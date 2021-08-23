Bold Predictions for Giants' 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

David Dermer/Associated Press

The New York Giants fell to the Cleveland Browns 17-13 on Sunday in their second preseason game of 2021. While New York played few starters and exhibition games are ultimately meaningless, we can glean a few facts from the Giants' latest outing.

For one, New York played a physical and disciplined brand of football against a very good Browns team. That's the identity New York developed late last season under head coach Joe Judge. It will continue to be the team's identity in 2021.

Second, the Giants showed that they have some quality defensive depth. Despite playing mostly backups, New York produced good pressure against Cleveland's quarterbacks, snagged an interception and got sacks from Oshane Ximines, Raymond Johnson III and Carter Coughlin.

The Giants are going to be deep and dangerous on the defensive side of the ball, which gives them a realistic shot at making the postseason in 2021. Here are three other predictions for New York's upcoming campaign.