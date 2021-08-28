Fantasy Football 2021: Ranking Sleepers, Busts and Safest Players This Year

2 of 4

1. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints (ADP: 4)

2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (15)

3. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans (3)

4. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals (19)

5. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers (8)

6. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs (12)

7. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings (2)

8. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers (1)

9. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears (39)

10. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks (18)

When searching out safe or "can't miss" fantasy prospects. Two factors should be in play. The first is a player's past production and projected floor. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, for example, has notched more than 80 receptions in each of his four seasons while averaging 1,541 scrimmage yards.

Obviously, Kamara is more valuable in PPR leagues, but even in standard formats, his floor is extremely high.

The same is true for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While dual-threat signal-callers like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson may provide more upside, Mahomes simply isn't likely to disappoint on a week-to-week basis.

In 2020, Mahomes never fell below 200 passing yards in a start. He threw at least one touchdown pass in every game and only had two games without multiple touchdowns.

Health and durability also have to play roles. This is why Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf makes the list despite being perhaps a notch below the elite tier. Metcalf has not missed a game in two seasons and has started 31 of his 32 appearances.

Of course, Metcalf also has a high floor, having averaged 70.5 receptions, 1,101 yards and 8.5 touchdowns per season.

DeAndre Hopkins is another great example of a player who simply doesn't disappoint in fantasy. He's played with several different quarterbacks throughout his career but has only failed to top 1,150 receiving yards twice in eight seasons.

Hopkins has averaged 93 receptions, 1,251 yards and 7.5 touchdowns as a pro while only missing one game. The Arizona Cardinals' top option, Hopkins now has a steady quarterback in third-year man Kyler Murray.

Carolina Panthers running back is a high-floor player—he topped 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards two years ago—but he is coming off of an injury-plagued 2020 campaign. A high-ankle sprain and a shoulder injury limited him to three games—though he did average 125 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

We're including McCaffrey, however, because he appears to be at 100 percent heading into Week 1.

"I feel like he's hungry and he's ready to go," linebacker Jermaine Carter said of McCaffrey, per Darin Gantt of the team's official website. "He's the same guy; he's explosive, he doesn't look like he's lost a step. I can't wait to see what he does this year."

Injuries are always going to be a risk, and there's no such thing as a truly "safe" player. However, McCaffrey does again appear to be a player upon which managers can rely.

Look to draft high-volume players early and focus on those who are healthy heading into the regular season. While this may sound like a simple enough strategy, it will help lower the risk of landing a draft bust early.

With early picks making up the foundation of any championship fantasy squad, avoiding busts can be just as important as netting the biggest performers.