Fantasy Football 2021: Sleepers to Target and Possible Team Names for Your SquadAugust 27, 2021
Fantasy Football 2021: Sleepers to Target and Possible Team Names for Your Squad
Fantasy football sleepers aren't quite what they used to be. With NFL coverage a year-round entity, it's almost impossible to be unaware of a training-camp standout or a preseason star.
Yet even with countless articles dedicated to fantasy football emerging daily, some players will inevitably be undervalued on draft day. Players may no longer fly completely below the radar, but late-round value can still be had.
Here we'll dig into three 2021 sleepers who are being drafted way too low in season-long fantasy leagues. We'll look into where they are being targeted and what they are likely to provide managers this season.
We'll also examine some possible team names for your fantasy squad. First, though, let's take a look at some updated points-per-reception (PPR) rankings.
Positional PPR Rankings
Running Back
1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
5. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
6. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
7. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
9. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
10. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
5. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
7. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears
10. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
4. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
9. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
10. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
4. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
5. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
7. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
9. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team
10. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been up-and-down this preseason, but mostly up. He went 8-of-11 for 99 yards in the opener but threw an interception. He finished 16-of-23 for 183 yards and a touchdown in Week 2.
Perhaps most importantly, his 8.3 yards-per-attempt average suggests a major improvement on last season. As a rookie, Tagovailoa averaged a mere 6.3 yards per attempt, 30th among starting quarterbacks.
If Tagovailoa continues progressing into the regular season, he could be in store for a sizeable Year 2 jump. With the Dolphins adding Will Fuller V and Jaylen Waddle to their receiving corps in the offseason, that could lead to solid fantasy value.
It's not unrealistic to think that Tagovailoa could top 4,000 passing yards and 25 touchdowns this season.
Tagovailoa projects as a quality spot-starter and streaming option with enough upside to be a weekly starter by midseason. With an average draft position (ADP) of 156th overall, though, he can likely be had at the bottom of drafts, where pure backup QBs are found.
Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars offense hasn't looked good during the preseason, and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is going to have his fair share of ups and downs this year.
However, top receiving options on inconsistent offenses still carry fantasy value. DJ Chark Jr. had 706 yards and five touchdowns on 53 receptions for the one-win Jaguars last season. Chark, though, may no longer be the No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville.
"Right now, I think that guy is Marvin Jones Jr.," Kassidy Hill of Jaguar Report wrote at the start of training camp. "He is older with experience and hasn't slowed up like most receivers do once they turn 30 years old."
Jones has shown up during the preseason, catching three passes for 52 yards in the opener and four for 41 in Week 2. Lawrence seems to trust him, which should lead to some quality production in the regular season.
Last season with the Detroit Lions, Jones produced 978 yards and nine touchdowns on 76 receptions. He should have a real shot at reaching the 1,000-yard mark this year. Yet his ADP is just 133rd overall. That's too low for a player with legitimate WR2 potential.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson will be in a crowded backfield and likely behind both Damien Harris and James White to start the season. However, the rookie fourth-rounder out of Oklahoma is worth a flier in the late rounds.
Stevenson has been one of New England's standouts during the preseason. He rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the opener and had 74 scrimmage yards and two more scores in Week 2. While it's risky to put too much stock into the preseason, Stevenson has likely earned himself a notable role.
With Sony Michel being traded to the Los Angeles Rams, there should be room for Stevenson in New England's backfield rotation.
Last season, Michel produced 569 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in nine games.
While the floor for Stevenson may be 300-400 scrimmage yards this season, managers should be willing to bet on his upside. If he continues producing as he did in the first two weeks of the preseason, he's going to have a chance to supplant Harris as New England's new starting back.
With an ADP of 199th overall, Stevenson is still flying under the radar, though managers shouldn't wait until the final rounds to put their faith in him.
Team Name Suggestions
- Tua Legit to Quit (Tua Tagovailoa)
- Marvin Manhunter (Marvin Jones Jr.)
- Rhamondre to Pay You Back (Rhamondre Stevenson)
- Moore Wins Please (Rondale Moore)
- Jamaal Rats (Jamaal Williams)
- Mayfield of Dreams (Baker Mayfield)
- Hard Knox Life (Dawson Knox)
- Liquid Schwartz (Anthony Schwartz)
- We'll Always Have Parris (Parris Campbell
- Callaway to the Bank (Marquez Callaway)
- If You're Not Firkser Last (Anthony Firkser)
- The Humphries Dance Is Your Chance (Adam Humphries)
Just as there is no shortage of fantasy football advice to be found, finding a funny team name is also just a click or two away. Therefore, we won't bore you with well-worn suggestions like The Brady Bunch or Saquon is the Loneliest Number here.
Instead, here are a few niche suggestions based on under-the-radar players and potential sleepers—beginning with our aforementioned three:
Average draft positioning via FantasyPros.