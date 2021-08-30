2021 Fantasy Football: Biggest Sleepers You Can't Let Slip Away

0 of 10

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

I have a confession to make. At this point in fantasy draft season, there are no "sleepers."

There have already been thousands of fantasy drafts featuring hundreds of thousands of players. Player values have gone up (and down) with dizzying quickness. A week ago, Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. was the next big thing. Now he's old news, and Sony Michel is the flavor of the week.

There are, however, players who are still slept on but have the potential to become weekly fantasy starters. In this exercise, we'll look at quarterbacks and tight ends who are getting drafted outside the top 20 of their respective position and running backs and wide receivers who are getting drafted outside the top 50 of their position.

For some, this status is relatively new—it's a product of developments during training camp and the preseason. Others have been slept on most of the summer for whatever reason, be it age or a disappointing 2020 season.

But each of the players on this list has one thing in common. They could be the kind of value that makes average fantasy teams playoff squads and turns the good ones into champions.