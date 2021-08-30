NFL Rumors: Latest on Shaq Lawson Trade, Harrison Smith Contract and More

NFL Rumors: Latest on Shaq Lawson Trade, Harrison Smith Contract and MoreAugust 30, 2021
After a full weekend of games, the NFL preseason is over. Now, there are only 10 days until the 2021 regular season kicks off with a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys on September 9.
Even though the start of the season is so close, there's still much to be decided around the league. That's because the deadline for all 32 teams to set their 53-man rosters isn't until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, so some tough cuts are on the horizon.
Because there are some players who may be close to getting released, there could be several trades leading up to the deadline as teams try to acquire draft picks for players who do not have a spot on their roster. So there are plenty of rumors circulating about what could happen between now and that time.
Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NFL.
Jets Boosting Pass Rush by Trading for Lawson
The New York Jets' pass rush was set up to be much better in 2021 than it was in 2020. However, that unit took a major hit earlier this month when defensive end Carl Lawson, one of the team's top free-agent acquisitions, ruptured his left Achilles tendon. He will now be out for the season.
But New York has wasted no time in seeking a potential replacement. According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets are acquiring defensive end Shaq Lawson in a trade with the Houston Texans, sending them a 2022 sixth-round draft pick in exchange.
Lawson was entering his first season with the Texans, who acquired him in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in March. The 27-year-old spent his first four NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills before playing for the Dolphins last year, when he had 32 tackles and four sacks in 14 games (seven starts).
With Lawson now in the mix, the Jets will look to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Last season, they were tied for 20th in the NFL with 31 sacks. But Lawson could help them boost that number in 2021.
Smith Set for Big Payday to Remain in Minnesota
On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that they had signed safety Harrison Smith to a contract extension. While the team didn't disclose the terms of the deal, it appears the 32-year-old is getting a big payday.
According to ESPN's Mike Golic Jr., Smith is receiving a four-year, $64 million extension from the Vikings. That means he'll be under contract with Minnesota through the end of the 2025 season after he was originally supposed to hit the free-agent market next offseason.
Golic also reported that the deal will make Smith the second-highest-paid safety in the NFL. He'll be behind only Jamal Adams, who signed a four-year, $70 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks in mid-August.
Smith has been a key part of the Vikings' defense for the past nine seasons after he was selected by the team in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft. In 130 career games, he has 747 tackles, 28 interceptions and 13.5 sacks. He's also still playing at a high level, as he had 89 tackles and a career-high-tying five interceptions in 16 games in 2020.
Could Lance End Up as 49ers' Starting QB?
The preseason is over, but there are several teams that haven't yet named a starting quarterback. That includes the San Francisco 49ers, who are deciding between Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance. And while the team hasn't picked one, there are some in the league who think it's clear what the 49ers should do.
ESPN's Jordan Schultz reported that there's "growing buzz inside league circles" that San Francisco should start Lance. Garoppolo may have the experience, but Lance, who was taken with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has a ton of potential.
"Spoke [with] two executives, two coaches and one scout, all of whom believe Lance gives SF the best chance to win. Despite being raw, Lance’s freakish arm talent/athleticism is scary," Schultz tweeted.
It's also possible that both Garoppolo and Lance will play, which was the case during the 49ers' preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Even though Garoppolo started, Lance rotated in and out, giving San Francisco two different looks for the opposing defense.
Still, Lance is the 49ers' quarterback of the future. And even if he doesn't start this season, it's clear that he's already making a strong impression early in his professional career.