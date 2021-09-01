Fantasy Football 2021: Christian McCaffrey and Safest Players to Draft No. 1

0 of 5

Successful fantasy-football drafting requires a lot of speculation and a fair amount of risk-taking. However, there's a big difference between betting on a boom-or-bust prospect in the middle rounds and gambling with a first-round selection.

If you're fortunate enough to own the No. 1 pick in your fantasy draft, you shouldn't be gambling at all.

Here, we'll examine four "safe" targets for the No. 1 overall pick in fantasy. While injury risks are present for all players, the roles for these players in 2021 are not in question.

Before we get down to our choices, let's examine a two-round, point-per-reception (PPR) mock draft to help illustrate the options.