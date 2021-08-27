NFL Waiver Wire 2021: Projecting Preseason Cuts Who Will Land with New TeamsAugust 27, 2021
NFL Waiver Wire 2021: Projecting Preseason Cuts Who Will Land with New Teams
Between Friday and Sunday, the final NFL preseason games of 2021 will be taking place. After that, we will be another step closer to the start of the regular season and meaningful football being back on our TVs.
However, there's another marker that teams will encounter before August is out: the roster deadline.
By Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, all 32 NFL teams must cut down their rosters to 53 players. And in order to do so, some tough decisions will need to be made. Some talented players will be cut and left looking for new opportunities only nine days before the start of the season.
Among them will be those who aren't fits with their current teams who end up drawing interest elsewhere in the league. Here's a look at several such players who could get cut and sign with new teams ahead of the 2021 campaign.
Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks have had a crowded running backs room in training camp. Behind starter Chris Carson, there's Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas, Alex Collins and rookie Josh Johnson all competing for playing time and trying to earn roles.
There's no way Seattle is carrying six running backs on its roster. Ergo, the Seahawks have to decide who will provide depth behind Carson in 2021. But unlike recent years, it's possible Penny won't be in the mix. Homer (pass protection) and Dallas (receiving) bring skills that make them valuable backups for Seattle. Plus, the Seahawks would save $1.4 million if they cut Penny before Week 1.
Penny hasn't quite lived up to potential after he was selected by Seattle with the No. 27 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He's been slowed by injuries, but he's also rushed for only 823 yards in 27 games over three seasons. Last year, he was limited to three games and had 11 carries for 34 yards.
It could be a win-win situation for both sides if the Seahawks cut Penny. Seattle would save money and still have solid backups to Carson. Meanwhile, Penny, who is only 25, would surely draw interest from other teams and could sign with one that would give him a better opportunity to get touches.
N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots
N'Keal Harry's time with the New England Patriots hasn't gone how he or the team hoped it would when the Patriots selected the wide receiver with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.
Harry has underperformed in his first two NFL seasons, and he formally requested a trade before training camp. Nothing has materialized on that front, though, and now the wide receiver is dealing with a shoulder injury. However, he should be ready to go by Week 1, according to Evan Lazar of CLNS Media. But perhaps that could be for another team.
It's unknown how much trade interest there's been in Harry, but it's possible teams don't want to give up draft picks to acquire him. Through 21 career games, Harry has 45 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns.
The Patriots bolstered their receiving corps this offseason, which could make Harry expendable. If they can't trade him, perhaps they decide to cut him, giving him an opportunity to carve out a larger role elsewhere.
Harry is only 23, and maybe he would perform better in a different offense.
Taven Bryan, DT, Jacksonville Jaguars
Here's another player who was a late first-round draft pick not that long ago. The Jacksonville Jaguars used the No. 29 overall selection in 2018 to land Taven Bryan, hoping he could become a key part of their interior defensive line. However, he hasn't quite lived up to expectations.
Although Bryan hasn't missed a game in three NFL seasons, he's only started 17. He also enters 2021 with just 71 tackles and 3.5 sacks in his career. Last year, he had 18 tackles and 0.5 sacks, both career lows.
It may be time for Jacksonville and Bryan to part ways, giving the 25-year-old defensive tackle a fresh start, especially considering Bryan didn't have as much time to impress Jacksonville's new coaching staff because he wasn't active until Aug. 15 after he failed a physical and then spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Perhaps this will lead to Bryan getting cut and signing with a new team. He still has the potential to have a strong NFL career, and this could be the move he needs to reach that point.