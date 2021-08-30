NFL Rumors: Latest on Shaq Lawson Trade, Harrison Smith Contract and More

0 of 3

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

After a full weekend of games, the NFL preseason is over. Now, there are only 10 days until the 2021 regular season kicks off with a matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys on September 9.

Even though the start of the season is so close, there's still much to be decided around the league. That's because the deadline for all 32 teams to set their 53-man rosters isn't until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, so some tough cuts are on the horizon.

Because there are some players who may be close to getting released, there could be several trades leading up to the deadline as teams try to acquire draft picks for players who do not have a spot on their roster. So there are plenty of rumors circulating about what could happen between now and that time.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NFL.