Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Scorecard Predictions, Odds and Prop Bets

On Sunday night, Jake Paul will face his toughest competition yet. And if the 24-year-old YouTuber comes out on top, it will be the biggest win of his brief professional boxing career.

Paul is set to face off with MMA fighter Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Although Woodley hasn't boxed before, he's had a successful MMA career that includes a run with the UFC Welterweight Championship.

This will be Paul's fourth professional boxing match and his second straight against an MMA fighter. He defeated Ben Askren via first-round TKO in April.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the Paul-Woodley bout.

Fight Odds

Jake Paul: -190 (bet $190 to win $100)

Tyron Woodley: +148 (bet $100 to win $148)

Via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop Bets

Method of Victory

Jake Paul via KO or TKO: -135

Tyron Woodley via KO or TKO: +190

Jake Paul via points or decision: +900

Tyron Woodley via points or decision: +1200

Draw: +2000

Will Fight Go the Distance?

Yes: +480

No: -1000

Notable Round Bets

Jake Paul wins in Round 1: +430

Jake Paul wins in Round 2: +470

Jake Paul wins in Round 3: +700

Tyron Woodley wins in Round 2: +1200

Tyron Woodley wins in Round 3: +1200

Tyron Woodley wins in Round 1: +1400

Via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Preview, Prediction

Woodley was a successful MMA fighter, but he is set to step into a boxing ring for the first time at 39. Clearly, he has a ton of physical talent. However, this is going to be worlds apart from the Octagon.

That's why Paul enters this matchup as the favorite despite having far less overall fighting experience. He's been training in boxing for longer than Woodley, though, so he has an advantage in that regard.

Still, it's tough to know how good Paul is considering his first three opponents weren't much of a challenge. He's defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and Askren, who wasn't in the same shape he was during most of his MMA career.

Woodley may not be in his fighting prime anymore, either. His UFC contract ended with him losing four straight fights, falling to Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington and Vicente Luque. Before that skid, he was 19-3-1 in his professional MMA career.

This has the potential to be a good contest, especially if Woodley has honed his skills and is motivated to prove he can still fight. For Paul, he's looking to improve his resume with a victory against a higher-quality opponent.

Woodley recently said this bout will be the "biggest pay-per-view of the year."

"Anybody who has stood up for anything, it's war on Sunday," Woodley said, per Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie. "I'm going in there for everybody. Not just MMA. Anybody who's fought for anything. I feel like I'm the greatest."

So who is going to win this war? And how will it be decided?

Paul may be the favorite, but it's hard to bet against a motivated Woodley. It's clear what Paul is capable of in a boxing ring, but Woodley is more of a question mark. However, the former UFC welterweight champion can win fights.

While the bookmakers continue to favor Paul, the prediction here is that Woodley comes out on top. The fight will go the full eight rounds. Woodley won't be able to knock out Paul because he doesn't have elite boxing skills, but he will pick up enough points to beat him in a competitive bout.

Prediction: Woodley wins via split decision.

