The Biggest Snubs, Surprises from NFL's Top 100

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The complete NFL Top 100 for 2021 was finally unveiled Saturday when the NFL Network released the last 10 players and where they stood.

Now that the list is complete, it's time to look back at some of the year's most controversial choices.

While many of these selections are subject to wide-ranging criticism, some inclusions and absences stand out as more egregious than the rest.

This piece will focus on the best talents not to be ranked by their peers following an excellent 2020 season, as well as the most shocking inclusions who earned a questionably high ranking in relation to their efforts.

With that in mind, here are the biggest snubs and surprises from the 2021 NFL Top 100.