
      Jazz Chisholm Jr.Justin Casterline/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Alex Jackson
      1B: Lewin Diaz
      2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr.
      SS: Nasim Nunez
      3B: Isan Diaz
      LF: Peyton Burdick
      CF: Lewis Brinson
      RF: JJ Bleday
      DH: Jesus Sanchez

      The Miami Marlins don't have much in the way of established building blocks aside from Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is having a strong rookie season. JJ Bleday has a ways to go to live up to the hype that came with being the No. 4 pick in the 2019 draft, and Peyton Burdick could be a better middle-of-the-order run producer. Alex Jackson will be a placeholder at catcher until Joe Mack is ready.

               

      Pitchers

      SP: Sandy Alcantara
      SP: Pablo Lopez
      SP: Trevor Rogers (L)
      SP: Max Meyer
      SP: Edward Cabrera
      CL: Sixto Sanchez

      The Marlins are swimming in controllable pitching. Aside from the projected rotation listed above, they also have Jesus Luzardo, Elieser Hernandez, Zach Thompson, Braxton Garrett, Nick Neidert, Jake Eder and Eury Perez. If injury issues persist for Sixto Sanchez, the closer's role could be his landing spot, especially with all the other rotation options.

    10. Los Angeles Dodgers

    21 of 30

      Walker Buehler
      Walker BuehlerMarcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

      Starting Lineup

      C: Will Smith
      1B: Kody Hoese
      2B: Michael Busch
      SS: Gavin Lux
      3B: Miguel Vargas
      LF: Matt Beaty
      CF: Andy Pages
      RF: Mookie Betts
      DH: Edwin Rios

      Are the Los Angeles Dodgers going to let Max Muncy, Trea Turner and Cody Bellinger walk? Probably not, but the point of this exercise was to lay out each team's controllable foundation, and they will all be free agents before 2024. Miguel Vargas (.901 OPS, 20 HR, 65 RBI at High-A/Double-A) and Andy Pages (.922 OPS, 26 HR, 75 RBI at High-A) have boosted their long-term outlooks with huge seasons in the minors this year.

                 

      Pitchers

      SP: Walker Buehler
      SP: Dustin May
      SP: Tony Gonsolin
      SP: Ryan Pepiot
      SP: Bobby Miller
      CL: Brusdar Graterol

      Another obvious extension candidate for the Dodgers is Julio Urias, who will be a free agent after the 2023 season. However, even if all their pending free-agent pitchers—including future Hall of Famers Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer—walk, this will still be an awfully good collection of arms. Los Angeles traded Josiah Gray, but the farm system is still loaded with talented pitchers.

    9. New York Yankees

    22 of 30

      Oswald Peraza
      Oswald PerazaCarlos Osorio/Associated Press

      Starting Lineup

      C: Kyle Higashioka
      1B: Luke Voit
      2B: Anthony Volpe
      SS: Oswald Peraza
      3B: DJ LeMahieu
      LF: Austin Wells
      CF: Aaron Hicks
      RF: Giancarlo Stanton
      DH: Gleyber Torres

      No, I don't think Jasson Dominguez is going to be on the New York Yankees' Opening Day roster in 2024. He will have just turned 21 years old, and the early returns at Single-A indicate it could take him time to hit his stride. That doesn't mean he's not going to be a superstar, but be patient. Shifting Gleyber Torres to DH and DJ LeMahieu to third base would clear a path for the middle infield tandem of Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza.

                 

      Pitchers

      SP: Gerrit Cole
      SP: Luis Gil
      SP: Clarke Schmidt
      SP: Luis Medina
      SP: Ken Waldichuk (L)
      CL: Jonathan Loaisiga

      Gerrit Cole will still have four years and $144 million left on his contract going into the 2024 season, so he slots at the top of what could be a young rotation behind him. Improved command could make Luis Medina an X-factor, while Ken Waldichuk has been one of the breakout pitching prospects of the 2021 season.

    8. Chicago White Sox

    23 of 30

      Dylan Cease
      Dylan CeaseNuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Zack Collins
      1B: Andrew Vaughn
      2B: Yoan Moncada
      SS: Tim Anderson
      3B: Jake Burger
      LF: Eloy Jimenez
      CF: Luis Robert
      RF: Yoelqui Cespedes
      DH: Gavin Sheets

      Yasmani Grandal will be a free agent after the 2023 season, leaving catcher as a question mark after a lackluster season by Zack Collins in his first extended MLB action. Club options on Tim Anderson for 2023 ($12.5 million) and 2024 ($14 million) should be no-brainers. Jake Burger could also slot into the DH role if the Chicago White Sox are opposed to moving Yoan Moncada back to second base.

                  

      Pitchers

      SP: Dylan Cease
      SP: Michael Kopech
      SP: Lance Lynn
      SP: Reynaldo Lopez
      SP: Andrew Dalquist
      CL: Garrett Crochet (L)

      The White Sox will have club option decisions to make on Lance Lynn ($18 million) and Liam Hendricks ($15 million) for the 2024 season. Lynn will be 37 years old, but his late-career emergence could extend his prime. Dylan Cease has a 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 51.2 innings since the All-Star break and appears to be building toward his frontline ceiling. Andrew Dalquist and Matthew Thompson are the leading candidates to fill the No. 5 starter spot.

    7. Houston Astros

    24 of 30

      Korey Lee
      Korey LeeIcon Sportswire/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Korey Lee
      1B: Joe Perez
      2B: Jose Altuve
      SS: Jeremy Pena
      3B: Alex Bregman
      LF: Jake Meyers
      CF: Pedro Leon
      RF: Kyle Tucker
      DH: Yordan Alvarez

      Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman will earn a combined $59.5 million in the final years of their contracts in 2024, but the Houston Astros have only one other contract on the books for that season. Catcher Korey Lee is hitting .288/.359/.464 with 13 doubles and 11 home runs in 74 games between High-A and Double-A this year and has emerged as the consensus top prospect in the farm system.

             

      Pitchers

      SP: Framber Valdez (L)
      SP: Lance McCullers Jr.
      SP: Luis Garcia
      SP: Jose Urquidy
      SP: Hunter Brown
      CL: Forrest Whitley

      Given his arm injuries in recent years, Forrest Whitley might wind up in the bullpen, which could maximize his electric stuff and keep him healthy. The young trio of Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy has already made a significant impact, and the rotation should continue to be a strength.

    6. Milwaukee Brewers

    25 of 30

      Corbin Burnes
      Corbin BurnesThearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Mario Feliciano
      1B: Rowdy Tellez
      2B: Brice Turang
      SS: Willy Adames
      3B: Luis Urias
      LF: Christian Yelich
      CF: Garrett Mitchell
      RF: Tyrone Taylor
      DH: Keston Hiura

      The Milwaukee Brewers will still owe Christian Yelich $104 million over four years at the start of the 2024 season, so he's not going anywhere. The front office added a pair of long-term pieces in Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez this summer, and Luis Urias is also enjoying a breakout offensive season. Can the farm system fill in the gaps?

                 

      Pitchers

      SP: Corbin Burnes
      SP: Brandon Woodruff
      SP: Freddy Peralta
      SP: Ethan Small (L)
      SP: Aaron Ashby (L)
      CL: Devin Williams

      With Freddy Peralta signed through 2026 and Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff controllable for three more years via arbitration, the best starting pitching trio in baseball this season will still be intact in 2024. Top pitching prospects Ethan Small and Aaron Ashby are poised to push for spots alongside them in the rotation, but Eric Lauer and Adrian Houser will also still be under club control.

    5. San Diego Padres

    26 of 30

      Fernando Tatis Jr.
      Fernando Tatis Jr.Norm Hall/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Luis Campusano
      1B: Eric Hosmer
      2B: Jake Cronenworth
      SS: CJ Abrams
      3B: Manny Machado
      LF: Robert Hassell lll
      CF: Trent Grisham
      RF: Fernando Tatis Jr.
      DH: Austin Nola

      One of Fernando Tatis Jr. or CJ Abrams was always destined to wind up in the San Diego Padres outfield. Now that Tatis is playing there down the stretch to keep his injured shoulder healthy, the odds are higher that he's the one who makes the move long-term. San Diego has more established core talent than any team in baseball, and the players who will join that groupLuis Campusano, Robert Hassell lll and Abramsare top-tier prospects.

                  

      Pitchers

      SP: MacKenzie Gore (L)
      SP: Chris Paddack
      SP: Ryan Weathers (L)
      SP: Adrian Morejon (L)
      SP: Reiss Knehr
      CL: Kevin Kopps

      There are far more questions with the pitching staff, especially with MacKenzie Gore struggling with command this year and Luis Patino having been traded to Tampa Bay during the offseason. This organization does a good job of developing pitching talent, so don't be surprised if a few diamonds in the rough emerge, but the Padres will need to address the top of their rotation in free agency.

    4. Toronto Blue Jays

    27 of 30

      Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
      Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Gabriel Moreno
      1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
      2B: Orelvis Martinez
      SS: Bo Bichette
      3B: Jordan Groshans
      LF: Cavan Biggio
      CF: George Springer
      RF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
      DH: Kevin Smith

      Get excited, Toronto Blue Jays fans. The dynamic duo of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette is just the start of what could be a homegrown offensive juggernaut. Catcher Gabriel Moreno is one of baseball's fastest-rising prospects, Jordan Groshans has huge offensive potential, and Orelvis Martinez is raking in the lower levels of the minors. And don't forget about George Springer, who is signed through 2027.

                  

      Pitchers

      SP: Nate Pearson
      SP: Alek Manoah
      SP: Gunnar Hoglund
      SP: Adam Kloffenstein
      SP: CJ Van Eyk
      CL: Jordan Romano

      Can Nate Pearson live up to the hype his electric stuff created during his time in the minors? The burly right-hander has a chance to be one of baseball's best pitchers if everything clicks. Alek Manoah has established himself as a long-term rotation piece as a rookie, but the rest of the staff is a work in progress.

    3. Seattle Mariners

    28 of 30

      Julio Rodriguez
      Julio RodriguezKoji Watanabe/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Cal Raleigh
      1B: Evan White
      2B: Abraham Toro
      SS: J.P. Crawford
      3B: Noelvi Marte
      LF: Kyle Lewis
      CF: Jarred Kelenic
      RF: Julio Rodriguez
      DH: Ty France

      The outfield of Julio Rodriguez, Jarred Kelenic and Kyle Lewis will be the strength of the Seattle Mariners offense, while Noelvi Marte also has the tools to be an offensive star after turning heads in the lower levels of the minors. The biggest long-term question mark appeared to be second base before Abraham Toro was acquired from the Astros at the trade deadline.

                 

      Pitchers

      SP: Marco Gonzales (L)
      SP: George Kirby
      SP: Emerson Hancock
      SP: Yusei Kikuchi (L)
      SP: Logan Gilbert
      CL: Paul Sewald

      Logan Gilbert (2018), George Kirby (2019) and Emerson Hancock (2020) were selected in the first round in consecutive years, and they represent the starting rotation. The Mariners can opt in to a four-year, $66 million extension for Yusei Kikuchi after the 2021 season. Otherwise, he has a $13 million player option for 2022 and then will become a free agent. Left-hander Brandon Williamson is another name to know for the rotation.

    2. Atlanta Braves

    29 of 30

      Ronald Acuna Jr.
      Ronald Acuna Jr.Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

      Starting Lineup

      C: Shea Langeliers
      1B: Vaughn Grissom
      2B: Ozzie Albies
      SS: Braden Shewmake
      3B: Austin Riley
      LF: Drew Waters
      CF: Cristian Pache
      RF: Ronald Acuna Jr.
      DH: Michael Harris

      Will the Atlanta Braves re-sign Freddie Freeman this offseason? With no clear in-house replacementVaughn Grissom is a middle infield prospect with some power potentialit has to be a priority. A decision will also need to be made on Dansby Swanson, who will be a free agent after the 2022 season. Slugger Marcell Ozuna is signed through 2024, but his status is up in the air amid domestic violence charges.

                 

      Pitchers

      SP: Max Fried (L)
      SP: Ian Anderson
      SP: Mike Soroka
      SP: Touki Toussaint
      SP: Kyle Muller (L)
      CL: Spencer Strider

      Touki Toussaint has shown enough this season to be part of the rotation after struggling with his command early in his career. This projected rotation does not include Huascar Ynoa, who is controllable through 2026, or left-hander Tucker Davidson, who has shown some flashes as a rookie.

    1. Tampa Bay Rays

    30 of 30

      Wander Franco
      Wander FrancoJulio Aguilar/Getty Images

      Starting Lineup

      C: Francisco Mejia
      1B: Brandon Lowe
      2B: Xavier Edwards
      SS: Greg Jones
      3B: Wander Franco
      LF: Vidal Brujan
      CF: Josh Lowe
      RF: Randy Arozarena
      DH: Austin Meadows

      Shifting Brandon Lowe to first base, Wander Franco to third base and Vidal Brujan to the outfield might be the answer to sorting out a crowded middle infield situation. There's no such thing as too many talented middle infield prospects, and the Tampa Bay Rays should reap the rewards soon. Young, cost-controlled talent is the lifeblood of this organization, so expect players such as Josh Lowe and Greg Jones to get their shots soon.

                

      Pitchers

      SP: Shane Baz
      SP: Shane McClanahan (L)
      SP: Luis Patino
      SP: Ryan Yarbrough (L)
      SP: Taj Bradley
      CL: Nick Anderson

      Shane Baz, Shane McClanahan and Luis Patino are three of the most electric young arms in baseball, and they are in good hands with an organization that has developed pitching talent as well as any in recent years. The X-factor is Taj Bradley, a fifth-round pick in 2018 who has gone 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 109 strikeouts in 91.2 innings between Single-A and High-A this season.

               

      Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs and accurate through Thursday's games.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!