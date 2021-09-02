Miami Dolphins Need to Fully Commit to Tua Tagovailoa as Franchise QB

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins' flirtation with other quarterbacks needs to stop. The organization invested the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft on Tua Tagovailoa. The second-year signal-caller is the guy in Miami, and the team finally appears to be coming around to this realization.

"Tua is our quarterback," head coach Brian Flores told reporters Wednesday. "He's had a good training camp, made a lot of progress, made a lot of improvement. We're pleased with where he is."

Flores' comments came after local media pressed him about a report involving the Dolphins' potential interest in trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson originally reported the Dolphins emerged as a favorite to acquire Watson in a trade. Because of a trade approval worked into the quarterback's contract, he can determine his ultimate destination, contingent on available interest. However, Miami hasn't been the only team interested. According to Robinson, the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles approached the Texans as well.

As a result of Robinson's reporting, Flores told the team in private that Tagovailoa is "our quarterback," per ESPN's Jeff Darlington.

Here's the problem: The coaching staff can say whatever it likes to place a salve on what could turn into an open wound, but Flores doesn't have the final say in the matter. The NFL is an owners' league, and ownership tends to get what it wants.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In this specific case, Stephen Ross has been a somewhat meddling owner for the last two years.

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported Ross "really, really" liked Tagovailoa. Pro Football Network's Benjamin Allbright added the Dolphins were interested in trading up to the second or third overall pick in the '20 draft to acquire the Alabama quarterback.

The love affair didn't last long, though. Ultimately, the quarterback prospect fell into the team's proverbial lap with the fifth selection.

Even before Tagovailoa started a single game, the Dolphins were already considering other options. The front office knew the Houston Texans' implosion could help Miami move forward with another quarterback prospect possibly entering the picture. After all, the Texans eventually handed the Dolphins this year's this third overall pick, thanks to the Laremy Tunsil trade. The possibility of drafting another first-round quarterback prospect played a role in Tagovailoa starting when he did as a rookie, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Despite everything, the Dolphins chose to trade out of the No. 3 hole, which felt like an indicator they were finally fully committing to Tagovailoa. Nonetheless, Ross could play a part in how the squad eventually proceeds.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported the owner "really wants" Watson. The team fired back by telling local media that Ross "does not force football decisions" and "believes in Tua," per Jackson.

To be fair, almost every owner and franchise would normally want Watson—if there weren't allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against him. He's 25 years old and already counted among the league's elite. But no one can overlook the obvious since his availability this season and beyond remains unknown. Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints.

A potential trade should be all but forgotten when Miami already has a promising young option behind center, especially with the growth he's showed in less than a year.

Tagovailoa admitted he wasn't entirely ready to be a starter as a rookie.

"Last year, for me, I wasn't as comfortable just in general," Tagovailoa told reporters in May. "I wasn't comfortable calling plays. I think the guys that we had last year were phenomenal. I just didn't have the comfortability of checking plays, alerting plays. I just rode with the play even if I knew in a way that it wasn't going to work. I was going to try to make it work."

Not every first-round quarterback matures at the same rate. Just because the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert went out and broke the rookie passing touchdowns record, others can't be held to the same standard, especially during a pandemic-stricken year with a truncated training camp schedule and no preseason.

Even plagued by uncertainty, a certain level of effectiveness still emerged. Tagovailoa played well from a clean pocket, as Pro Football Focus noted in December. His performance in those situations bodes well behind what should be an improved offense front with Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt now in their second years, Michael Deiter finally taking the center spot and Liam Eichenberg added to the equation.

Miami has multiple receiving threats as well.

DeVante Parker is capable of yet another 1,000-yard campaign. Albert Wilson returns after opting out of last season. William Fuller V, who will return to the lineup in Week 2 after serving the last game of a six-game PED suspension, signed a one-year, $10.6 million free-agent deal. The Dolphins drafted Jaylen Waddle with this year's sixth overall pick.

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Tight ends Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen will also factor into the passing game.

A growing comfort level in the system and improved surrounding cast are only part of the improvement seen throughout the offense. Tagovailoa told reporters in May that his surgically repaired hip feels "10 times better" than last season. Furthermore, co-offensive coordinators Eric Studesville and George Godsey plan to play to his strengths more than the Dolphins were capable of in 2020. Specifically, Miami wants its quarterback to push the ball down the field more often.

"I tell him to continue being aggressive," Flores said at the start of training camp. "It's using this time to practice pushing the ball down field, then we'll make the adjustments and the corrections."

Teammates see the difference in usage.

"He's always had accuracy. That was never a problem. He always had the zip, always had the power," safety Eric Rowe said. "I just believe it's that year-two jump that everyone needs to make from their rookie year.

"And obviously the type of offense. Last year, I even noticed his playbook was condensed to slants and bubbles. They really wouldn't let him show his arm. Now seeing training camp, a lot more deep routes, they're allowing him the opportunity to throw it deep. That's what we need."

Tagovailoa finished with a 134.3 passer rating on deep passes during his final season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, per PFF.

In two preseason contests, the Dolphins quarterback completed 24-of-34 with 282 yards, a touchdown and an interception. More importantly, Tagovailoa generally looked decisive and knew where to go with the ball.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

"It just seems like confidence. That's a big thing for year-one to year-two players," tight end Durham Smythe said. "He understands the offense, yada, yada, has got a great arm. Everyone says that. Everyone knows that. But confidence year one to year two, that's big. If he continues to develop that, the sky's the limit."

The potential is there, as long as Miami doesn't have Tagovailoa looking over his shoulder at all times. The team already pulled him a year ago after making him the starter. He certainly has to hear rumblings of the team's reported interest in Watson. After all, Flores had to directly address the situation. A commitment is necessary at this juncture.

This offseason, the quarterback showed his commitment to being better prepared and looked better leading the first-team offense. The Dolphins must reciprocate by placing Tagovailoa in the best position to succeed instead of being the NFL equivalent of the distracted boyfriend meme.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @brentsobleski.