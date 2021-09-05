Britt Baker Defeats Kris Statlander, Retains Women's World Title at AEW All Out

Photo credit: AEW

Britt Baker beat Kris Statlander at AEW All Out on Sunday to retain the AEW Women's World Championship.

The titleholder hit Statlander with the Pittsburgh Sunrise, which got the crowd roaring. It also appeared to tease the potential All Elite Wrestling debut of Adam Cole, who is dating Baker and known for the Panama Sunrise:

That didn't finish the match, but Baker eventually finished the challenger off with the Lock Jaw.

After months of buildup, Baker finally became AEW women's world champion at Double or Nothing in May when she ended Hikaru Shida's yearlong reign, and Sunday represented her first pay-per-view title defense.

The 30-year-old had successful defenses on Dynamite and Rampage against Nyla Rose and Red Velvet, respectively, after Double or Nothing, while Statlander was simultaneously establishing herself as the No. 1 contender.

Statlander suffered a torn ACL in June 2020 that kept her out for more than nine months until she returned in March.

Upon returning, she went on an impressive run, going undefeated in matches on Dynamite, Dark and Dark: Elevation in the weeks and months before All Out.

Some of Statlander's most notable wins included victories over The Bunny, Rose and former Impact Wrestling women's tag team champion Kiera Hogan.

Following Baker's successful title defense against Velvet on Rampage, Jamie Hayter returned and helped Baker attack Velvet. That led to Statlander making the save and setting the stage for their match at All Out.

Statlander is one of the most physically gifted women in all of professional wrestling, and she had some previous experience vying for the AEW women's world title.

The Galaxy's Greatest Alien challenged Riho in January 2020 and Rose in February 2020, falling short each time.

She looked to make the third time a charm at All Out, but Baker completed yet another successful defense and proved once again why she is the face of the AEW women's division.

