US Open Tennis 2021 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Tuesday Singles Bracket

John Minchillo/Associated Press

First-round singles action continued on Day 2 of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows, with marquee matches featuring Tokyo Olympic men's singles gold medalist Alexander Zverev and, on the women's side, world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Unlike in 2020, when no spectators were permitted at the Grand Slam tournament, fans were able to return this year with proof of vaccination. And they packed the stands on Monday as such big names as Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka took the court, all advancing to the second round, which begins Wednesday.

On Tuesday, however, there was plenty of top singles action left to play, including early matchups between world No. 4 Alexander Zverev and American Sam Querrey and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and Russian Vera Zvonareva.

There were also upsetting scenes at the U.S. Open Tuesday, namely as American Sebastian Korda was forced to retire because of illness in his match against Nikoloz Basilashvili. Korda had stomach issues, per his agent and according to the New York Times.

Korda had skipped the Tokyo Games to prepare for the U.S. Open.

We'll break down the stats and results of Tuesday's top singles matchups. Tuesday evening is headlined by the women's match between No. 6 Bianca Andreescu and Viktorija Golubic, which gets underway at 9 p.m. ET, and top seed Novak Djokovic taking on Holger Rune at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Top Men's Results

No. 4 Alexander Zverev def. Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6-2

No. 6 Matteo Berrettini def. Jérémy Chardy 7-6, 7-6, 6-3

No. 7 Denis Shapovalov def. Federico Delbonis 6-2, 6-2, 6-3

Maxime Cressy def. No. 9 Pablo Carreño Busta 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 6-7

Top Women's Results

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 7-6

No. 4 Karolína Plíšková def. Caty McNally 6-3, 6-4

No. 7 Iga Świątek def. Jamie Loeb

No. 10 Petra Kvitová def. Polona Hercog

Analysis

In one of the biggest matches on Tuesday, Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev moved into the second round, extending his current win streak to 12 matches.

No. 4 Zverev defeated American Sam Querrey in three sets, hitting 18 aces, in just 1 hour, 40 minutes.

Germany's Zverev upset Novak Djokovic in the Olympics and looks to do the same at Flushing Meadows, barring some sort of dramatic upset by Denmark's Holger Rune of Djokovic on Tuesday night. Djokovic is going for a calendar year Grand Slam after Zverev thwarted his bid for a Golden Slam.

Left-hander Denis Shapovalov defeated fellow leftie Federico Delbonis handily, 6-2 6-2 6-3. With the win, Shapovalov puts a four-match losing streak behind him.

In the biggest upset of the day, Maxime Cressy toppled No. 9 Pablo Carreno Busta in five sets, with a whopping 43 aces.

In a statement win, Cressy advances to the second round after saving four match points in the fifth-set tiebreaker.

Playing her first U.S. Open match in two years, top seed Ashleigh Barty defeated 2010 U.S. Open runner-up Vera Zvonareva 6-1 in a second-set tiebreak.

Barty, whose Grand Slam titles include Wimbledon this year and the 2019 French Open, finished with 31 winners, including 11 aces.

Meanwhile, 2016 U.S. Open finalist and this year's Wimbledon finalist Karolína Pliskova took an important step toward improving her 0-2 record in major finals with her decisive defeat of Caty McNally in two sets, 6-3, 6-4.