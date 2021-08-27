NFL Waiver Wire 2021: Projecting Preseason Cuts Who Will Land with New Teams

0 of 3

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Between Friday and Sunday, the final NFL preseason games of 2021 will be taking place. After that, we will be another step closer to the start of the regular season and meaningful football being back on our TVs.

However, there's another marker that teams will encounter before August is out: the roster deadline.

By Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, all 32 NFL teams must cut down their rosters to 53 players. And in order to do so, some tough decisions will need to be made. Some talented players will be cut and left looking for new opportunities only nine days before the start of the season.

Among them will be those who aren't fits with their current teams who end up drawing interest elsewhere in the league. Here's a look at several such players who could get cut and sign with new teams ahead of the 2021 campaign.