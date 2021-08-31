Buying or Selling NFL's Latest Training Camp Buzz Entering September

0 of 9

David Dermer/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL preseason has ended. Teams are making the transition from training camp to Week 1 preparation and, on Tuesday, will have to trim rosters to 53 players. By now, we have a good idea of what each team will look like year, though we certainly don't know everything.

Teams are never eager to reveal details about roles, schemes and other plans for the upcoming season. Likewise, they can be tight-lipped about injury situations. Coachspeak reigns supreme in these matters, leaving outsiders chasing the latest buzz for insight.

Naturally, not all buzz coming out of training camps is accurate. This time last year, the Philadelphia Eagles found rookie wideout Jalen Reagor to be "impressive" and it looked like he could be in store for a strong season. The TCU product went on to have just 396 yards and a touchdown as a rookie.

Camp buzz must be taken with a proverbial grain of salt, and it can be difficult to separate fact from fiction. We'll try doing exactly that here, though, as we buy or sell some of the biggest buzz coming out of 2021 training camps.