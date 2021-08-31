NFL Cuts 2021: Predicting Big-Name Releases and Ideal Fits for New Homes

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's cutdown day in the NFL, as teams must trim rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. This means, of course, that many quality players are about to be out of work.

Some of these players will be well-known. The Detroit Lions, for example, recently parted with wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Perriman was a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 and was one of Detroit's more notable free-agent signings. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded 2020 starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II to trim a roster spot and make way for rookie No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence.

More notable names are likely to be on the move in the coming hours, and we're here to make a few predictions. We'll make our predictions for some noteworthy players who could be released and/or traded while picking some potential landing spots for them.