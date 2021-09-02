NFL Cuts 2021: Analyzing Top Big-Name Releases Who Will Find New Homes

0 of 3

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

On Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams had the tough task of cutting down rosters to 53 players.

Many of those who were cut prior to the deadline are now free agents. Some of them ended up getting signed to practice squads, but a good number of notable releases are without teams and looking to find jobs before the 2021 season begins.

Considering the season begins Sept. 9, there isn't much time for players to sign with teams prior to the start of Week 1. And not every player is going to be successful in landing a new deal.

However, there are some strong players in the free-agent pool who should ink deals in the near future. Here's a look at a few who will likely be signing with teams soon.