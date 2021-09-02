Fantasy Football 2021: 9 Most Important Takeaways from Preseason Action

0 of 9

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Don't overreact to the preseason but draft accordingly.

We don't learn a lot from exhibition games with vanilla defenses and backups on the field. However, a team's actions or lack thereof following an injury gives us an idea of how the coaching staff will fill a void on the roster.

Furthermore, coaches may tip off how they plan to use certain running backs based on rotations and personnel groupings in specific situations and scenarios.

Most importantly, a handful of teams made decisions on quarterback battles, which carry obvious fantasy ramifications for passing offenses.

With final rosters coming together, let's take a look at nine of the most important fantasy football takeaways from the preseason. Who should move up on your draft board? Which backfields have too many question marks? What's the latest on a couple of top-five 2021 draft picks?