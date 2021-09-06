Kenny Omega Beats Christian Cage, Retains AEW World Title at All Out 2021

Photo credit: AEW

Kenny Omega beat Christian Cage at All Out on Sunday night to retain the AEW World Championship.

During the match, the titleholder jumped off the apron and onto a table that was resting on a prone Christian at ringside below:

Christian swung momentum his way after a reverse DDT:

Eventually, Omega ended the match with a One-Winged Angel from the second rope.

The night didn't end there, though, as Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson both made their All Elite Wrestling debuts.

Cole aligned with The Elite, and the former Daniel Bryan sided with the babyfaces. A brawl ensued, and in the end, the babyfaces saw off the heels.

Omega and Christian have seemingly been on a collision course ever since the former WWE star made his AEW debut at Revolution in March.

When he attempted to cut a promo on the ensuing episode of Dynamite, he was interrupted by Omega, who took up much of his time. Christian confronted him and nearly hit him with a Kill Switch, but he managed to wiggle away.

Christian then found himself on a path to becoming No. 1 contender, although it initially hit a detour when Jungle Boy last eliminated him to win the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing to earn a title shot against Omega.

After Omega beat Jungle Boy, Christian got back in the hunt, beating the likes of Matt Hardy, Angelico and The Blade to earn the No. 1 spot in the rankings.

In addition to securing an AEW World Championship match at All Out, he was given an Impact World Championship bout against Omega on the first episode of Rampage.

Despite multiple attempts at outside interference on behalf of Omega, Christian won the title when he hit The Belt Collector with a Kill Switch on to a steel chair while the referee's back was turned.

That ended Omega's Impact World Championship reign at 110 days and made Christian the top titleholder in the promotion for the first time since he held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in 2007.

With that loss on Rampage, Omega looked vulnerable for the first time since winning the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley in December.

Also, while Omega often has the numbers advantage thanks to Elite members like The Young Bucks, The Good Brothers and Don Callis, Jurassic Express having Christian's back gave him a better chance against the titleholder than most.

Even so, Omega was able to retain and extend his nearly 300-day title reign at All Out, although there is no shortage of potential challengers lining up to face him.

