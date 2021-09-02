NFL Cuts 2021: Analyzing Top Big-Name Releases Who Will Find New Homes

NFL Cuts 2021: Analyzing Top Big-Name Releases Who Will Find New HomesSeptember 2, 2021
On Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams had the tough task of cutting down rosters to 53 players.
Many of those who were cut prior to the deadline are now free agents. Some of them ended up getting signed to practice squads, but a good number of notable releases are without teams and looking to find jobs before the 2021 season begins.
Considering the season begins Sept. 9, there isn't much time for players to sign with teams prior to the start of Week 1. And not every player is going to be successful in landing a new deal.
However, there are some strong players in the free-agent pool who should ink deals in the near future. Here's a look at a few who will likely be signing with teams soon.
Cam Newton, QB
It wasn't a huge surprise that Mac Jones won the New England Patriots' starting quarterback job. He was taken with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL, excelled in preseason and training camp and is the new franchise signal-caller. So why not give immediately give him a shot as a rookie?
However, it was more surprising that Cam Newton, who started 15 games for the Pats last season, was cut rather than kept around to serve as Jones' backup. And while there may not be a team out there willing to give Newton a Week 1 starting job, the 32-year-old should have suitors looking to sign him for depth, something Newton is reportedly OK with.
"I talked to someone close to Cam, and what I was told is that Cam would not have a problem being a backup," FS1's Shannon Sharpe said on Undisputed on Wednesday.
Newton may no longer be the quarterback he was when he won NFL MVP in 2015, but he would bring experience and be a great option to fill in if needed. It isn't clear what teams are possible landing spots, but Newton won't spend the entire season as a free agent.
Devonta Freeman, RB
Devonta Freeman wasn't on an NFL roster when the 2020 season began. That could be the case again in 2021, although the running back is one of the better offensive players available in free agency after he was cut by the New Orleans Saints.
After having plenty of success during his first six NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Freeman didn't sign with the New York Giants until after Week 2 of the 2020 campaign. He didn't end up making much of an impact for them, rushing for 172 yards and one touchdown in five games.
Freeman was trying to earn a backup spot with the Saints, but he couldn't beat out Latavius Murray, Tony Jones Jr. or Dwayne Washington. That doesn't mean he won't sign a deal with another team and provide some running back depth as he tries to prove he can still be an offensive contributor.
It hasn't been that long since Freeman had two straight Pro Bowl seasons (2015 and 2016), rushing for more than 1,000 yards each of those years. There should be teams that would want to bring in the 29-year-old, even if it's to fill the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.
Jimmy Moreland, CB
The Washington Football Team is expected to have a strong defense again in 2021, but that unit won't include Jimmy Moreland, who was among the final roster cuts Tuesday. And although he had been dealing with a knee bruise, he's expected to be ready to play by Week 1, according to The Athletic's Ben Standig.
Moreland was a solid contributor during his two seasons in Washington after getting selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft. He recorded 86 tackles, one interception and five pass deflections in 30 games, which included 10 starts.
The cornerback is only 26, and there's no reason he couldn't be a third starting option for a team that has a thin secondary heading into the 2021 season. Or he could sign with a strong defensive team to serve as valuable depth.
Either way, Moreland is one of the top defensive players in free agency and should quickly sign a deal with a new team. He has plenty of potential and could prove as much once he gets on to the field this season.