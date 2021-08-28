Fantasy Football Picks 2021: 2-Round Mock Draft and Strategy Breakdown

0 of 4

Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL season is set to kick off in less than two weeks, which means that fantasy-draft season is winding down.

It's always smart to wait until late in the preseason to conduct fantasy drafts. Even when the games are meaningless, the injuries are real. While we have a good idea of who the fantasy standouts are going to be, we have an even better idea as the cutdown to 53-player rosters nears.

We're not in the sweet spot for fantasy drafting, and a lot of drafts are going to fire over the next week or so. We're here to help you late (smart) drafters with a few proven strategies to consider during your selection process.

First, though, we're going to dive into a two-round point-per-reception (PPR) mock.