Future MLB Power Rankings: Where Every Team Will Stand 3 Years from Now in 2024
- Players Under Contract: The starting point was to pencil in players who are under contract through the 2024 season. That includes players with 2024 club or player options that are likely to be exercised.
- Arbitration-Eligible Players: Next up were players who will not have reached free agency by 2024 but have already established themselves as everyday big leaguers.
- Top Prospects: From there, the rest of the lineups were filled in with top prospects from teams' farm systems. These players are the toughest to project, as they have yet to prove anything in the majors, but homegrown talent is key to building a winner.
- Free Agents: Any player scheduled to reach free agency during the 2021-22, 2022-23 or 2023-24 offseasons was not included in this article. Since no assumptions can be made on where those players will be playing in 2024, they can't be factored into any team's outlook.
Which MLB team has the best foundation for long-term success?
That's the concept behind our future power rankings, but it's worth diving deeper into what you're about to read.
This is not meant to be a prediction of how every team's lineup will look in 2024. Instead, it's simply an overview of each club's outlook, using their best in-house option at every position to give an idea of what they'll need to shore things up in the years to come. The less a team has to do to fortify its roster, the higher it ranks. Simple as that.
So, which players contributed to teams' rankings?
And who was not included?
It's also worth noting we assumed the universal designated hitter will be in effect by the time the 2024 season rolls around, so a DH was included for National League teams.
30. Colorado Rockies
Starting Lineup
C: Drew Romo
1B: Michael Toglia
2B: Ezequiel Tovar
SS: Brendan Rodgers
3B: Aaron Schunk
LF: Ryan Vilade
CF: Garrett Hampson
RF: Brenton Doyle
DH: Elehuris Montero
The Colorado Rockies have done a solid job of developing homegrown position-player talent over the years, and that bodes well for players such as Michael Toglia, Ryan Vilade, Brenton Doyle and Aaron Schunk. Longtime prospect Brendan Rodgers has hit .284/.338/.471 with 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 RBI in 302 plate appearances this year, and he's still only 25 years old.
Pitchers
SP: German Marquez
SP: Ryan Rolison (L)
SP: Chris McMahon
SP: Austin Gomber (L)
SP: Ryan Feltner
CL: Ben Bowden (L)
Will German Marquez still be wearing a Rockies uniform in 2024? Colorado has a reasonable $16 million club option on him for that season, but he's a strong candidate to be traded long before a decision needs to be made on whether to exercise it. Ryan Rolison and Chris McMahon are the top pitching prospects for an organization that has struggled mightily to develop arms.
29. Oakland Athletics
Starting Lineup
C: Sean Murphy
1B: Kyle McCann
2B: Nick Allen
SS: Logan Davidson
3B: Jordan Diaz
LF: Skye Bolt
CF: Ramon Laureano
RF: Cody Thomas
DH: Seth Brown
The Oakland Athletics have little to build around outside of catcher Sean Murphy, center fielder Ramon Laureano and middle infielder Nick Allen, who is on the cusp of reaching the big leagues after playing for Team USA in the Olympics. Catcher Tyler Soderstrom could rise through the minors to be a factor in 2024, and he's athletic enough to handle a position change if the organization prioritizes his offensive game.
Pitchers
SP: Cole Irvin (L)
SP: James Kaprielian
SP: Daulton Jefferies
SP: Jeff Criswell
SP: Paul Blackburn
CL: Lou Trivino
Can A.J. Puk stay healthy long enough to land a spot in the rotation? It looks like he's destined to stick in the bullpen, which would leave Oakland without a controllable starter with top-of-the-rotation upside. There are quality arms on the projected staff, but most of them are floor-over-ceiling pitchers who are essentially finished products.
28. Arizona Diamondbacks
Starting Lineup
C: Carson Kelly
1B: Pavin Smith
2B: Ketel Marte
SS: Geraldo Perdomo
3B: Josh Rojas
LF: Alek Thomas
CF: Corbin Carroll
RF: Daulton Varsho
DH: Seth Beer
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a lot of controllable young talent just breaking into the big leagues or on the cusp. The only established veteran is Ketel Marte, who has a $12 million club option for 2024. There's a good chance he'll be traded at some point in the next two years. Outfielders Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll are the headliners in the farm system, and they could wreak havoc at the top of the order with their mix of hit tools and speed.
Pitchers
SP: Zac Gallen
SP: Bryce Jarvis
SP: Ryne Nelson
SP: Madison Bumgarner (L)
SP: Taylor Widener
CL: Drey Jameson
Madison Bumgarner will earn $14 million in 2024 in the final year of an ill-advised five-year deal. Expect the D-backs to do everything they can to unload him between now and then. Zac Gallen is a budding ace, and 2020 first-round pick Bryce Jarvis has looked good in the lower levels of the minors. That duo figures to anchor the rotation.
27. Texas Rangers
Starting Lineup
C: Sam Huff
1B: Nathaniel Lowe
2B: Justin Foscue
SS: Josh H. Smith
3B: Josh Jung
LF: Nick Solak
CF: Leody Taveras
RF: Adolis Garcia
DH: Dustin Harris
The Texas Rangers acquired shortstop Josh Smith from the New York Yankees in the Joey Gallo blockbuster, and he's hitting .303/.414/.533 with 31 extra-base hits and 22 steals over three minor league levels this season. He could join 2020 first-round pick Justin Foscue to form the middle infield. The trio of Josh Jung, Nate Lowe and Sam Huff figure to handle run production responsibilities, while Dustin Harris could also be a factor in the middle of the lineup.
Pitchers
SP: Jack Leiter
SP: Cole Winn
SP: Kolby Allard (L)
SP: Dane Dunning
SP: Ricky Vanasco
CL: A.J. Alexy
Will 2021 first-round pick Jack Leiter be the Opening Day starter in 2024? It's not out of the realm of possibility, and there's a case to be made that he's already the best pitcher in the organization. A breakout season by Cole Winn has put him in position for a long-term rotation spot, while Kolby Allard and Dane Dunning offer high-floor profiles.
26. Chicago Cubs
Starting Lineup
C: Miguel Amaya
1B: Patrick Wisdom
2B: Nick Madrigal
SS: Nico Hoerner
3B: Chase Strumpf
LF: Rafael Ortega
CF: Brennen Davis
RF: Alexander Canario
DH: Frank Schwindel
Welcome to the new-look Chicago Cubs. Outfielder Brennen Davis has superstar potential, and trade deadline newcomers Nick Madrigal and Alexander Canario also have the tools to be impact players. Late bloomers Patrick Wisdom, Frank Schwindel and Rafael Ortega have been bright spots in a trying season, and they'll get a longer look in 2022. Will the team make a play to extend Willson Contreras before he hits free agency next offseason?
Pitchers
SP: Kyle Hendricks
SP: Brailyn Marquez (L)
SP: Adbert Alzolay
SP: Jordan Wicks (L)
SP: Caleb Kilian
CL: Ryan Jensen
Kyle Hendricks has a $16 million option for 2024 and will still be the staff ace if he's not traded. Adbert Alzolay has shown flashes this year, while 2021 first-round pick Jordan Wicks and deadline pickup Caleb Kilian should reach the majors in short order.
25. Los Angeles Angels
Starting Lineup
C: Matt Thaiss
1B: Jared Walsh
2B: David Fletcher
SS: Jeremiah Jackson
3B: Anthony Rendon
LF: Brandon Marsh
CF: Mike Trout
RF: Jo Adell
DH: Taylor Ward
Shohei Ohtani will be a free agent after the 2023 season. With Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon set to earn a combined $75.7 million in 2024, it might be easier said than done for the Los Angeles Angels to extend the two-way superstar. There is no viable long-term answer at catcher in the system, so answering that question will be a priority.
Pitchers
SP: Reid Detmers (L)
SP: Patrick Sandoval (L)
SP: Griffin Canning
SP: Jose Suarez (L)
SP: Janson Junk
CL: Chris Rodriguez
Are the Angels ever going to assemble a viable starting rotation? Left-hander Patrick Sandoval has been a bright spot this year with a 3.62 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 87 innings. Reid Detmers is also already in the majors after being picked 10th in the 2020 draft. There is potential, but there's also still a lot of work to do to assemble a competitive staff.
24. Washington Nationals
Starting Lineup
C: Keibert Ruiz
1B: Drew Mendoza
2B: Luis Garcia
SS: Yasel Antuna
3B: Carter Kieboom
LF: Juan Soto
CF: Victor Robles
RF: Donovan Casey
DH: Lane Thomas
Juan Soto will be in his final year of arbitration in 2024, and the Washington Nationals have a ton of work to do to build a winner around him. Catcher Keibert Ruiz has the potential to be a building block, and infielders Luis Garcia and Carter Kieboom have shown promise, but there are question marks up and down the lineup.
Pitchers
SP: Cade Cavalli
SP: Stephen Strasburg
SP: Josiah Gray
SP: Patrick Corbin (L)
SP: Cole Henry
CL: Kyle Finnegan
With a 2.74 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 154 strikeouts in 101.2 innings in High-A, Double-A and Triple-A in his pro debut, Cade Cavalli has all the makings of an ace. The Nationals will be on the hook for $70.4 million to Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin, so they'll be banking on both pitchers to return to form.
23. New York Mets
Starting Lineup
C: Francisco Alvarez
1B: Pete Alonso
2B: Ronny Mauricio
SS: Francisco Lindor
3B: Mark Vientos
LF: Jeff McNeil
CF: Khalil Lee
RF: Brett Baty
DH: Dominic Smith
The New York Mets have one of baseball's top catching prospects in Francisco Alvarez, who is rapidly climbing the minor league ranks, but they'll also still owe James McCann another $12.2 million in the final year of his contract in 2024. With Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty and Mark Vientos potential long-term answers at third base, there will be some position changes to sort out in the coming years.
Pitchers
SP: Jacob deGrom
SP: J.T. Ginn
SP: Joey Lucchesi (L)
SP: Tylor Megill
SP: David Peterson (L)
CL: Drew Smith
The Mets have a $32.5 million club option on Jacob deGrom in 2024, in what will be his age-36 season, so his health in the coming years will be a major factor. There will be a good deal of turnover on the pitching staff with Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard, Taijuan Walker and Carlos Carrasco all headed for free agency by 2024.
22. Pittsburgh Pirates
Starting Lineup
C: Jacob Stallings
1B: Michael Chavis
2B: Nick Gonzales
SS: Liover Peguero
3B: Ke'Bryan Hayes
LF: Cal Mitchell
CF: Bryan Reynolds
RF: Oneil Cruz
DH: Mason Martin
The 2024 season could feature a changing of the guard for the Pittsburgh Pirates at the catcher position. Jacob Stallings will be a free agent following that campaign, so a midseason call-up of 2021 No. 1 pick Henry Davis would lay the groundwork for him to take over. This is actually one of the more promising young cores in baseball with Oneil Cruz, Nick Gonzales and Liover Peguero offering huge upside along with budding stars Bryan Reynolds and Ke'Bryan Hayes.
Pitchers
SP: Quinn Priester
SP: Roansy Contreras
SP: Bryse Wilson
SP: Tahnaj Thomas
SP: Carmen Mlodzinski
CL: David Bednar
Quinn Priester appears to be the best bet to emerge as the ace of the staff. Pittsburgh has done a nice job of drafting pitchers, and it acquired Roansy Contreras (from the Yankees for Jameson Taillon), Bryse Wilson (from the Atlanta Braves for Richard Rodriguez) and David Bednar (from the San Diego Padres for Joe Musgrove) via trade in the past year.
21. Philadelphia Phillies
Starting Lineup
C: J.T. Realmuto
1B: Matt Vierling
2B: Luis Garcia
SS: Bryson Stott
3B: Alec Bohm
LF: Mickey Moniak
CF: Simon Muzziotti
RF: Bryce Harper
DH: Jhailyn Ortiz
Bryce Harper ($27.5 million) and J.T. Realmuto ($23.9 million) will both have multiple years left on their contracts entering the 2024 season, so they will be lineup staples for the Philadelphia Phillies. The left side of the infield looks solid with Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm likely to be impact players, but the right side is up in the air. Keep an eye on slugger Jhailyn Ortiz, who has turned a corner in the minors this season.
Pitchers
SP: Zack Wheeler
SP: Mick Abel
SP: Ranger Suarez (L)
SP: Hans Crouse
SP: Erik Miller (L)
CL: Francisco Morales
Zack Wheeler will earn $23.5 million in the final year of his contract in 2024, so pencil him in to the ace role, as he's emerged as one of baseball's elite starters. Behind him, Ranger Suarez has shown enough this year to be part of the rotation, while deadline pickup Hans Crouse has middle-of-the-rotation stuff. Mick Abel is just 20 years old and pitching at Single-A, but he's polished enough to climb quickly.
20. St. Louis Cardinals
Starting Lineup
C: Ivan Herrera
1B: Paul Goldschmidt
2B: Nolan Gorman
SS: Edmundo Sosa
3B: Nolan Arenado
LF: Tyler O'Neill
CF: Nick Plummer
RF: Dylan Carlson
DH: Alec Burleson
It's looking increasingly likely the St. Louis Cardinals will want to decline a $12.5 million club option on shortstop Paul DeJong in 2024. Edmundo Sosa has performed well in his first extended action this year, and the versatile Tommy Edman will also still be under club control, filling a super-utility role. Nolan Arenado can opt out this offseason, and again after the 2022 season, but he'd be leaving a ton of money on the table.
Pitchers
SP: Matthew Liberatore (L)
SP: Dakota Hudson
SP: Johan Oviedo
SP: Zack Thompson (L)
SP: Angel Rondon
CL: Giovanny Gallegos
This projection makes it clear the Cardinals need to extend Jack Flaherty. A healthy Dakota Hudson still has the potential to be a top-of-the-rotation arm, and left-hander Matthew Liberatore is one of baseball's top pitching prospects with a polished four-pitch repertoire and 6'4", 200-pound frame.
19. Baltimore Orioles
Starting Lineup
C: Adley Rutschman
1B: Ryan Mountcastle
2B: Terrin Vavra
SS: Jordan Westburg
3B: Gunnar Henderson
LF: Austin Hays
CF: Cedric Mullins
RF: Anthony Santander
DH: Kyle Stowers
The only notable free agent the Baltimore Orioles stand to lose between now and the start of the 2024 season is slugger Trey Mancini, who will hit the open market after the 2022 season. Sorting out the infield looks like the biggest issue. Terrin Vavra, Jordan Westburg and Gunnar Henderson have played shortstop in the minors, but none is a slam dunk to stick there in the big leagues.
Pitchers
SP: Grayson Rodriguez
SP: John Means (L)
SP: D.L. Hall (L)
SP: Mike Baumann
SP: Kyle Bradish
CL: Tyler Wells
Grayson Rodriguez has emerged as the best pitching prospect in baseball this year with a 2.60 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 144 strikeouts in 90 innings between High-A and Double-A in his age-21 season. Hard-throwing southpaw D.L. Hall and established staff leader John Means should join him to form a solid top-of-the-rotation trio. There are a handful of second-tier prospects who will vie for the final two spots in the rotation.
18. Cleveland
Starting Lineup
C: Bo Naylor
1B: Bobby Bradley
2B: Brayan Rocchio
SS: Tyler Freeman
3B: Gabriel Arias
LF: Bradley Zimmer
CF: Myles Straw
RF: Nolan Jones
DH: Franmil Reyes
Shortstop Amed Rosario and third baseman Jose Ramirez will be free agents after the 2023 season, leaving the Cleveland infield to be sorted out ahead of the 2024 season. Andres Gimenez has done little to establish himself as a long-term piece, and Nolan Jones is starting to play the outfield, leaving it even more up for grabs. Can Myles Straw take another step forward in center field?
Pitchers
SP: Shane Bieber
SP: Cal Quantrill
SP: Zach Plesac
SP: Aaron Civale
SP: Logan Allen (L)
CL: Emmanuel Clase
Left-hander Logan Allen was a second-round pick in 2020 and has already reached Double-A, posting a 2.14 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 121 strikeouts in 96.2 innings in his pro debut. He looks like the leading candidate to join Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac, Aaron Civale and 2021 breakout Cal Quantrill in the rotation. Then again, there's no guarantee one or more of that quartet won't be dealt by the tight-pursed franchise.
17. Cincinnati Reds
Starting Lineup
C: Tyler Stephenson
1B: Joey Votto
2B: Matt McLain
SS: Jose Barrero
3B: Jonathan India
LF: Nick Senzel
CF: Michael Siani
RF: Rece Hinds
DH: Eugenio Suarez
Joey Votto will have a $20 million option in 2024 for what will be his age-40 season, but it comes with a massive $7 million buyout that should increase the chances he will remain with the Cincinnati Reds if he remains productive. Nick Castellanos is poised to opt out, and Jesse Winker will be a free agent after the 2023 season, so expect a new-look outfield. Matt McLain should move quickly after he was picked 17th in the 2021 draft.
Pitchers
SP: Hunter Greene
SP: Nick Lodolo (L)
SP: Vladimir Gutierrez
SP: Graham Ashcraft
SP: Tony Santillan
CL: Tejay Antone
Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray and Tyler Mahle will be free agents after the 2023 season, and even if one or more of them is retained, the rotation figures to be different at the top. Flame-thrower Hunter Greene is healthy and again building toward his elite ceiling, Nick Lodolo is a top-tier prospect in his own right, and Vladimir Gutierrez is having a strong rookie season.
16. Detroit Tigers
Starting Lineup
C: Dillon Dingler
1B: Spencer Torkelson
2B: Willi Castro
SS: Ryan Kreidler
3B: Isaac Paredes
LF: Riley Greene
CF: Derek Hill
RF: Akil Baddoo
DH: Eric Haase
The Detroit Tigers have a pair of potential superstars in Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene, and they could be the club's best middle-of-the-order tandem since Prince Fielder and Miguel Cabrera were launching home runs in the early 2010s. The rest of the infield alongside Torkelson is still very much up in the air, though.
Pitchers
SP: Casey Mize
SP: Tarik Skubal (L)
SP: Spencer Turnbull
SP: Matt Manning
SP: Joey Wentz (L)
CL: Gregory Soto (L)
Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal have pitched well in their first full seasons in the big leagues, and each is capable of getting better. Spencer Turnbull has quietly posted a 4.13 ERA and 3.67 FIP in 255 innings since the start of the 2019 season, and he'll enter his final year of club control in 2024.
15. Minnesota Twins
Starting Lineup
C: Ryan Jeffers
1B: Alex Kirilloff
2B: Jorge Polanco
SS: Royce Lewis
3B: Jose Miranda
LF: Trevor Larnach
CF: Austin Martin
RF: Max Kepler
DH: Josh Donaldson
Josh Donaldson ($16 million with a staggering $8 million buyout), Jorge Polanco ($10.5 million) and Max Kepler ($10 million) have club options for 2024, and they are all solid candidates to be retained by the Minnesota Twins. Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach and deadline pickup Austin Martin represent the core of the lineup.
Pitchers
SP: Jordan Balazovic
SP: Simeon Woods Richardson
SP: Jhoan Duran
SP: Joe Ryan
SP: Randy Dobnak
CL: Jorge Alcala
Can one of the Twins' top pitching prospects be the ace of the staff? Simeon Woods Richardson, Jhoan Duran and Joe Ryan were acquired via trade in recent years, and they each have the potential to improve along with 2016 fifth-round pick Jordan Balazovic.
14. Boston Red Sox
Starting Lineup
C: Ronaldo Hernandez
1B: Triston Casas
2B: Nick Yorke
SS: Xander Bogaerts
3B: Jeter Downs
LF: Jarren Duran
CF: Gilberto Jimenez
RF: Alex Verdugo
DH: Bobby Dalbec
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers will be a free agent after the 2023 season, and he is an obvious candidate for an extension before that time comes. If he is still around, second base will be a battle between Jeter Downs and 2020 first-round pick Nick Yorke. Triston Casas has superstar potential after shining for Team USA in the Olympics.
Pitchers
SP: Chris Sale (L)
SP: Tanner Houck
SP: Garrett Whitlock
SP: Connor Seabold
SP: Brayan Bello
CL: Darwinzon Hernandez (L)
Left-hander Chris Sale will enter the final guaranteed season of his five-year, $145 million contract in 2024 with a $27.5 million salary, and he also has a $20 million club option for 2025. Rule 5 pick Garrett Whitlock has a 1.52 ERA in 65 innings out of the bullpen this year, but he was a starter in the minors, and a move to the rotation seems inevitable. Connor Seabold and Brayan Bello could break into the rotation in 2022.
13. Kansas City Royals
Starting Lineup
C: Salvador Perez
1B: Nick Pratto
2B: Nicky Lopez
SS: Bobby Witt Jr.
3B: MJ Melendez
LF: Darryl Collins
CF: Kyle Isbel
RF: Hunter Dozier
DH: Vinnie Pasquantino
With Salvador Perez blocking his path behind the plate, MJ Melendez played his first professional game at third base Aug. 30. The 22-year-old has a 1.004 OPS and 34 home runs in the upper levels of the minors this season, so finding a way to get his bat into the lineup makes sense. Besides Perez, Hunter Dozier is the only contract the Kansas City Royals have on the books beyond 2023.
Pitchers
SP: Daniel Lynch (L)
SP: Brady Singer
SP: Asa Lacy (L)
SP: Jackson Kowar
SP: Carlos Hernandez
CL: Scott Barlow
With a 2.23 ERA in his last seven starts, Daniel Lynch is starting to look the part of the staff ace. He was part of the same 2018 draft class that also included Brady Singer, Jackson Kowar and Kris Bubic, who will join 2020 first-round selection Asa Lacy and right-hander Carlos Hernandez in battling for spots in the rotation.
12. San Francisco Giants
Starting Lineup
C: Joey Bart
1B: LaMonte Wade Jr.
2B: Will Wilson
SS: Marco Luciano
3B: Luis Toribio
LF: Jairo Pomares
CF: Mike Yastrzemski
RF: Heliot Ramos
DH: Hunter Bishop
The San Francisco Giants are loaded with outfield talent, even after trading Alexander Canario to the Cubs in the Kris Bryant deal. With a ton of money set to come off the books, they will be in a great position to make a splash in free agency, but the in-house talent is impressive enough. Outfielder Luis Matos might not be ready by 2024 Opening Day, but he's one to watch.
Pitchers
SP: Logan Webb
SP: Seth Corry (L)
SP: Ryan Murphy
SP: Sean Hjelle
SP: Sammy Long (L)
CL: Tyler Rogers
The Giants should focus their efforts on the pitching staff in free agency. Logan Webb has emerged as a bona fide frontline starter since the All-Star break, and Seth Corry has significant upside thanks to his swing-and-miss stuff, but there are a lot of question marks. Don't sleep on Ryan Murphy, who has a 2.61 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 103.1 innings between Single-A and High-A.
11. Miami Marlins
Starting Lineup
C: Alex Jackson
1B: Lewin Diaz
2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr.
SS: Nasim Nunez
3B: Isan Diaz
LF: Peyton Burdick
CF: Lewis Brinson
RF: JJ Bleday
DH: Jesus Sanchez
The Miami Marlins don't have much in the way of established building blocks aside from Jazz Chisholm Jr., who is having a strong rookie season. JJ Bleday has a ways to go to live up to the hype that came with being the No. 4 pick in the 2019 draft, and Peyton Burdick could be a better middle-of-the-order run producer. Alex Jackson will be a placeholder at catcher until Joe Mack is ready.
Pitchers
SP: Sandy Alcantara
SP: Pablo Lopez
SP: Trevor Rogers (L)
SP: Max Meyer
SP: Edward Cabrera
CL: Sixto Sanchez
The Marlins are swimming in controllable pitching. Aside from the projected rotation listed above, they also have Jesus Luzardo, Elieser Hernandez, Zach Thompson, Braxton Garrett, Nick Neidert, Jake Eder and Eury Perez. If injury issues persist for Sixto Sanchez, the closer's role could be his landing spot, especially with all the other rotation options.
10. Los Angeles Dodgers
Starting Lineup
C: Will Smith
1B: Kody Hoese
2B: Michael Busch
SS: Gavin Lux
3B: Miguel Vargas
LF: Matt Beaty
CF: Andy Pages
RF: Mookie Betts
DH: Edwin Rios
Are the Los Angeles Dodgers going to let Max Muncy, Trea Turner and Cody Bellinger walk? Probably not, but the point of this exercise was to lay out each team's controllable foundation, and they will all be free agents before 2024. Miguel Vargas (.901 OPS, 20 HR, 65 RBI at High-A/Double-A) and Andy Pages (.922 OPS, 26 HR, 75 RBI at High-A) have boosted their long-term outlooks with huge seasons in the minors this year.
Pitchers
SP: Walker Buehler
SP: Dustin May
SP: Tony Gonsolin
SP: Ryan Pepiot
SP: Bobby Miller
CL: Brusdar Graterol
Another obvious extension candidate for the Dodgers is Julio Urias, who will be a free agent after the 2023 season. However, even if all their pending free-agent pitchers—including future Hall of Famers Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer—walk, this will still be an awfully good collection of arms. Los Angeles traded Josiah Gray, but the farm system is still loaded with talented pitchers.
9. New York Yankees
Starting Lineup
C: Kyle Higashioka
1B: Luke Voit
2B: Anthony Volpe
SS: Oswald Peraza
3B: DJ LeMahieu
LF: Austin Wells
CF: Aaron Hicks
RF: Giancarlo Stanton
DH: Gleyber Torres
No, I don't think Jasson Dominguez is going to be on the New York Yankees' Opening Day roster in 2024. He will have just turned 21 years old, and the early returns at Single-A indicate it could take him time to hit his stride. That doesn't mean he's not going to be a superstar, but be patient. Shifting Gleyber Torres to DH and DJ LeMahieu to third base would clear a path for the middle infield tandem of Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza.
Pitchers
SP: Gerrit Cole
SP: Luis Gil
SP: Clarke Schmidt
SP: Luis Medina
SP: Ken Waldichuk (L)
CL: Jonathan Loaisiga
Gerrit Cole will still have four years and $144 million left on his contract going into the 2024 season, so he slots at the top of what could be a young rotation behind him. Improved command could make Luis Medina an X-factor, while Ken Waldichuk has been one of the breakout pitching prospects of the 2021 season.
8. Chicago White Sox
Starting Lineup
C: Zack Collins
1B: Andrew Vaughn
2B: Yoan Moncada
SS: Tim Anderson
3B: Jake Burger
LF: Eloy Jimenez
CF: Luis Robert
RF: Yoelqui Cespedes
DH: Gavin Sheets
Yasmani Grandal will be a free agent after the 2023 season, leaving catcher as a question mark after a lackluster season by Zack Collins in his first extended MLB action. Club options on Tim Anderson for 2023 ($12.5 million) and 2024 ($14 million) should be no-brainers. Jake Burger could also slot into the DH role if the Chicago White Sox are opposed to moving Yoan Moncada back to second base.
Pitchers
SP: Dylan Cease
SP: Michael Kopech
SP: Lance Lynn
SP: Reynaldo Lopez
SP: Andrew Dalquist
CL: Garrett Crochet (L)
The White Sox will have club option decisions to make on Lance Lynn ($18 million) and Liam Hendricks ($15 million) for the 2024 season. Lynn will be 37 years old, but his late-career emergence could extend his prime. Dylan Cease has a 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 51.2 innings since the All-Star break and appears to be building toward his frontline ceiling. Andrew Dalquist and Matthew Thompson are the leading candidates to fill the No. 5 starter spot.
7. Houston Astros
Starting Lineup
C: Korey Lee
1B: Joe Perez
2B: Jose Altuve
SS: Jeremy Pena
3B: Alex Bregman
LF: Jake Meyers
CF: Pedro Leon
RF: Kyle Tucker
DH: Yordan Alvarez
Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman will earn a combined $59.5 million in the final years of their contracts in 2024, but the Houston Astros have only one other contract on the books for that season. Catcher Korey Lee is hitting .288/.359/.464 with 13 doubles and 11 home runs in 74 games between High-A and Double-A this year and has emerged as the consensus top prospect in the farm system.
Pitchers
SP: Framber Valdez (L)
SP: Lance McCullers Jr.
SP: Luis Garcia
SP: Jose Urquidy
SP: Hunter Brown
CL: Forrest Whitley
Given his arm injuries in recent years, Forrest Whitley might wind up in the bullpen, which could maximize his electric stuff and keep him healthy. The young trio of Framber Valdez, Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy has already made a significant impact, and the rotation should continue to be a strength.
6. Milwaukee Brewers
Starting Lineup
C: Mario Feliciano
1B: Rowdy Tellez
2B: Brice Turang
SS: Willy Adames
3B: Luis Urias
LF: Christian Yelich
CF: Garrett Mitchell
RF: Tyrone Taylor
DH: Keston Hiura
The Milwaukee Brewers will still owe Christian Yelich $104 million over four years at the start of the 2024 season, so he's not going anywhere. The front office added a pair of long-term pieces in Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez this summer, and Luis Urias is also enjoying a breakout offensive season. Can the farm system fill in the gaps?
Pitchers
SP: Corbin Burnes
SP: Brandon Woodruff
SP: Freddy Peralta
SP: Ethan Small (L)
SP: Aaron Ashby (L)
CL: Devin Williams
With Freddy Peralta signed through 2026 and Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff controllable for three more years via arbitration, the best starting pitching trio in baseball this season will still be intact in 2024. Top pitching prospects Ethan Small and Aaron Ashby are poised to push for spots alongside them in the rotation, but Eric Lauer and Adrian Houser will also still be under club control.
5. San Diego Padres
Starting Lineup
C: Luis Campusano
1B: Eric Hosmer
2B: Jake Cronenworth
SS: CJ Abrams
3B: Manny Machado
LF: Robert Hassell lll
CF: Trent Grisham
RF: Fernando Tatis Jr.
DH: Austin Nola
One of Fernando Tatis Jr. or CJ Abrams was always destined to wind up in the San Diego Padres outfield. Now that Tatis is playing there down the stretch to keep his injured shoulder healthy, the odds are higher that he's the one who makes the move long-term. San Diego has more established core talent than any team in baseball, and the players who will join that group—Luis Campusano, Robert Hassell lll and Abrams—are top-tier prospects.
Pitchers
SP: MacKenzie Gore (L)
SP: Chris Paddack
SP: Ryan Weathers (L)
SP: Adrian Morejon (L)
SP: Reiss Knehr
CL: Kevin Kopps
There are far more questions with the pitching staff, especially with MacKenzie Gore struggling with command this year and Luis Patino having been traded to Tampa Bay during the offseason. This organization does a good job of developing pitching talent, so don't be surprised if a few diamonds in the rough emerge, but the Padres will need to address the top of their rotation in free agency.
4. Toronto Blue Jays
Starting Lineup
C: Gabriel Moreno
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
2B: Orelvis Martinez
SS: Bo Bichette
3B: Jordan Groshans
LF: Cavan Biggio
CF: George Springer
RF: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
DH: Kevin Smith
Get excited, Toronto Blue Jays fans. The dynamic duo of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette is just the start of what could be a homegrown offensive juggernaut. Catcher Gabriel Moreno is one of baseball's fastest-rising prospects, Jordan Groshans has huge offensive potential, and Orelvis Martinez is raking in the lower levels of the minors. And don't forget about George Springer, who is signed through 2027.
Pitchers
SP: Nate Pearson
SP: Alek Manoah
SP: Gunnar Hoglund
SP: Adam Kloffenstein
SP: CJ Van Eyk
CL: Jordan Romano
Can Nate Pearson live up to the hype his electric stuff created during his time in the minors? The burly right-hander has a chance to be one of baseball's best pitchers if everything clicks. Alek Manoah has established himself as a long-term rotation piece as a rookie, but the rest of the staff is a work in progress.
3. Seattle Mariners
Starting Lineup
C: Cal Raleigh
1B: Evan White
2B: Abraham Toro
SS: J.P. Crawford
3B: Noelvi Marte
LF: Kyle Lewis
CF: Jarred Kelenic
RF: Julio Rodriguez
DH: Ty France
The outfield of Julio Rodriguez, Jarred Kelenic and Kyle Lewis will be the strength of the Seattle Mariners offense, while Noelvi Marte also has the tools to be an offensive star after turning heads in the lower levels of the minors. The biggest long-term question mark appeared to be second base before Abraham Toro was acquired from the Astros at the trade deadline.
Pitchers
SP: Marco Gonzales (L)
SP: George Kirby
SP: Emerson Hancock
SP: Yusei Kikuchi (L)
SP: Logan Gilbert
CL: Paul Sewald
Logan Gilbert (2018), George Kirby (2019) and Emerson Hancock (2020) were selected in the first round in consecutive years, and they represent the starting rotation. The Mariners can opt in to a four-year, $66 million extension for Yusei Kikuchi after the 2021 season. Otherwise, he has a $13 million player option for 2022 and then will become a free agent. Left-hander Brandon Williamson is another name to know for the rotation.
2. Atlanta Braves
Starting Lineup
C: Shea Langeliers
1B: Vaughn Grissom
2B: Ozzie Albies
SS: Braden Shewmake
3B: Austin Riley
LF: Drew Waters
CF: Cristian Pache
RF: Ronald Acuna Jr.
DH: Michael Harris
Will the Atlanta Braves re-sign Freddie Freeman this offseason? With no clear in-house replacement—Vaughn Grissom is a middle infield prospect with some power potential—it has to be a priority. A decision will also need to be made on Dansby Swanson, who will be a free agent after the 2022 season. Slugger Marcell Ozuna is signed through 2024, but his status is up in the air amid domestic violence charges.
Pitchers
SP: Max Fried (L)
SP: Ian Anderson
SP: Mike Soroka
SP: Touki Toussaint
SP: Kyle Muller (L)
CL: Spencer Strider
Touki Toussaint has shown enough this season to be part of the rotation after struggling with his command early in his career. This projected rotation does not include Huascar Ynoa, who is controllable through 2026, or left-hander Tucker Davidson, who has shown some flashes as a rookie.
1. Tampa Bay Rays
Starting Lineup
C: Francisco Mejia
1B: Brandon Lowe
2B: Xavier Edwards
SS: Greg Jones
3B: Wander Franco
LF: Vidal Brujan
CF: Josh Lowe
RF: Randy Arozarena
DH: Austin Meadows
Shifting Brandon Lowe to first base, Wander Franco to third base and Vidal Brujan to the outfield might be the answer to sorting out a crowded middle infield situation. There's no such thing as too many talented middle infield prospects, and the Tampa Bay Rays should reap the rewards soon. Young, cost-controlled talent is the lifeblood of this organization, so expect players such as Josh Lowe and Greg Jones to get their shots soon.
Pitchers
SP: Shane Baz
SP: Shane McClanahan (L)
SP: Luis Patino
SP: Ryan Yarbrough (L)
SP: Taj Bradley
CL: Nick Anderson
Shane Baz, Shane McClanahan and Luis Patino are three of the most electric young arms in baseball, and they are in good hands with an organization that has developed pitching talent as well as any in recent years. The X-factor is Taj Bradley, a fifth-round pick in 2018 who has gone 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 109 strikeouts in 91.2 innings between Single-A and High-A this season.
