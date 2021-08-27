Preseason Week 3 Takeaways: Should Panthers Worry About QB Sam Darnold?

1 of 5

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Excuses will be made.



"It's only the preseason."



"The entire offense isn't on the field."

"The majority of the first-string unit just started playing together."

Blah, blah, blah.

Sam Darnold didn't look good in his first extended exposure as the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback, and concerns over whether the offense will actually improve with him under center arose during his performance against the Steelers' second-string defense.

He threw an incomplete pass under duress that could have easily been ruled a fumble in Carolina's own territory. Pressure got to him. He also threw a woeful pass behind wide receiver Robby Anderson, who ran a crossing pattern. It should have been a turnover. Fortunately, rookie defensive back Tre Norwood dropped the pass.

A late second-quarter surge courtesy of a muffed punt by the Steelers and solid final drive of the half allowed the Panthers to convert in Pittsburgh territory.

To be fair, Carolina took the field without running back Christian McCaffrey. Also, the offensive line was a mess at times. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady countered by getting the ball out of Darnold's hands quickly, including for an easy wide receiver screen that resulted in a touchdown.

However, the offense's inability to move the ball with consistency against a backup defense should be concerning. Darnold must show he can elevate the play of those around him. The first taste of the Panthers offense made it look like a unit that will struggle to move the ball during the regular season.