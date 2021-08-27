NFL Cuts 2021: Release Predictions for Some of League's Toughest Decisions

0 of 3

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

The start of the 2021 NFL season is now less than two weeks away, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys will kick things off on Sept. 9. However, before Week 1 is here, the league's 32 teams all have important decisions to make, some of which will be quite difficult.

That's because the roster deadline is quickly approaching. By Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, every NFL team must decide which 53 players will be on its roster to begin the season. As it stands, they all have more than 53 players who are still in training camp.

Not every cut will be a tough decision, with some players who are clearly on their way to being let go. But there are always some battles between players who are on the bubble, and these situations could potentially go either way.

Here's a look at several players who could end up being on the wrong end of these challenging conundrums.