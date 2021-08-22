Fantasy Football 2021: First-Round Mock Draft, Projections and Top Team Names

0 of 5

Don Wright/Associated Press

We're approaching the end of preseason Week 2. This means that many NFL teams are finished playing starters until the regular season. Several teams are resting their biggest stars during the preseason anyway, and standouts rarely see significant time in final exhibition games.

This makes now the perfect time for fantasy drafts. Injuries can never be avoided, but managers can draft with relative confidence in the health of early-round targets. Managers have also seen enough action to form opinions on the roles and upside of players in 2021.

Fantasy football is, after all, a game of projections.

Here we will make predictions for a few noteworthy fantasy options, examine a 12-team, points-per-reception (PPR) mock draft and dive into some fun team-name suggestions for the upcoming season.