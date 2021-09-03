B/R App Community 2021 Fantasy Football Mailbag: Last-Minute Advice from Experts

9 of 9

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

With this week's mailbag butting up so close against the kickoff of Week 1, I figured there would be a bunch of Start/Sit questions submitted.

I was not disappointed.

Where the rest of the mailbag is concerned, I chose to steer clear of those, although there will be another mailbag next week before the Cowboys and Buccaneers get things started. But now that it's time for the final preseason edition of Rapid Fire, we'll throw some in here.

I know. I'm a swell guy.

Chase Claypool or Antonio Brown as flex Week 1? Full PPR.—@tk_

This is a pretty close call—Steelers/Bills and Cowboys/Buccaneers are both games that could easily become high-scoring affairs. It comes down to tolerance for risk. If you want a higher floor, Brown is the play—he was a bigger part of the Tampa offense than many realize last year. The higher-upside play (and better bet to find the end zone) is Claypool, so he would be my choice.

Pick 1 to draft in 12-team PPR. 3 WR. Jarvis Landry, Antonio Brown, Henry Ruggs III, Zack Moss, Melvin Gordon III, Michael Carter, Javonte Williams.—@leftyval15

This is a hard question to answer without knowing what the rest of your roster looks like. If you think a wide receiver is the play, then Brown is the pass-catcher to target—he should be a solid third starter for fantasy managers in 2021. If you're looking for a running back, I'd favor Moss ever so slightly over Williams, if only because he's the best bet to stay on the right side of the carry-share in Buffalo.

Antonio Gibson or Austin Ekeler in a full PPR dynasty?—@noahquesnelle

Y'all are coming with the hard questions this week! There is absolutely a plausible scenario for Gibson emerging as the better back in the long-term in Washington—especially if he earns more passing-down work moving forward. But we've already seen what a back with Ekeler's receiving ability can do in a Joe Lombardi offense, and that upside is just too appealing in a PPR format.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and David Montgomery for Derrick Henry?—@BallinLikeCurryy

With third-down back Tarik Cohen opening the season on the PUP list, Montgomery's fantasy value gets a boost, though Damien Williams will siphon away at least some touches. But even after Montgomery's top-10 2020 campaign, the only way I'm giving up Henry in this deal is if my wide receivers are a complete disaster.

Bench wide receiver, Jamison Crowder from the Jets or Hunter Renfrow from the Raiders?—@jb6395

Um, is there another option? Anyone? Bueller? Kidding aside, with Elijah Moore battling a quad injury throughout training camp and the Jets likely to be playing from behind often, Crowder should have more early-season fantasy value. That value is likely to come with an expiration date, so be ready to hit the waiver wire again in a few weeks.

Took Tyrell Williams with my last pick in a PPR league. He's the No. 1 wide receiver, although it is the Lions. Points are points, right?

Long answer short, right. Williams isn't a world-beater, he has had issues staying on the field, and a second career 1,000-yard season isn't especially likely. However, there should be no shortage of garbage time fantasy points to be had in lopsided games in Motown this year, so Williams is absolutely worth a late dart throw as a depth receiver.

Week 1 RB2 and Flex? Nick Chubb, Myles Gaskin and Hollywood Brown. —@asap_roddyyy

Provided that Chubb's legs remain attached to his body, the Browns bruiser should always be in the starting lineup (except his bye week, of course). Gaskin doesn't have a great Week 1 matchup with the rival New England Patriots, but he's still a much safer Week 1 play than a hot-and-cold vertical receiver for a run-first team like Brown.

ADP data of Fantasy Football Calculator.

Scoring data courtesy of My Fantasy League.

Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.