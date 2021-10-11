49ers QB Trey Lance's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprain, May Miss Week 7 vs. Colts

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered a sprained left knee and may miss his team's upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

That game is not scheduled until Oct. 24 since the 49ers are on a bye in Week 6.

The Niners made a big investment in the 21-year-old, not only taking him with the No. 3 overall pick but also dealing away their 2022 and 2023 first-round picks in order to do so.

It was a big bet on a player with just one full year as a starter at the college level under his belt.

Whereas some rookies are immediately thrust into the starting role, San Francisco was prepared to take a more gradual approach with the 6'4" signal-caller.

The front office kept Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster, and the coaching staff split the offensive reps between its top two quarterbacks during the preseason.

Garoppolo, 29, provides a steady baseline for the passing game and started the season as the top quarterback, but he missed Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with his own injury.

Look for the veteran to return to his starting duties if he is cleared for the game against the Colts. The team may also lean more heavily on the rushing attack.