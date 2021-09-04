Future MLB Power Rankings: Where Every Team Will Stand 3 Years from Now in 2024

0 of 30

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Which MLB team has the best foundation for long-term success?

That's the concept behind our future power rankings, but it's worth diving deeper into what you're about to read.

This is not meant to be a prediction of how every team's lineup will look in 2024. Instead, it's simply an overview of each club's outlook, using their best in-house option at every position to give an idea of what they'll need to shore things up in the years to come. The less a team has to do to fortify its roster, the higher it ranks. Simple as that.

So, which players contributed to teams' rankings?

Players Under Contract: The starting point was to pencil in players who are under contract through the 2024 season. That includes players with 2024 club or player options that are likely to be exercised.

Arbitration-Eligible Players: Next up were players who will not have reached free agency by 2024 but have already established themselves as everyday big leaguers.

Top Prospects: From there, the rest of the lineups were filled in with top prospects from teams' farm systems. These players are the toughest to project, as they have yet to prove anything in the majors, but homegrown talent is key to building a winner.

And who was not included?

Free Agents: Any player scheduled to reach free agency during the 2021-22, 2022-23 or 2023-24 offseasons was not included in this article. Since no assumptions can be made on where those players will be playing in 2024, they can't be factored into any team's outlook.

It's also worth noting we assumed the universal designated hitter will be in effect by the time the 2024 season rolls around, so a DH was included for National League teams.