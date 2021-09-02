Fantasy Football 2021: 9 Most Important Takeaways from Preseason Action

Fantasy Football 2021: 9 Most Important Takeaways from Preseason ActionSeptember 2, 2021
Don't overreact to the preseason but draft accordingly.
We don't learn a lot from exhibition games with vanilla defenses and backups on the field. However, a team's actions or lack thereof following an injury gives us an idea of how the coaching staff will fill a void on the roster.
Furthermore, coaches may tip off how they plan to use certain running backs based on rotations and personnel groupings in specific situations and scenarios.
Most importantly, a handful of teams made decisions on quarterback battles, which carry obvious fantasy ramifications for passing offenses.
With final rosters coming together, let's take a look at nine of the most important fantasy football takeaways from the preseason. Who should move up on your draft board? Which backfields have too many question marks? What's the latest on a couple of top-five 2021 draft picks?
Draft Ravens RB Gus Edwards Early, Keep an Eye on Ty'Son Williams
For three years, Gus Edwards has flown under the radar, mostly as a backup running back, but he's eclipsed 710 rushing yards in all of his seasons. As a rookie, the undrafted product out of Rutgers led the Baltimore Ravens in yards on the ground for the 2018 term.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL in Baltimore's preseason finale, which opens the door for Edwards to lead the backfield for the 2021 season. Per NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the Ravens "currently like" the makeup of their running back stable, so free agent Todd Gurley II isn't a fill-in option at the moment.
Edwards' average draft position (ADP) will continue to rise as we inch closer to Week 1. Despite his limited receiving numbers (18 receptions for 194 yards), he's a fifth- or sixth-rounder even in point-per-reception leagues. The fourth-year pro averages 5.2 yards per carry for his career.
Also, monitor Ty'Son Williams' workload. He had a strong showing through the preseason, rushing for 130 yards and a touchdown. The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec believes the second-year undrafted product out of BYU leaped over Justice Hill on the depth chart.
Avoid Bills RBs in Early Rounds
Fantasy managers have slightly favored Zack Moss (7.12 ADP) over Devin Singletary (8.07), but the latter saw a bulk of the preseason work and stood out as the better ball-carrier in exhibition action.
Singletary recorded 10 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown while Moss logged eight rush attempts for 31 yards on the ground. Matt Breida may have carved out a role for himself, racking up 104 yards from scrimmage.
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll told The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn that Breida has "some juice" and the team will try to find a way to utilize it. If that's the case, managers may see this offense feature a three-man rotation. Even so, Singletary and Moss will likely see the bulk of the work.
Singletary projects as the starting running back, but Moss could eventually steal the job. Remember, he underwent a procedure on his ankle and battled a hamstring injury during the offseason, which may have impacted his preseason performances.
For now, stay away from Bills running backs early in drafts. Singletary and Moss have appropriate ADPs in the middle rounds.
Ja'Marr Chase Is the 3rd-Best Option Among Bengals WRs
To say the least, Ja'Marr Chase has struggled through the preseason. According to Pro Football Focus, he saw five targets and dropped four of them.
While managers shouldn't completely fade Chase on draft day, he's clearly the third-best fantasy option among the Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers.
Yes, Chase has a rapport with quarterback Joe Burrow. As LSU teammates, the former won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, and the latter took home the 2019 Heisman Trophy. They became one of college football's best quarterback-receiver tandems.
However, Chase opted out of the 2020 collegiate campaign. Perhaps he has to knock off a lot of rust before he finds his way on the pro level. That may take some time. Meanwhile, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd could pick up where they left off with Burrow last season.
In 2020, Burrow threw four touchdown passes to Higgins and three to Boyd. Once Chase gets into the groove, he may have the most upside among the trio, but we cannot assume that will happen sooner rather than later.
Take Higgins, a big-bodied 6'4", 215-pound target, and Boyd, who's a reliable veteran with two 1,000-plus-yard receiving seasons before Chase in drafts.
WR Jerry Jeudy Is the Best Option Among Broncos Pass-Catchers
When the Denver Broncos named Teddy Bridgewater the starting quarterback over Drew Lock, they sacrificed big plays for efficiency in the passing game.
Last season, Lock averaged 8.8 intended air yards per pass attempt (average depth of target) while Bridgewater averaged 7.1.
Though Bridgewater had two wideouts who eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in DJ Moore and Robby Anderson last season, they ranked eighth and 28th in yards after the catch, respectively.
While Bridgewater deserves credit for hitting his receivers in stride, his speedy pass-catchers can turn a short pass into a big play because of what they can do after the catch.
Courtland Sutton may lead the Broncos in targets as their top wideout, but Jerry Jeudy will likely rack up the most yards because of his ability to extend plays.
Jeudy can separate and beat defenders with quickness and cover ground quickly on foot. Sutton has a more physical approach to his game. Bouncing back from a serious knee injury, he may lack some explosiveness as well.
Bridgewater's short precision passes boost Jeudy's fantasy value. Target the second-year wideout in the fifth or sixth round and consider Sutton after the seventh round with some caution.
Lions WR Tyrell Williams Has Late-Round Sleeper Potential
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a bottom-tier pass-catching group. Tight end T.J. Hockenson could finish top five at his position in fantasy scoring because he won't have much competition for targets on the perimeter.
The Lions cut Breshad Perriman Monday, which leaves Tyrell Williams, rookie fourth-rounder Amon-Ra St. Brown, Quintez Cephus and Kalif Raymond as the top four wideouts on the depth chart. Don't expect any Pro Bowlers to emerge from this group.
Nevertheless, managers should take a look at Williams. Though he battled plantar fasciitis through most of the 2019 campaign and missed the entire 2020 term with the Las Vegas Raiders, the 29-year-old has big-play ability, averaging 16.1 yards per reception. He eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards as the lead wideout with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2016.
Sure, Williams' breakout season with the Chargers happened a half-decade ago, but he's shown the ability to produce if he's healthy and in a featured role.
Raymond, Cephus and St. Brown have little or no starting experience. If Williams avoids the injury bug, he'll easily finish second on the team in targets behind Hockenson.
From a fantasy perspective, opportunity and volume can lead to gaudy numbers. As a deep threat, Williams deserves a look in the late rounds. He's a potential league-winning sleeper pick.
Patriots QB Mac Jones Gives WR Jakobi Meyers a Value Boost
The New England Patriots cut Cam Newton Tuesday, which paves the way for Mac Jones to start in his rookie season. While he's not a strong fantasy play, his pass-catchers could benefit, particularly Jakobi Meyers.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Meyers built a rapport with Newton and Jones during training camp and stood out as the Patriots' "most consistent" receiver.
NBC Sports' Tom Curran also seems confident that Meyers will have a big role in the upcoming season.
"Even with the additions of Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, I’d still put my cash on Meyers being the most reliable and productive Patriots wideout in 2021," Curran wrote.
In 2020, Meyers led the team in targets (81), receptions (59) and yards (729). Despite the switch at quarterback and the addition of Agholor, Bourne, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, he'll likely remain a primary target among the Patriots' pass-catchers because of his familiarity with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' system.
Meyers has played two seasons with the Patriots. Last year, he eclipsed 110 receiving yards twice, which is notable for a player in an offense that ranked 30th.
An accurate passer coming out of Alabama with a 74.3 percent completion rate, Jones connected on 69.2 percent of his attempts during the preseason. If he continues to deliver pinpoint passes, Meyers could become a solid WR2 or flex option in starting lineups.
Avoid Jets RBs Until Further Notice
Fantasy managers might as well write the names of all the New York Jets running backs on pieces of paper and pick one out of a hat. Good luck with your guess as to who leads this backfield and for how long.
The Jets have a new coaching staff, and first-time play-caller Mike LaFleur will run the show. Gang Green took a look at four running backs who logged at least 14 carries during the preseason, which suggests the team used those games to thoroughly evaluate the position.
Ty Johnson had the most impressive preseason among the Jets tailbacks, rushing for 108 yards and a touchdown. Rookie fourth-rounder Michael Carter logged 24 carries for 86 yards. La'Mical Perine finished with 18 carries for 46 yards and a score. Josh Adams made the most of his opportunities, averaging 5.4 yards per carry on just 14 rush attempts. He made the practice squad.
Running back Tevin Coleman only ran the ball four times, but he's familiar with LaFleur, who served as his passing game coordinator for two seasons (2019 and 2020) with the San Francisco 49ers.
Don't be surprised if none of the Jets running backs average more than 10 touches per game. They're all late-round fliers.
Saints WR Marquez Callaway's Stock Skyrockets
In terms of fantasy stock, Marquez Callaway has arguably seen the biggest jump through the preseason.
With Michael Thomas set to miss six weeks on the physically unable to perform list, the New Orleans Saints need a go-to target on the perimeter. Callaway answered the challenge in exhibition action, hauling in eight catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
More importantly, Callaway caught both touchdown passes from Jameis Winston, who beat Taysom Hill for the starting job. The quarterback-wideout tandem hooked up on 43- and 29-yard plays for scores.
As a strong-armed passer, Winston will allow the Saints to attack defenses over the top more often they did with Drew Brees whose arm strength waned toward the end of his career.
Last season, Callaway played sparingly and caught 21 passes for 213 yards, but he made big plays on the collegiate level, averaging 17.9 yards per reception through four terms at Tennessee. With an expanded role, he could put up big numbers early in the season.
If Winston and Callaway sustain their rapport, the latter could hold on to a solid role once Thomas returns to action. Wideout-needy managers will likely take him a little earlier than his ADP (8.06).
Shrewdly Stash 49ers QB Trey Lance If Possible
Fantasy managers can capitalize off of head coach Kyle Shanahan's creativity at quarterback.
The San Francisco 49ers rotated snaps between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance under center in their preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. Neither quarterback had a standout passing performance, but they both scored a rushing touchdown.
After the game, Shanahan suggested he may use a two-quarterback system in the regular season.
"…we’ve got two guys who can play," Shanahan said. "And we’ve been doing it in practice a little bit, wanted to do it out there in the game. And I think it’s always going to be an option.”
We don't see dual-quarterback systems in the modern pro game. While Shanahan's comments on the position seem like a red flag from a fantasy perspective, Lance offers intriguing upside if he eventually claims the starting role.
If you have a roster spot to hold, pick up Lance in hopes that he takes over the starting job. That's a realistic expectation because the 49ers moved up to the No. 3 spot in the draft for him, and Garoppolo has missed 23 games over the last three years.
Lance completed 19-of-41 passing for 276 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in the preseason, which isn't a sparkling summer performance. Nevertheless, if he starts at any point this season, it wouldn't make much sense to give the job back to Garoppolo, who's not the future at the position.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Lance has a "chip" in his finger and will miss a week. Fortunately, the 49ers have two weeks until their season opener against the Detroit Lions.
During his 2019 sophomore term at North Dakota State, Lance ran for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns. Assuming he's healthy, Shanahan may continue to use him as a ball-carrier in some packages. In a lead role, the rookie quarterback could give fantasy managers a late-season push because of his rushing potential. Stash him at the end of your bench.
Preseason statistics courtesy of ESPN and CBS Sports
Average draft position (ADP) for point-per-reception leagues are current as of Friday and courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator