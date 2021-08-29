Fantasy Football Draft Strategy 2021: Blueprint to Forming a Winning Squad

3 of 5

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Once you know which players you are comfortable with in certain rounds, it's time to strategize your roster-building. Running backs and wide receivers generally make up the core of any championship fantasy squad, and it's best to come out of the first four rounds with three of them.

Elite running backs and receivers aren't going to last beyond the first round in most leagues.

While there's nothing wrong with using an early pick on an elite tight end like Travis Kelce, Darren Waller or George Kittle, you still want to have picked up at least two running backs and/or receivers within the first three rounds.

Of the two positions, running backs should take precedence. The gap is smaller in PPR formats, but even in PPR, running backs tend to have more consistent workloads and higher floors.

Even an elite receiver like Davante Adams can be held to one or two catches if the defensive scheme is right or his team gets a large early lead. The best backs are going to see double-digit touches every week of the season.

However, it's important not to draft three players at the same position unless the value simply isn't there. Yes, you can start three running backs at the same time if your league offers a flex slot. However, this could leave you vulnerable at wide receiver and with a starting-caliber RB on the bench.

If that sixth-round sleeper running back turns into a star, you want to be able to slide him into the flex slot. If you already have three in the lineup, that isn't feasible.

Running back and receiver are also where depth and streaming options become critical. If your roster is light on receivers in the early rounds, it's smart to grab a few extra wideouts late to ensure you have in-season options.

Few feelings are worse in fantasy than having to consistently swap players on and off the waiver wire because one of your key positions doesn't have adequate depth.