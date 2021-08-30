Fantasy Football 2021: 3 Sleepers Generating Buzz After Preseason Week 3

0 of 3

Whether your fantasy football league has already had its draft or it's happening at some point in the next 10 days, it's always important to keep an eye out for sleepers.

The best fantasy football managers are those who scour the waiver wire on a weekly basis looking for ways to add depth to their roster and find hidden gems. That starts in the draft, too, as there will be players available in late rounds who aren't being looked at by other managers and could end up being huge steals.

Now that every team has completed its preseason slate, there's a better idea of what 53-man rosters and depth charts could look like when the 2021 regular season begins. And that means it should be a bit easier to identify potential sleepers now that there's some information to work with.

Here's a look at three sleepers who should be on your radar now that the preseason is over and the start of the regular season is quickly approaching. (All average draft positions are based on points-per-reception leagues per Fantasy Football Calculator.)