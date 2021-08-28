Fantasy Football 2021: QB, RB, WR, TE Rankings and Top Sleepers

0 of 4

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

We're now in the third and final week of the 2021 NFL preseason. Time is running short for managers in season-long fantasy leagues to conduct their drafts. The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to kick off the regular season on September 9, and few leagues will wait until opening day to draft.

This, of course, means that there's even less time for predraft prep. Fortunately, we're here to help with a crash course in the latest rankings and sleepers to know with the preseason wrapping. We'll dive into the key fantasy positions—quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end—and pick out a few top sleepers to consider on draft day.

All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.