Fantasy Football 2021: Sleepers to Target and Possible Team Names for Your Squad

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Fantasy football sleepers aren't quite what they used to be. With NFL coverage a year-round entity, it's almost impossible to be unaware of a training-camp standout or a preseason star.

Yet even with countless articles dedicated to fantasy football emerging daily, some players will inevitably be undervalued on draft day. Players may no longer fly completely below the radar, but late-round value can still be had.

Here we'll dig into three 2021 sleepers who are being drafted way too low in season-long fantasy leagues. We'll look into where they are being targeted and what they are likely to provide managers this season.

We'll also examine some possible team names for your fantasy squad. First, though, let's take a look at some updated points-per-reception (PPR) rankings.