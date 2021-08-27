Fantasy Football 2021: 1st-Round Mock Draft Tips and Latest Consensus Rankings

1 of 3

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As soon as you enter a mock draft room, you should be ready to step outside the box. Given the lack of season-long stakes, you have some freedom to experiment and should take advantage of it.

Take a plan into the mock for the early rounds and see how the rest of your roster takes shape from there. Want to get the impact of grabbing an elite passer like Patrick Mahomes in the first two rounds? This is your chance to get real-time reactions from that kind of room.

And that applies to all positions. Start with three running backs among your first four picks. Open up with back-to-back wide receivers and see which value running backs are still available later. Take that high-ceiling rookie like Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris or Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and discover which high-floor veterans you can protect them with.

This is the ultimate testing ground, and if you're in a live mock draft, you can add in the human element that makes the talent grabs so unpredictable.