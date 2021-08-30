NFL Cuts 2021: Predictions for Veterans in Danger of Being Released

0 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The third and final cut-down period for the NFL will feature the biggest names as teams trim their roster from 80 to 53.

The deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, though some teams have already got started on this front, such as the New England Patriots sending running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.

More trades are sure to follow, though teams that can't work out deals will simply cut loose other notable names while eyeing the future. These cuts can be players at lesser-valued positions or veterans who have seen younger guys shove them aside on the depth chart.

Here's a look at three veterans potentially on the chopping block and a verdict for each.